Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Wynwood Brewing, Veza Sur, and Cazadores Barbecue

This weekend, the Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem will open an Einstein Bros. Bagels in MiamiCentral , Wynwood Brewing celebrates its fifth anniversary, and Veza Sur hosts its first birthday party.

EXPAND Courtesy of JFC Miami

Related Stories Veza Sur and Wynwood Brewing Host Birthday Celebrations

Einstein Bros. Bagels Opens at MiamiCentral . Friday, the Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem will open an Einstein Bros. Bagels in MiamiCentral , which serves Florida's Brightline passengers. Located inside the southernmost terminal, the fast-casual restaurant will offer its signature lineup of bagels, sandwiches, coffee, and select pastries. Einstein Bros. Bagels marks the second food and drink concept to open at MiamiCentral . This past July, Joe & the Juice, a popular Denmark-based juice and coffee concept with more than 200 locations around the world, debuted on the first floor of the Brightline station. Located at 3 MiamiCentral , 155 NW 6th St., Miami. Opening Friday, August 17. 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, or 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

EXPAND Taps at Wynwood Brewing. Courtesy of Wynwood Brewing Company

Wynwood Brewing Celebrates Five Year Anniversary. Despite the five-year milestone, the brewery has opted to throw a relatively small shindig instead of a block party. This year's theme is "Five Years in the Game," with 8-bit videogame artwork reflecting the frugality of the celebration. For this year's anniversary, Wynwood Brewing will release five versions of its No Imperial milk stout in bottles imprinted with the 8-bit artwork. Bottles cost $10 each; purchase all five bottles and receive a free commemorative glass. The festivities at Wynwood Brewing begin at noon, and the beer release is set to happen at 5 p.m. Until then, lighter beers will be available, including some of the brewery's core beers, such as La Rubia blonde ale and Pop's Porter. For music, the brewery will present two one-man bands: Lone Wolf and Uncle SCotchy OMB. The anniversary party will also include DJs from the local online station Jolt Radio. Food will be provided by Sparky's Roadside Barbecue. Noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, August 18, at 565 NW 24th St., Miami; wynwoodbrewing.com. Admission is free. Pay as you go or special beer packages cost $32.23 via eventbrite.com.