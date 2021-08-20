Veza Sur Anniversary Block Party, BYOB Sundays, and More Food Events in Miami This Weekend

click to enlarge
Veza Sur's South Coast IPA.
Photo courtesy of Veza Sur Brewing Co.
This weekend, celebrate Veza Sur's fourth anniversary with a Wynwood block party complete with food, a new beer release, and live performances. Plus, check out Lur's eight-course pop-up dinner at Time Out Market, Temple Street Eatery's seventh-anniversary celebration, and bring-your-own-bottle Sundays at L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon.
click to enlarge
Inside Time Out Market
Photo by Deepsleep Studio
Eight-Course Pop-Up Dinner at Lur at Time Out Market
Spanish-born and Michelin-trained chef Aitor Garate Berasaluze, who recently debuted Lur inside Time Out Market Miami, has kicked off an eight-course dinner event, available every Friday evening. Priced at $65 per person, the special menu will rotate weekly and will include two welcome bites, three appetizers, two main dishes, a dessert, and an optional beverage pairing. Only 12 seats are available each Friday, so reservations are a must. Purchase tickets and reserve your spot via eventbrite.com
. 7:30 p.m. Fridays, at Time Out Market Miami, 1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach; 786-753-5388; timeout.com.
click to enlarge
An anniversary party is brewing at Veza Sur.
Photo by Amadeus McCaskill
Fourth-Anniversary Party at Veza Sur Brewing Co.
Celebrate Veza Sur Brewing's fourth anniversary on Saturday with a Wynwood block party. On the street outside the brewery, expect live performances, a limited-edition birthday release of Mezclarito, a Belgian strong ale, bites from some of Miami’s best local spots — including Night Owl Cookies, Wolf of Tacos, and Apocalypse BBQ — and, of course, ice-cold beer. Oh, and an axe-throwing pop-up and art activations! Noon to 2 a.m. Saturday, August 21, at Veza Sur Brewing Co., 55 NW 25th St., Miami; 786-362-6300; vezaur.com. Admission is free. RSVP via eventbrite.com.
click to enlarge
Temple Street Eatery turns seven this weekend.
Photo courtesy of Temple Street Eatery
Temple Street Eatery's Seventh Anniversary
Temple Street Eatery turns seven years old this weekend — and to celebrate, the fast-casual Fort Lauderdale spot is hosting a family-friendly, daylong event with food, drinks, and Hawaiian-inspired doughnuts by pastry chef Max Santiago, all benefiting No Kid Hungry
. Plus, the event will feature a pop-up market of local vendors, Polynesian dancers, and games for all ages. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, August 21, at Temple Street Eatery, 416 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; 7540701-0976; templestreeteatery.com.
click to enlarge
L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon
Photo courtesy of L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon/Brustman Carrino PR
BYOB Sundays at L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon
The Miami Design District location of L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon has launched BYOB Sundays. The promotion, which runs through the month of August, allows guests to bring one bottle of wine per person to enjoy with their dinner with no corkage fee. Reservations are encouraged and can be made via resy.com
. Sundays, at L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon, 151 NE 41st St., Miami; 305-402-9070; latelier-miami.com.
click to enlarge
Inside Cantina Catrina
Photo via Cantina Catrina
Mariachi Sundays at Cantina Catrina
Enjoy lunch during Cantina Catrina’s "Mariachi Sundays," which feature a live mariachi band. Snack on dishes like the truffle corn guac made with charred corn, truffle cream, cotija cheese, and pico de gallo; a variety of street tacos; and the veggie enchiladas with tofu, poblano peppers, mushrooms, and charred corn. 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sundays, at Cantina Catrina, 7535 N. Kendall Dr., Miami; 786-536-2452; cantinacatrina.com.