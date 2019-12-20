The Five Best Food and Drink Events in Miami This Weekend

Embrace the holiday spirit with themed bar pop-ups and speciality events happening all weekend at Redbar, Sweet Caroline, Grails Sports Bar, and more. Plus, chef Brad Kilgore serves late-night grub at Minnie's Disco, and Candytopia takes over Aventura Mall.

EXPAND Courtesy of Grails Sports Bar

Puerto Rican Parranda at Grails Sports Bar. Friday, celebrate the holidays Puerto Rican-style with Grails Sports Bar. Enjoy an evening of food, cocktails, and parranderos (the Puerto Rican version of Christmas caroling). Plus, expect $3 coquito shots and $9 piña coladas. 8 p.m. Friday, December 20, at Grails Sports Bar, 2800 N Miami Ave., Miami; 786-870-4313; grailsmiami.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Redbar

Naughty and Nice Pop-Up at RedBar and Sweet Caroline. RedBar and Sweet Caroline, both located in Brickell, are teaming up to host a naughty and nice Christmas pop-up bar experience this weekend. Sweet Caroline, which will be considered the "nice bar," and RedBar, the "naughty bar," will offer several themed cocktails, as well as festive decor and specials. Admission to both pop-up bars are free, but $20 tickets are available for purchase, which include one $10 Christmas cocktail at each bar, totaling two cocktails for the evening. The pop-up bar experience will run through December 31. Redbar is located at 52 SW 10th St., Miami; redbarbrickell.com. Sweet Caroline is located at 1111 SW 1st Ave., Miami; sweetcarolinebar.com.

Candytopia is now open at Aventura Mall. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

Candytopia at Aventura Mall. What do Prince, Frank Sinatra, a unicorn, and the Sphinx have in common? They're all on display — in candy form — at Candytopia, the candy-centric pop-up that recently opened at Aventura Mall. The "experiential adventure" runs through the holiday season and features sculptures and framed art — all made from real candy. The mini theme park also has an interactive app that, once downloaded, will send pictures from various displays right to your email. And, of course, like every theme park, your Candytopia journey ends at a gift shop where you can buy branded t-shirts, pens, and more candy. Through January 26, 2020, at Treats Food Hall at Aventura Mall; 19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura; candytopia.com. Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tickets cost $20 to $28 via candytopia.com.

EXPAND Minnie's Disco Courtesy of Minnie's Disco

Minnie's Disco at Bar Alter. Bar Alter in Wynwood will transport guests back in time with Minnie's Disco, a pop-up café and club. Dreamt up by Miami nightlife veterans, the Baum brothers (Sam and Max), Minnie's is inspired by their nights out in Paris, Spain, Japan, and many cities around the U.S., as well as the infamous Mancuso loft parties. Chef Brad Kilgore will serve up light bites and classic cocktails as funky dance tunes play into the night. 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, at Bar Alter, 223 NW 23rd St, Miami; instagram.com.

Get your coquito! Courtesy of the Deck

Where to Get Bottles of Coquito in Miami. Miami celebrates the holidays with coquito. Sometimes called Puerto Rican eggnog, the recipe varies by household, but traditionally it's made with coconut cream, condensed milk, vanilla, cinnamon, and a healthy helping of rum. Though no Puerto Rican holiday gathering is complete without a few bottles of this delightfully sweet beverage, the Magic City has adopted it as its own. In Miami-Dade, you can find coquito at restaurants, bakeries, and bars. From La Placita to Roho Kitchen and La Cocina, here are some of the best places to buy it.