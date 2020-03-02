Dessert Wars Returns to Miami March 7

The sweetest day of the year is less than a week away: The eighth edition of Miami's Dessert Wars will return to Wynwood Saturday, March 7, with more than 20,000 baked goods and confections ready to be devoured.

The event, which will take place at Soho Studios, will be similar to last year's, presenting more than 50 local food vendors. Thousands of samplings will be on offer; organizers expect a turnout of a thousand attendees.

Those visitors can expect numerous stands stocked with cupcakes, cookies, brownies, doughnuts, and other confections. Several vendors will serve gluten-free and vegan options. Confirmed participants include Phenomenom Cookies, Sweet Melody Ice Cream, Circus Eats, and Gelato Go.

As with previous editions of Dessert Wars, guests will receive a ballot to rank every vendor on a scale of one to three. The vendor with the highest score will be crowned this year's champion.

On the heels of a successful event in Tampa in February, Dessert Wars founder Brad Matthews plans to expand the festival beyond Florida to Atlanta, Nashville, and New York.

General admission, which costs $35, includes a limited number of vouchers that can be exchanged for dessert samples. A $60 VIP ticket includes samplings from all vendors and early entry at 4 p.m. Each ticket also includes a to-go box to stash a few treats for the road.

Dessert Wars. 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Soho Studios, 2136 NW First Ave., Miami; dessertwarsmiami.com. Tickets cost $35 to $60 via eventbrite.com.