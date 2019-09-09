The Ten Best Places to Watch Football in Miami

As summer Fridays come to an end and many of us are feeling the post-Labor Day blues, the good news is that football season is upon us. The first official NFL games of fall are underway, so dust off that hometown jersey and get your fantasy roster ready, because these are the best places to watch the games with some great food and drink specials.

American Social in Brickell in football central. Courtesy of American Social

American Social Bar & Kitchen

690 SW First Ct., Miami

305-223-7004

americansocialbar.com 690 SW First Ct., Miami305-223-7004



A favorite Brickell destination for watching sports, AmSo's menu serves up all-American classics and has over 15 TVs throughout, so you'll have a great vantage point no matter what. Not to mention, you can always dock the boat here and enjoy views of the Miami River on the patio. This season, game-day specials include $4 draft beers; shots of Bacardi, Fireball, Jameson, Grey Goose, or Patron ranging from $4 to $6 each; and buckets of beer ranging from $15 to $20.

EXPAND Bowling and watch football at Basement. Photo by World RedEye

Basement Miami

2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

786-257-4600

editionhotels.com 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach786-257-4600



For those who like to partake in a leisurely activity while watching sports, head to Basement's bowling alley at the Miami Beach Edition. Basement will be showing any games that start after 5 p.m. every day of the week. The bar's new social hour, offered Sunday to Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. offers food specials that include margherita pizza, sesame chicken bites, and truffle fries ($5 to $12), $5 beers, $8 frozen drinks, and $10 well drinks. For those with real team spirit, champagne bottles start at $100.

EXPAND Be extra with a poolside package at the Fontainebleau. Courtesy of the Fontainebleau

Fontainebleau Miami Beach

4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

305-538-2000

fontainebleau.com 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach305-538-2000



If "go big or go home" is your game day motto, then you'll want to ball out with a cabana at the Fontainebleau for the ultimate Sunday Funday. Each cabana has a 46-inch flat-screen TV, personal butler service, mini-fridge, and digital safe, and is fully furnished with seating, curtains, and fans. Prices start at $550 for the field goal package, where you'll get two buckets of Heineken with a barbecue platter of sliders, wings, chips, and slaw. The touchdown package includes three pitchers of mojitos plus unlimited chips and salsa for $750, while the MVP package ($1,000) includes a bottle of Tito's vodka, platter of two dozen wings, and two pizzas. All packages include six assorted sodas, two bottles of water, fresh fruit, Evian mist, and chilled towels.

EXPAND Foxhole is still South Beach's hidden gem. Courtesy of Foxhole

Foxhole

1218 14th Ct., Miami Beach

305-534-3511

foxholebar.com 1218 14th Ct., Miami Beach305-534-3511



South Beach's long-standing speakeasy is a dark den that makes for a perfect setting on game night. The bar features a daily happy hour from 5 to 9 p.m. where the entire bar is half off. Additionally, Sundays through Thursdays feature $2 beer specials during happy hour. Now that deserves a touchdown dance.

Extended happy hour during football games at Katsuya. Courtesy of Katsuya

Katsuya South Beach

1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

305-612-1159

sbe.com 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach305-612-1159



Feast at Katsuya at bargain prices during primetime games from 6 p.m. onward at the intimate Dragon Lounge complete with mounted TVs. The lounge's social hour menu, typically available from 6 to 8 p.m., is extended during games. Everything is $10 and under, including the spicy tuna crispy rice, popcorn rock shrimp, crispy Brussels sprouts, spicy tuna roll, robata veggies, cocktails, wines by the glass, and imported beer.

Check out Best Bar winner Lost Boy on a Sunday. Courtesy of Lost Boy

Lost Boy

157 E Flagler St., Miami

305-372-7303

lostboydrygoods.com 157 E Flagler St., Miami305-372-7303



The New Times' 2019 Best Bar in Miami winner will be offering a slew of Sunday specials each week during the NFL season. Watch the game on TVs at the bar and on a large scale projector while you drink beer specials that include $6 Landshark or Lost Boy IPA by Veza Sur, plus pitchers of either one for $20 each. Whiskey fans can enjoy $6 Old Forester bourbon and $6 Writer's Tears Irish whiskey shots. A shot and beer combo of either two beers with either of the whiskeys will run you $10, while hot dogs and pretzels will be featured at $6 each as well, in addition to its regular menu offerings.

EXPAND Rácket is serving up football with a side of brunch. Courtesy of Rácket

Rácket

150 NW 24 St., Miami

786-637-2987

racketwynwood.com 150 NW 24 St., Miami786-637-2987



Combine your two favorite loves of football and brunch at Racket on Sundays. From 1 to 5 p.m., enjoy bottomless rosé and mimosas for just $18 while cheering on your team. For weekday games, head over in time to catch the Rock the Clock happy hour from 4 to 8 p.m. with $2 draft beer, $7 Wagyu sliders, and cocktails ranging from $4 to $8 depending on the hour.

EXPAND TV screens as far as the eye can see at Shuckers. Courtesy of Shuckers

Shuckers Waterfront Grill

1819 79th St. Cswy., Miami Beach

306-866-1570

bestwesternonthebay.com 1819 79th St. Cswy., Miami Beach306-866-1570



There's no better place to watch a game al fresco than Shuckers in North Bay Village. Whether arriving by boat or car, this Miami mainstay has been serving some of the best wings and views in town for over 29 years. A multitude of TV screens show every game that's on. During the game, enjoy $20 buckets of Michelob Ultra this season in addition to $13 pitchers of Presidente offered daily.

EXPAND Football and barbecue at Taurus. Blue Shell Media

Taurus Beer and Whiskey House

2540 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove

305-529-6523

taurusbeerandwhiskey.com 2540 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove305-529-6523



Taurus will be streaming both college and NFL games on multiple TVs every weekend this season with a barbecue pop-up to boot. Johnnie's Pit Beef & BBQ will serve a limited quantity of Maryland-style stacked pit beef sandwiches, ribs, burgers, and more every Saturday and Sunday from noon until the food runs out. Wash it all down with $4 draft beer specials and $10 beer and tequila shot combos.

Don't forget to wear your team jersey to Veza Sur. Photo by Amadeus McCaskill

Veza Sur

55 NW 25th St., Miami

786-362-6300

vezasur.com 55 NW 25th St., Miami786-362-6300



This season, Veza Sur will be playing every Dolphins and Canes game on giant screen projectors, plus anyone who wears their team's jersey will get a $2 chopp (a lager served ice-cold with Cappuccino-like foam). Sample a variety of local brews with a $22 beer bucket featuring six bottles of Spanglish lager, Mala Yerba session IPA, and La Yuma dark lager.