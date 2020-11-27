Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, Boozy Brunch, and Other Food Events in Miami This Weekend

This weekend, order Brooklyn's Van Leeuwen ice cream or doughnuts from the Salty straight to your door. Plus, 1-800-Lucky launches limited-edition cocktails, and the Lincoln Eatery hosts a boozy Sunday brunch.

EXPAND Sip rum cocktails at 1-800-Lucky. Photo courtesy of 1-800-Lucky

Thankful Tipples at 1-800-Lucky

Hosted by Gio Gutierrez of @ChatChowTV, sip on fall-inspired cocktails through Sunday, November 29 (except Thanksgiving). Gutierrez's cocktails include the Oh Snap, made with Havana Club blanco, gingerbread syrup, and lime juice; the Pumpkin-Spiced & Everything Nice, blended with pumpkin-spiced-infused Grey Goose, Martinelli apple juice, and ginger beer; and the Noche Buena, with Aberfeldy Scotch, St. Elizabeth allspice dram, Angostura bitters, and absinthe. Drinks are available to order from noon to midnight through Sunday, November 29, at 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-768-9826; 1800lucky.com.

Photo courtesy of Van Leeuwen Ice Cream

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream Launches in Miami

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, known for its scoop shops in New York City and Los Angeles, has partnered with Reef to bring its famed pastel-colored ice cream to Miamians’ doors with a touch of a button. Van Leeuwen will be operating out of Reef’s network of delivery-only neighborhood kitchens, delivering directly through Postmates, UberEats, DoorDash, and Grubhub. Flavors include vanilla bean, honeycomb, cookies and cream, chocolate fudge brownie, vegan cookie crumble strawberry jam, and vegan oat milk Brown sugar chunk. Each pint retails for $10. vanleeuwenicecream.com.

EXPAND Miami's Vice Canteen at the Lincoln Eatery Photo courtesy of Knock Out Hospitality Group

The Boozy Brunch at Lincoln Eatery

Beginning this Sunday, the Lincoln Eatery will launch the Boozy Brunch, with food and drink specials and entertainment. Highlights include bottomless prosecco and rosé ($19), frozé ($25), and Veuve Clicquot bottles ($55 each). Food items include bagels and southern-style pancakes from Necessary Purveyor, specialty doughnuts (key lime pie, maple bacon and popcorn, and strawberry and marshmallow) from Cilantro 27, and croissant sandwiches from Le Petit Bistrot. Plus, C Food Shack's fried chicken and coconut waffles, and shrimp and toasted cheese grits; and oysters from Miami Vice's Raw Bar. Noon to 4 p.m. Sundays, at the Lincoln Eatery, 723 Lincoln Ln. N., Miami Beach; 305-695-8700; thelincolneatery.com.

Photo courtesy of the Salty

Thanksgiving Week Doughnuts

The holiday might have come and gone, but that doesn't mean you can't get your hands on the Salty's limited-edition, Thanksgiving-inspired flavors, including dulce de leche apple pie, and brown butter and pecan pie. Doughnuts will be available on a first-come, first-served basis through Sunday. Available through Sunday, November 29 at the Salty, 50 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-925-8126; and 6022 S. Dixie Hwy., South Miami; 786-409-4714; saltydonut.com.

EXPAND Sweet Liberty cocktails Photo by Ellie Groden

Sweet Liberty Reopens with New Cocktail Program

After being closed since March, Miami Beach’s Sweet Liberty has finally reopened, with a brand new menu and creative beverage director. Renowned bartender and drinks writer Naren Young will be joining the team, assuming the role previously held by John Lermayer, who died unexpectedly in 2018. Lermayer cofounded the bar along with Dan Binkiewicz and David Martinez. The new menu will be broken down into five clear categories: martinis, spritzes, highballs, a legacy list, and new-school drinks. For longtime Sweet Liberty lovers, the legacy list will be home to cocktails from the original menu, where customers will find Lermayer's famous piña colada made with a three rum blend, pineapple, coconut cream, Jamaican coffee beans, and a Pedro Ximenez float. James Beard Award-winning chef Michelle Bernstein has updated the food menu with seasonal dishes. New menu additions include galbi rib pinchos with chili paste served with shishito peppers and yuca fries; tuna crudo with blood orange leche de tigre, crunchy garlic, and toast points; and Lipton onion dip with caviar and house-made potato chips. 237 20th St., Suite B, Miami Beach; 305-763-8217; mysweetliberty.com. Monday through Saturday 4 p.m. to midnight, Sunday noon to midnight.