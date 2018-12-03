 


Haslem's baked-not-fried UD's Woodfired wings.
Haslem's baked-not-fried UD’s Woodfired wings.
Photo by Ruben Cabrera

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Art Basel and Miami Art Week

Clarissa Buch | December 3, 2018 | 8:00am
This week, Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem's 800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen launches happy hour; Miami Art Week and Art Basel return, bringing more than a dozen food and drink events across town; Burlock Coast revives its life-size gingerbread house; and Monkey Shoulder's Monkey Mixer cocktail truck will pop up in Wynwood.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Art Basel and Miami Art Week
Photo courtesy of Woodfire

Happy Hour at 800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen. Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem's Aventura restaurant launches happy hour this week with bites starting at $5, as well as $6 wines by the glass, and a selection of cocktails at $7. Highlights include grass-fed meatballs, shishito peppers, UD's woodfired wings, prime rib French dip sliders, and tuna tartare crostinis. 2956 Aventura Blvd., Aventura; 305-902-4363; 800degrees.com. Happy hour runs 3 to 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. until close Monday through Friday.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Art Basel and Miami Art Week
Courtesy of Cantina La 20

Art Basel and Miami Art Week 2018 Food and Drink Events. Art Basel and Miami Art Week return this week, sprinkling galleries, exhibits, and pop-ups all across town. From a nine-course tasting menu at Three in Wynwood, to an artistically-driven à la carte menu at Cantina La 20, and an Andy Warhol-inspired cocktail at Acqualina, here's your guide to the best pop-ups and food and drink events happening this year.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Art Basel and Miami Art Week
Courtesy of Monkey Shoulder

Monkey Mixer at Various Locations. Monkey Shoulder, known for its unique blend of malt whiskey, is hitting the road with the Monkey Mixer. Designed like a cement truck with a large cocktail shaker, the Monkey Mixer truck will travel around Miami through December 15, serving up the Mixed Up Monkey cocktail, which is poured directly out of the vehicle. This week, the truck, which can hold more than 2,400 gallons of liquid, will be parked at Beaker & Gray on December 6 from 4 to 6 p.m., Better Days on December 7 from 5 to 8 p.m., and Gramps on December 8 from 6 to 9 p.m. Various locations; monkeyshoulder.com. Admission is free.

Miracle Bar is all about the holiday spirit.
Miracle Bar is all about the holiday spirit.
Photo by Melissa Hom

Holiday-Themed Bars in South Florida. 'Tis the season — for booze. Nothing says Christmas more than adult beverages. In keeping with the generations-old tradition of knocking back a few, holiday pop-up bars are officially a thing, and South Florida has several spots where you can whet your whistle from a Rudolph-adorned cup. From Brickell to Wynwood, here's where to go to get your merry on.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Art Basel and Miami Art Week
Courtesy of Macchialina

Where to Eat and Drink During Art Basel. Whether you plan to take in highbrow art at the convention center or spend time in one of the many tents that pepper the city, you'll need to fuel up for the adventure. From coffee shops to late-night cocktail bars, here are the best places to eat and drink in each neighborhood participating in Miami Art Week.

Burlock Coast's annual life-size gingerbread house.
Burlock Coast's annual life-size gingerbread house.
Courtesy of Burlock Coast

Holly Jolly Gingerbread Dining Experience at Burlock Coast. Burlock Coast inside the Ritz-Carlton Fort Lauderdale has revived its annual life-size gingerbread house, which is made from scratch with cinnamon and spice, 1,000 pounds of dough, and more than 1,400 bricks and 1,000 shingles. Request the Holly Jolly Gingerbread Dining Experience to enjoy a curated menu of dinner and drinks inside the festive structure. You may even get a visit from Santa, if you're nice of course. December 2 through 23, at Burlock Coast at the Ritz-Carlton Fort Lauderdale, 1 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-465-2300; burlockcoast.com.

 
Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

