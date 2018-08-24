Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Burgerim Opening, Croquetapalooza, and Blurry Brunch

This weekend, Burgerim opens in North Miami, the Hungry Post hosts brunch at Cantina La Veinte, and Croquetapalooza returns to Magic City Casino.
Burgerim Grand Opening in North Miami. New to town, Burgerim offers build-your-own burgers with 11 patty options, including beef, Wagyu, merguez, and falafel, alongside toppings such as sautéed mushrooms, pineapple, and sunny-side-up eggs. To celebrate the chain's new location, stop by Friday for a block party complete with a live band, wing and beer specials, raffles, and giveaways. The restaurant will offer the first 200 guests a free Uno Combo (burger, fries, and drink), as well as $1 cheeseburgers. 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, August 24, at Burgerim, 1817 NE 123rd St., North Miami; burgerim.com.
Tómalo Suave at Marlins Park. Friday, enjoy a food and wine experience at the ballpark. With a selection of Riboli Family Wines to choose from, $30 will get you Legends Level seating with a flight of wines and food pairings courtesy of Levy Restaurants. 7 p.m. Friday, August 24, at Marlins Park, 501 Marlins Way, Miami; 305-480-2525. Tickets cost $30 via mlb.com.
Blurry Brunch by the Hungry Post at Cantina La Veinte. Upscale Mexican restaurant Cantina La Veinte partnered with local food blog the Hungry Post to host brunch on Saturday, featuring Latin-inspired bites and a selection of booze. In addition to the food, enjoy a margarita happy hour from noon to 2 p.m. Noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, August 25, at Cantina La Veinte, 495 Brickell Ave., Miami; 786-623-6135; cantinala20.com. To reserve a table for brunch and bottle service, email rsvp@hungrypost.com.
Croquetapalooza at Magic City Casino.cEnjoy crispy croquetas from more than 20 competitors vying to be named tops. You can also compete in the fifth-annual Islas Canarias Croqueta Eating Contest. In addition to the croqueta-thon, there will also be a flan competition. 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, August 25, at Magic City Casino, 450 NW 37th Ave., Miami; 305-649-3000; magiccitycasino.com. Tickets cost $40 via eventbrite.com
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Joe & the Juice Opens at Aventura Mall. Weeks after debuting inside downtown's MiamiCentral, Joe & the Juice has set up shop at Aventura Mall. The store offers a menu of sweet and tangy juices, along with smoothies, coffee, and light bites inside a bright and open space. The menu is nearly identical to those at other Joe & the Juice locations. Find more than 30 juice and smoothie blends, as well as espressos, lattes, and iced coffees. Pair a drink with a tuna, avocado, and pesto sandwich or a chicken and tomato club. Pricing is low compared to other chains: A 12-ounce cup costs less than $7, and all sandwiches run less than $10 each. 19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura; joejuice.com. Daily 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Tex-Mex Chain Chuy's Opens in Miami. Near Miami International Airport, Chuy's is now open. Popular items include stuffed chile relleno drizzled with sour cream, Chicka-Chicka Boom-Boom chicken enchiladas, and the restaurant's signature Big as Yo' Face burritos, which can be stuffed with beans, cheese, and oven-roasted chicken or ground sirloin. During happy hour, build your own free, unlimited nachos from the trunk of a vintage automobile dubbed the Fully Loaded Nacho Car. It's stocked with fresh chips, salsa, cheese, beans, and ground sirloin Monday through Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. Drink specials include margaritas and Texas martinis. 7705 W. Flagler St., Miami; chuys.com. Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!