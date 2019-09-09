The Ten Best Places to Watch Football in Miami

As summer Fridays come to an end and many of us are feeling the post-Labor Day blues, the good news is that football season is upon us. The first official NFL games of fall are underway, so dust off that hometown jersey and get your fantasy roster ready, because these are the best places to watch the games with some great food and drink specials.
American Social Bar & Kitchen
690 SW First Ct., Miami
305-223-7004
americansocialbar.com
A favorite Brickell destination for watching sports, AmSo's menu serves up all-American classics and has over 15 TVs throughout, so you'll have a great vantage point no matter what. Not to mention, you can always dock the boat here and enjoy views of the Miami River on the patio. This season, game-day specials include $4 draft beers; shots of Bacardi, Fireball, Jameson, Grey Goose, or Patron ranging from $4 to $6 each; and buckets of beer ranging from $15 to $20.
Basement Miami
2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
786-257-4600
editionhotels.com
For those who like to partake in a leisurely activity while watching sports, head to Basement's bowling alley at the Miami Beach Edition. Basement will be showing any games that start after 5 p.m. every day of the week. The bar's new social hour, offered Sunday to Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. offers food specials that include margherita pizza, sesame chicken bites, and truffle fries ($5 to $12), $5 beers, $8 frozen drinks, and $10 well drinks. For those with real team spirit, champagne bottles start at $100.
Fontainebleau Miami Beach
4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-538-2000
fontainebleau.com
If "go big or go home" is your game day motto, then you'll want to ball out with a cabana at the Fontainebleau for the ultimate Sunday Funday. Each cabana has a 46-inch flat-screen TV, personal butler service, mini-fridge, and digital safe, and is fully furnished with seating, curtains, and fans. Prices start at $550 for the field goal package, where you'll get two buckets of Heineken with a barbecue platter of sliders, wings, chips, and slaw. The touchdown package includes three pitchers of mojitos plus unlimited chips and salsa for $750, while the MVP package ($1,000) includes a bottle of Tito's vodka, platter of two dozen wings, and two pizzas. All packages include six assorted sodas, two bottles of water, fresh fruit, Evian mist, and chilled towels.
Foxhole
1218 14th Ct., Miami Beach
305-534-3511
foxholebar.com
South Beach's long-standing speakeasy is a dark den that makes for a perfect setting on game night. The bar features a daily happy hour from 5 to 9 p.m. where the entire bar is half off. Additionally, Sundays through Thursdays feature $2 beer specials during happy hour. Now that deserves a touchdown dance.
Katsuya South Beach
1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-612-1159
sbe.com
Feast at Katsuya at bargain prices during primetime games from 6 p.m. onward at the intimate Dragon Lounge complete with mounted TVs. The lounge's social hour menu, typically available from 6 to 8 p.m., is extended during games. Everything is $10 and under, including the spicy tuna crispy rice, popcorn rock shrimp, crispy Brussels sprouts, spicy tuna roll, robata veggies, cocktails, wines by the glass, and imported beer.
Lost Boy
157 E Flagler St., Miami
305-372-7303
lostboydrygoods.com
The New Times' 2019 Best Bar in Miami winner will be offering a slew of Sunday specials each week during the NFL season. Watch the game on TVs at the bar and on a large scale projector while you drink beer specials that include $6 Landshark or Lost Boy IPA by Veza Sur, plus pitchers of either one for $20 each. Whiskey fans can enjoy $6 Old Forester bourbon and $6 Writer's Tears Irish whiskey shots. A shot and beer combo of either two beers with either of the whiskeys will run you $10, while hot dogs and pretzels will be featured at $6 each as well, in addition to its regular menu offerings.
Rácket
150 NW 24 St., Miami
786-637-2987
racketwynwood.com
Combine your two favorite loves of football and brunch at Racket on Sundays. From 1 to 5 p.m., enjoy bottomless rosé and mimosas for just $18 while cheering on your team. For weekday games, head over in time to catch the Rock the Clock happy hour from 4 to 8 p.m. with $2 draft beer, $7 Wagyu sliders, and cocktails ranging from $4 to $8 depending on the hour.
Shuckers Waterfront Grill
1819 79th St. Cswy., Miami Beach
306-866-1570
bestwesternonthebay.com
There's no better place to watch a game al fresco than Shuckers in North Bay Village. Whether arriving by boat or car, this Miami mainstay has been serving some of the best wings and views in town for over 29 years. A multitude of TV screens show every game that's on. During the game, enjoy $20 buckets of Michelob Ultra this season in addition to $13 pitchers of Presidente offered daily.
Taurus Beer and Whiskey House
2540 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove
305-529-6523
taurusbeerandwhiskey.com
Taurus will be streaming both college and NFL games on multiple TVs every weekend this season with a barbecue pop-up to boot. Johnnie's Pit Beef & BBQ will serve a limited quantity of Maryland-style stacked pit beef sandwiches, ribs, burgers, and more every Saturday and Sunday from noon until the food runs out. Wash it all down with $4 draft beer specials and $10 beer and tequila shot combos.
Veza Sur
55 NW 25th St., Miami
786-362-6300
vezasur.com
This season, Veza Sur will be playing every Dolphins and Canes game on giant screen projectors, plus anyone who wears their team's jersey will get a $2 chopp (a lager served ice-cold with Cappuccino-like foam). Sample a variety of local brews with a $22 beer bucket featuring six bottles of Spanglish lager, Mala Yerba session IPA, and La Yuma dark lager.
