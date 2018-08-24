Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Burgerim Opening, Croquetapalooza, and Blurry Brunch

This weekend, Burgerim opens in North Miami, the Hungry Post hosts brunch at Cantina La Veinte, and Croquetapalooza returns to Magic City Casino.

EXPAND Courtesy of Burgerim

Burgerim Grand Opening in North Miami. New to town, Burgerim offers build-your-own burgers with 11 patty options, including beef, Wagyu, merguez, and falafel, alongside toppings such as sautéed mushrooms, pineapple, and sunny-side-up eggs. To celebrate the chain's new location, stop by Friday for a block party complete with a live band, wing and beer specials, raffles, and giveaways. The restaurant will offer the first 200 guests a free Uno Combo (burger, fries, and drink), as well as $1 cheeseburgers. 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, August 24, at Burgerim, 1817 NE 123rd St., North Miami; burgerim.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Marlins Park

Tómalo Suave at Marlins Park. Friday, enjoy a food and wine experience at the ballpark. With a selection of Riboli Family Wines to choose from, $30 will get you Legends Level seating with a flight of wines and food pairings courtesy of Levy Restaurants. 7 p.m. Friday, August 24, at Marlins Park, 501 Marlins Way, Miami; 305-480-2525. Tickets cost $30 via mlb.com.