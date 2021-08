Veza Sur Anniversary Block Party, BYOB Sundays, and More Food Events in Miami This Weekend

click to enlarge Veza Sur's South Coast IPA. Photo courtesy of Veza Sur Brewing Co.

This weekend, celebrate Veza Sur's fourth anniversary with a Wynwood block party complete with food, a new beer release, and live performances. Plus, check out Lur's eight-course pop-up dinner at Time Out Market, Temple Street Eatery's seventh-anniversary celebration, and bring-your-own-bottle Sundays at L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon.Spanish-born and Michelin-trained chef Aitor Garate Berasaluze, who recently debuted Lur inside Time Out Market Miami, has kicked off an eight-course dinner event, available every Friday evening. Priced at $65 per person, the special menu will rotate weekly and will include two welcome bites, three appetizers, two main dishes, a dessert, and an optional beverage pairing. Only 12 seats are available each Friday, so reservations are a must. Purchase tickets and reserve your spot via eventbrite.com Celebrate Veza Sur Brewing's fourth anniversary on Saturday with a Wynwood block party. On the street outside the brewery, expect live performances, a limited-edition birthday release of Mezclarito, a Belgian strong ale, bites from some of Miami’s best local spots — including Night Owl Cookies, Wolf of Tacos, and Apocalypse BBQ — and, of course, ice-cold beer. Oh, and an axe-throwing pop-up and art activations!Temple Street Eatery turns seven years old this weekend — and to celebrate, the fast-casual Fort Lauderdale spot is hosting a family-friendly, daylong event with food, drinks, and Hawaiian-inspired doughnuts by pastry chef Max Santiago, all benefiting No Kid Hungry . Plus, the event will feature a pop-up market of local vendors, Polynesian dancers, and games for all ages.The Miami Design District location of L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon has launched BYOB Sundays. The promotion, which runs through the month of August, allows guests to bring one bottle of wine per person to enjoy with their dinner with no corkage fee. Reservations are encouraged and can be made via resy.com Enjoy lunch during Cantina Catrina’s "Mariachi Sundays," which feature a live mariachi band. Snack on dishes like the truffle corn guac made with charred corn, truffle cream, cotija cheese, and pico de gallo; a variety of street tacos; and the veggie enchiladas with tofu, poblano peppers, mushrooms, and charred corn.