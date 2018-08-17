Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Wynwood Brewing, Veza Sur, and Cazadores Barbecue

This weekend, the Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem will open an Einstein Bros. Bagels in
Einstein Bros. Bagels Opens at
Wynwood Brewing Celebrates Five Year Anniversary. Despite the five-year milestone, the brewery has opted to throw a relatively small shindig instead of a block party. This year's theme is "Five Years in the Game," with 8-bit
Move With the Bouv at Concrete Beach Brewery. Bouvalay is a term made up by Miami rappers that means "bullshit," according to the internet. But the beer created by Concrete Beach Brewery made with Malbec grapes of the same name is nothing of the sort. Debuted on tap as part of a Gallery Series in 2017, the brew will be released in a can at the Move with the Bouv release party. This lager has an interesting backstory: It was left to age in oak when parts of the city were evacuated because of Hurricane Irma. The beer fermented without temperature control, giving it a unique flavor. Enjoy this special beer with live music, food vendors, summer swag, and a photo booth to mark the occasion. Noon Saturday at Concrete Beach, 325 NW 24th St., Miami; concretebeachbrewery.com. Admission is free.
Cazadores Barbecue at Glass & Vine. Saturday, brunch guests can enjoy giveaways, lawn games, tequila samplings, and a live band during this one-day-only barbecue sponsored by Cazadores Tequila. The first 150 guests who RSVP via Eventbrite will receive a complimentary cocktail. Noon to 4 p.m. at Glass & Vine, 2820 McFarlane Rd, Coconut Grove; 305-200-5268; glassandvine.com.
Veza Sur Hosts First Birthday Celebration. Veza Sur's "El Primer Cumpleaños," or first birthday party, begins at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 18. Expect six DJs and bands to perform throughout the day, an exclusive birthday beer release, and complimentary fills of Brazilian Chopp light lager beer. The special release is La Súper Pachanga, a blonde ale-inspired brew made with apricot and Vienna, wheat, and acidulated specialty malts. 2 p.m. to 3 a.m. Saturday, August 18, at 55 NW 25th St., Miami; 305-362-6300; vezasur.com. Admission is free.
