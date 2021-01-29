Puppies in Doral, a Booze-Fueled Beach Cleanup, and Other Food Events in Miami This Weekend

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

This weekend, bring your furry friend to CityPlace Doral, sip Tripping Animals' new charitable, American-style lager, and help clean up the beach (there are adult beverages involved). Plus, enjoy a new brunch in Aventura and get your juice on in Sunset Harbour.

Adopt, Dine, and Relax at CityPlace Doral

Take your pup out this weekend! In partnership with Miami-Dade County Animal Services, CityPlace Doral's Adopt, Shop, and Relax event gives guests the opportunity to adopt a pet, enjoy the launch of CityPlace Doral’s dog park, and visit pet-friendly vendors. While you're at it, stop by one of the area's restaurants, including Carrot Express, Novecento, Tap 42, and more than a dozen others. Event proceeds benefit Miami-Dade County Animal Services. 1 p.m. Saturday, January 30, at CityPlace Doral, 8300 NW 36th St., Doral; cityplacedoral.com/events.

Reunion Ktchn Bar Launches Weekend Brunch

Reunion Ktchn Bar in Aventura is offering weekend brunch with an array of global shared dishes, including honey saganaki cheese with pistachio crumble, smoked salmon eggs Benedict, Haas avocado toast on a French baguette, and a grilled raclette cheese croissant. Add bottomless mimosas or sparkling wine for an additional $35 per person. 18167 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura; 305-931-7401; reunionkb.com. Brunch is served 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Pure Green Opens in Sunset Harbour

Cold-pressed juice retailer Pure Green has opened a Miami Beach location. The juice shop, founded in New York City 2014, opened its Sunset Harbour shop as part of a nationwide 50-store expansion. Stop in for items like the Pure Green immunity shot, packed with two ounces of raw ginger and lemon; or the mocha cold-brew smoothie, made with cold-brew coffee and raw cacao. 1915 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach; 305-763-8585; puregreen.com; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday; 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Tripping Animals Brewing Partners With Better Me Movement to Host Weekend Events

Anyone looking to exercise, drink beer, do some good for the oceans, and otherwise have fun should check out Tripping Animals Brewing this weekend. As a component of its efforts to be a part of the community, the Doral brewery partnered with Miami-based Better Me Movement, a fitness-training outfit that's also dedicated to solving the major threats to the oceans; and local artist Max Guevara, to create a weekend of art, exercise, and fun. Activities will include an education station that will explain more about Better Me Movement and share material about ocean pollution and a DJ set beginning at 8 p.m. On Sunday the event will continue with a Better Me Movement boot camp at 11 a.m., followed by fairground games and a closing speech from a yet-to-be-announced special guest. The event will also introduce a new beer, Better Me, which represents the collaboration between the brewery, Better Me Movement, and the artist. 6 p.m. Saturday, January 30, and 11 a.m. Sunday, January 31, at Tripping Animals Brewing, 2685 NW 105th Ave., Doral; 305-646-1339; trippinganimals.com. The brewery will donate $1 to Better Me Movement's ocean efforts for every sale of Better Me beer.

Miami Beach Cleanup With Volley Tequila Seltzer

On Sunday, come out and show Mother Nature a little love. Volley tequila seltzer, in partnership with the nonprofit organization Leave No Trace, invite you to help clean up the beach this weekend. Volley will provide all sanitation materials, including trash bags, gloves, masks, and trash grabbers. There'll also be swag, including complimentary ice-cold Volley to whet your whistle and four-packs to take home. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, January 31, at the beach entrance at Fifth Street and Ocean Drive, Miami Beach. Sign up at drinkvolley.com.