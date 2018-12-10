Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Taste of Redland, Palm Beach Food & Wine, and Kings Doral

This week, chef Allen Susser hosts a farm-to-table dinner featuring produce from Taste of Redland, Kings Doral launches a new comfort food menu, the Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival returns with an all-star lineup of chefs and events, and the House of Food Porn hosts a sushi-making class.



Taste of Redland at the Cafe at Books & Books. Enjoy locally grown fare at chef Allen Susser's farm-to-table dinner. Taste of Redland, which promotes South Florida agriculture, will supply locally grown exotic fruits and vegetables for Susser's five-course dinner, which will be served community-style so you can meet your neighbors. The evening's menu will be revealed upon arrival. Plus, a Redland farmer will be on hand to discuss farming practices and familiarize guests with the produce they'll eat during the meal. 6:30 p.m. Monday, December 10, at the Café at Books & Books at the Adrienne Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-405-1744; booksandbooks.com. Tickets cost $35 via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Kings Doral

New Menu at Kings Doral. The dining and entertainment venue in Doral has launched a selection of new comfort food items, including the Impossible cheeseburger empanadas, filled with plant-based “meat" and "cheese" inside flaky dough; pulled pork sliders on mini potato rolls with fried onions, house-made pulled pork, and barbecue sauce; tomato bisque with focaccia, fried mac and cheese, grilled cheese, and mozzarella sticks; and a maple bourbon waffle sundae, garnished with vanilla ice cream, toasted walnuts, maple bourbon caramel sauce, and a sugar-baked and chocolate-dipped waffle. After your meal, have fun at 14 ten-pin bowling lanes, four private bowling lanes, a full-service lounge called the Rum Room, and karaoke in the Flamingo Room. 3450 NW 83rd Ave., Doral; 844-494-9400; kings-de.com.

House of Food Porn

Shushi Rock & Rolling Class at House of Food Porn. Learn how to create " shushi " at House of Food Porn's Shushi Rock & Rolling Class. Led by chef/owner Franco Antonio — whose Cuban mom's mispronunciation of the word "sushi" led to his coining the term " shushi " — you'll make four rolls inspired by different countries using various vegetables, meats, and other ingredients. You'll get to eat your creations and sip bottomless Jamaican Me Crazy mocktails. RSVP is required. 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 11, at House of Food Porn, 197 NW 62nd St., Miami; 305-788-0137; houseoffoodporn.com. Tickets cost $90 via eventbrite.com.

Phuket "Cake" Thongsodchareondee opens Cake Thai at 1-800-Lucky. CandaceWest.com

Cake Thai Opens Inside Wynwood's 1-800-Lucky. Chef Phuket "Cake" Thongsodchaveondee has opened a stall inside of Wynwood's 1-800-Lucky food hall, where he dishes out southern Thai street food. Here you'll be able to choose from snacks like grilled whole squid with spicy cilantro sauce ($12) or chicken satay ($8) and curries like chicken leg massaman ($15). There are wok-fried noodles dishes like the flat rice noodles called kwayteowkua , and rice dishes, the highlight being spicy holy basil pad ka prao from a Homestead farmer. Rices and noodles can be topped with proteins like chicken, pork, and squid ($12) or duck, crab, and ribeye ($18). 143 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-768-9826; 1-800-lucky.com.

EXPAND The Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival will return Thursday. Courtesy of Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival

Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival at Various Locations. The 12th-annual event returns Thursday, offering dinners, wine and cocktail tastings, cooking demonstrations, and a grand tasting event hosted at various locations throughout Palm Beach. Event highlights include One Caribbean Night with Food Network chefs Amanda Freitag, Marc Murphy, and Robert Irvine; the Gravy dinner, an Italian-inspired evening with Miami's Michael Pirolo and others; and the grand tasting at the Palm Beach County Convention Center, which will include samplings of food and wine from more than 50 vendors. Thursday, December 13, through Sunday, December 16, at various locations; pbfoodwinefest.com.

Courtesy of Copper Blues