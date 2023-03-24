Chili Cook-Off Returns to Pinecrest Gardens After Three-Year Hiatus

Chili lovers, rejoice. One of the biggest tasting events in South Florida that puts the stew in all of its forms on full display is back after three years off.
The Eighth Annual Chili Cook-Off is happening Saturday, April 1, from noon to 5 p.m. at Pinecrest Gardens. The event brings together pros – chefs and members of the International Chili Society – and amateurs for varying competitions. And, for the public, samples galore await.
“Sampling chili is just part of the experience here,” Cristina Blanco, executive director of Pinecrest Gardens, tells New Times. “Everyone is a judge, and the unique setting of Pinecrest Gardens really makes it special. People often come and make a whole day out of it.”
Blanco says the event attracts upwards of 3,500 attendees. Its recent hiatus is attributed to the International Chili Society’s pause on public-facing events amid the pandemic.
This year, with the pandemic easing, there will be more than a dozen varieties of chili to try, spanning traditional red, chili verde, and salsa-styled offerings. Confirmed participants come from South Florida, North Florida, Texas, and other locales. The tastings are included in the price of admission, and each attendee will have a chance to vote for their favorite. Proceeds from ticket sales benefit the Police Officer Assistance Trust, which supports officers and their families during times of crisis.
New this year will be a first-responders category in which law enforcement and healthcare workers will square off to determine the best recipe. As of press time, entries for the pro- and first-responders categories are still being accepted via the Pinecrest Gardens website.
the 18 Wheelers will perform.
Other elements include line dancing by Southside Stampede; a classic car show; corn and watermelon eating contests; and, yes, there will be a mechanical bull. As for pro tips for making the most of such a multifaceted shindig, Blanco says to come hungry and patient.
“There will be some parking onsite, but we will have free overflow parking and people movers taking people back and forth,” she says. “This will be a very desirable event for so many, so we ask that you come with your patience pants on.”
Pinecrest Gardens Chili Cook-Off. Noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, at Pinecrest Gardens, 11000 Red Rd., Pinecrest; 305-669-6990; pinecrestgardens.org. Tickets cost $10 for adults, $8 for children 17 and under, and free for children 2 and under via eventbrite.com.