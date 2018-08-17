 


Wynwood Brewing Co.'s beersEXPAND
Wynwood Brewing Co.'s beers
Photo by Monica McGivern

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Wynwood Brewing, Veza Sur, and Cazadores Barbecue

Clarissa Buch | August 17, 2018 | 8:00am
AA

This weekend, the Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem will open an Einstein Bros. Bagels in MiamiCentral, Wynwood Brewing celebrates its fifth anniversary, and Veza Sur hosts its first birthday party.

Courtesy of JFC Miami

Related Stories

Einstein Bros. Bagels Opens at MiamiCentral. Friday, the Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem will open an Einstein Bros. Bagels in MiamiCentral, which serves Florida's Brightline passengers. Located inside the southernmost terminal, the fast-casual restaurant will offer its signature lineup of bagels, sandwiches, coffee, and select pastries. Einstein Bros. Bagels marks the second food and drink concept to open at MiamiCentral. This past July, Joe & the Juice, a popular Denmark-based juice and coffee concept with more than 200 locations around the world, debuted on the first floor of the Brightline station. Located at 3 MiamiCentral, 155 NW 6th St., Miami. Opening Friday, August 17. 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, or 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Courtesy of Wynwood Brewing Company

Wynwood Brewing Celebrates Five Year Anniversary. Despite the five-year milestone, the brewery has opted to throw a relatively small shindig instead of a block party. This year's theme is "Five Years in the Game," with 8-bit videogame artwork reflecting the frugality of the celebration. For this year's anniversary, Wynwood Brewing will release five versions of its No Imperial milk stout in bottles imprinted with the 8-bit artwork. Bottles cost $10 each; purchase all five bottles and receive a free commemorative glass. The festivities at Wynwood Brewing begin at noon, and the beer release is set to happen at 5 p.m. Until then, lighter beers will be available, including some of the brewery's core beers, such as La Rubia blonde ale and Pop's Porter. For music, the brewery will present two one-man bands: Lone Wolf and Uncle SCotchy OMB. The anniversary party will also include DJs from the local online station Jolt Radio. Food will be provided by Sparky's Roadside Barbecue. Noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, August 18, at 565 NW 24th St., Miami; wynwoodbrewing.com. Admission is free. Pay as you go or special beer packages cost $32.23 via eventbrite.com.

Courtesy of Concrete Beach Brewery

Move With the Bouv at Concrete Beach Brewery. Bouvalay is a term made up by Miami rappers that means "bullshit," according to the internet. But the beer created by Concrete Beach Brewery made with Malbec grapes of the same name is nothing of the sort. Debuted on tap as part of a Gallery Series in 2017, the brew will be released in a can at the Move with the Bouv release party. This lager has an interesting backstory: It was left to age in oak when parts of the city were evacuated because of Hurricane Irma. The beer fermented without temperature control, giving it a unique flavor. Enjoy this special beer with live music, food vendors, summer swag, and a photo booth to mark the occasion. Noon Saturday at Concrete Beach, 325 NW 24th St., Miami; concretebeachbrewery.com. Admission is free.

Courtesy of Glass & Vine

Cazadores Barbecue at Glass & Vine. Saturday, brunch guests can enjoy giveaways, lawn games, tequila samplings, and a live band during this one-day-only barbecue sponsored by Cazadores Tequila. The first 150 guests who RSVP via Eventbrite will receive a complimentary cocktail. Noon to 4 p.m. at Glass & Vine, 2820 McFarlane Rd, Coconut Grove; 305-200-5268; glassandvine.com.

Courtesy of Veza Sur Brewing Co.

Veza Sur Hosts First Birthday Celebration. Veza Sur's "El Primer Cumpleaños," or first birthday party, begins at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 18. Expect six DJs and bands to perform throughout the day, an exclusive birthday beer release, and complimentary fills of Brazilian Chopp light lager beer. The special release is La Súper Pachanga, a blonde ale-inspired brew made with apricot and Vienna, wheat, and acidulated specialty malts. 2 p.m. to 3 a.m. Saturday, August 18, at 55 NW 25th St., Miami; 305-362-6300; vezasur.com. Admission is free.

 
Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

