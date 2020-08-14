Dollar Ice Cream Scoops, La Terraza de La Trova, and Other Food Events in Miami This Weekend

This weekend, enjoy seafood specials at chef Michael Beltran's Navé and sip rum cocktails at 1-800-Lucky. Plus, Café La Trova hosts its first-ever outdoor pop-up, and Frice Cream opens at the Citadel with $1 single scoops.

Summer seafood specials at Navé. Photo courtesy of Navé

Weekend Seafood Shack Menu at Navé

Every Friday through Sunday for a limited time, Michael Beltran and Justin Flit's Coconut Grove restaurant, Navé, will serve up summertime seafood special. Highlights include a daily selection of oysters; fried clams with pepperoncini, fennel pollen, and tartar sauce; lobster roll with Meyer lemon aioli and dill; and smoked fish dip ($6 to $18). Items are available for dine-in or takeout. 5 to 10 p.m. Fridays, noon to 10 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, at Navé, 3540 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove; 786-615-3747; navemiami.com.

Inside the Citadel. Photo by Daniella Mía

Frice Cream Grand Opening at the Citadel

Wholesale ice cream maker Frice Cream will open at the Citadel this weekend. Saturday from noon to 9 p.m., take advantage of $1 single scoops to celebrate the debut. Flavors include key lime pie, cookie dough, and passionfruit. Noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, August 15, at the Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-908-3849; thecitadelmiami.com.

Photo by Adam Delgiudice

La Terraza de La Trova

This Saturday, take part in Café La Trova’s first-ever outdoor pop-up, La Terraza de La Trova. Join Julio Cabrera and Michelle Bernstein's staff for an evening of parilla and paella specials, plus a daiquiri truck and live music. All drink and food tickets can be purchased on-site for $10 each, and reservations are not necessary for attendance. Cigars and T-shirts will be available for purchase too. 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, August 15, at Cafe La Trova, 971 SW Eighth St., Miami; 786-615-4379; cafelatrova.com.

Sip rum cocktails at 1-800-Lucky. Photo courtesy of 1-800-Lucky

National Rum Day at 1-800-Lucky

This Sunday, Wynwood's 1-800-Lucky will celebrate National Rum Day with a Jamaican-themed, socially distanced party. From 6 to 10 p.m., enjoy reggae and roots music paired with $10 Appleton rum cocktails made your way, paying homage to Appleton Estate, one of the oldest and best-known sugarcane estates in Jamaica. The drink special will be honored at the same price for takeout and served in a "lucky cat" to-go bag. 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday, August 16, at 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-768-9826; 1800lucky.com.

Order fried chicken from Clucked Up! Photo courtesy of Eating House

Delivery-Only Restaurants Pop-Up at Eating House

Chef/owner Giorgio Rapicavoli has launched two new virtual restaurant concepts, both based at Eating House's kitchen in Coral Gables. The delivery-only concepts offer specialty burgers and fried chicken, exclusively via Postmates. Bud’s Burgers brings a dozen cleverly named menu items, including the "Shake Your Honey Maker," topped with white cheddar, candied bacon, honey barbecue sauce, and crispy onions; the "Bohemian Radishy," garnished with cucumbers, pickled carrots, hoisin sauce, radishes, cabbage slaw, and cilantro; and the "Bruschetta Bout It," with burrata, tomato sauce, garlic butter, basil, and balsamic glaze. Sides include seasoned fries, seasoned tater tots, and black truffle loaded fries. The other concept, "Clucked Up!" offers a variety of dry-rub buttermilk or Nashville fried-chicken dishes, including wings, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, and two family-style options that feed four people. Order delivery for Bud's Burgers and Clucked Up via Postmates.