Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Things To Do

Veza Sur Anniversary Block Party, BYOB Sundays, and More Food Events in Miami This Weekend

August 20, 2021 8:00AM

Veza Sur's South Coast IPA.
Veza Sur's South Coast IPA. Photo courtesy of Veza Sur Brewing Co.
click to enlarge Veza Sur's South Coast IPA. - PHOTO COURTESY OF VEZA SUR BREWING CO.
Veza Sur's South Coast IPA.
Photo courtesy of Veza Sur Brewing Co.
This weekend, celebrate Veza Sur's fourth anniversary with a Wynwood block party complete with food, a new beer release, and live performances. Plus, check out Lur's eight-course pop-up dinner at Time Out Market, Temple Street Eatery's seventh-anniversary celebration, and bring-your-own-bottle Sundays at L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon.
click to enlarge Inside Time Out Market - PHOTO BY DEEPSLEEP STUDIO
Inside Time Out Market
Photo by Deepsleep Studio

Eight-Course Pop-Up Dinner at Lur at Time Out Market

Spanish-born and Michelin-trained chef Aitor Garate Berasaluze, who recently debuted Lur inside Time Out Market Miami, has kicked off an eight-course dinner event, available every Friday evening. Priced at $65 per person, the special menu will rotate weekly and will include two welcome bites, three appetizers, two main dishes, a dessert, and an optional beverage pairing. Only 12 seats are available each Friday, so reservations are a must. Purchase tickets and reserve your spot via eventbrite.com. 7:30 p.m. Fridays, at Time Out Market Miami, 1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach; 786-753-5388; timeout.com.
click to enlarge An anniversary party is brewing at Veza Sur. - PHOTO BY AMADEUS MCCASKILL
An anniversary party is brewing at Veza Sur.
Photo by Amadeus McCaskill

Fourth-Anniversary Party at Veza Sur Brewing Co.

Celebrate Veza Sur Brewing's fourth anniversary on Saturday with a Wynwood block party. On the street outside the brewery, expect live performances, a limited-edition birthday release of Mezclarito, a Belgian strong ale, bites from some of Miami’s best local spots — including Night Owl Cookies, Wolf of Tacos, and Apocalypse BBQ — and, of course, ice-cold beer. Oh, and an axe-throwing pop-up and art activations! Noon to 2 a.m. Saturday, August 21, at Veza Sur Brewing Co., 55 NW 25th St., Miami; 786-362-6300; vezaur.com. Admission is free. RSVP via eventbrite.com.
click to enlarge Temple Street Eatery turns seven this weekend. - PHOTO COURTESY OF TEMPLE STREET EATERY
Temple Street Eatery turns seven this weekend.
Photo courtesy of Temple Street Eatery

Temple Street Eatery's Seventh Anniversary

Temple Street Eatery turns seven years old this weekend — and to celebrate, the fast-casual Fort Lauderdale spot is hosting a family-friendly, daylong event with food, drinks, and Hawaiian-inspired doughnuts by pastry chef Max Santiago, all benefiting No Kid Hungry. Plus, the event will feature a pop-up market of local vendors, Polynesian dancers, and games for all ages. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, August 21, at Temple Street Eatery, 416 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; 7540701-0976; templestreeteatery.com.
click to enlarge L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon - PHOTO COURTESY OF L'ATELIER DE JOËL ROBUCHON/BRUSTMAN CARRINO PR
L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon
Photo courtesy of L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon/Brustman Carrino PR

BYOB Sundays at L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon

The Miami Design District location of L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon has launched BYOB Sundays. The promotion, which runs through the month of August, allows guests to bring one bottle of wine per person to enjoy with their dinner with no corkage fee. Reservations are encouraged and can be made via resy.com. Sundays, at L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon, 151 NE 41st St., Miami; 305-402-9070; latelier-miami.com.
click to enlarge Inside Cantina Catrina - PHOTO VIA CANTINA CATRINA
Inside Cantina Catrina
Photo via Cantina Catrina

Mariachi Sundays at Cantina Catrina

Enjoy lunch during Cantina Catrina’s "Mariachi Sundays," which feature a live mariachi band. Snack on dishes like the truffle corn guac made with charred corn, truffle cream, cotija cheese, and pico de gallo; a variety of street tacos; and the veggie enchiladas with tofu, poblano peppers, mushrooms, and charred corn. 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sundays, at Cantina Catrina, 7535 N. Kendall Dr., Miami; 786-536-2452; cantinacatrina.com.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Clarissa Buch Zilberman is a writer and editor, with her work appearing in print and digital titles worldwide.
Contact: Clarissa Buch

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Will Surfside Ever Be the Same?

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation