Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: 99-Cent Coffee, Phuc Yea Anniversary, and Taco Takeover

This weekend, the Wynwood Yard hosts a pub crawl/trash cleanup, Dunkin' Donuts offers 99-cent coffee, Phuc Yea celebrates its second anniversary, the inaugural Cuervo Tradicional Taco Takeover and Cocktail Competition happens place at Soho Studios, and Three launches a Sunday supper series.
Pub Crawl Pick-Up at the Wynwood Yard. Friday, the folks at the Wynwood Yard, Debris Free Oceans, and the Full Edit will host another edition of the Pub Crawl Pick-Up. Meet at the Wynwood Yard to tidy up the streets while fueling up with suds from MIA Beer Company and food from Mason Eatery. Plus, guests get to take home a reusable canteen cup. Afterward, the Full Edit will host an upcycling bracelet-making workshop. Participants are encouraged to donate their unwanted clothing. 5:30 p.m. Friday, September 7, at the Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami; 305-351-0366; thewynwoodyard.com. Tickets cost $20 via eventbrite.com.
Hialeah Parkway Dunkin' Donuts Grand Opening. There's a new Dunkin' Donuts in town. Located at 3400 NW 79th St., the store will offer 99-cent medium iced and hot coffee this Saturday, September 8, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. All proceeds will benefit Feeding South Florida. The restaurant franchisee, Christopher Mellgren, will match the total funds raised up to $5,000. Other celebratory activities will include music from El Zol 106.7 FM, doughnut decorating, face painting, and an appearance from Dunkin' Donuts' mascot, Sprinkles. Plus, the first 100 patrons will receive free refillable coffee cups.10 a.m. Saturday, September 8, at Dunkin' Donuts Hialeah Parkway, 3400 NW 79th St., Hialeah; dunkindonuts.com.
Cuervo Tradicional Taco Takeover and Cocktail Competition at Soho Studios. Bottomless tacos and tequila, anyone? Saturday, Miami's inaugural Cuervo Tradicional Taco Takeover and Cocktail Competition will take place at Soho Studios. A collaboration between Thrillist and the New York City-based event planning company Cannonball Productions, Taco Takeover will unite some of the city's best chefs and mixologists for an evening of unlimited food, drinks, and entertainment. The event will present ten local restaurants and chefs, including Steve Santana's Taquiza, Anna Robbins' 222 Taco, and E11even Miami. While you spend the night chowing down on tacos and other Mexican-inspired dishes, local bartenders will serve cocktails containing Jose Cuervo tequila. Attendees will be asked to sample them all and choose a winning drink. The event will also offer live music and games. Any leftover food will be donated to the homeless through Forage Forward. 6:30 p.m. Saturday, September 8, at Soho Studios, 2136 NW First Ave., Miami; thetacotakeover.com. Tickets cost $49 to $79 via eventbrite.com.
Second-Anniversary Party at Phuc Yea and Madame Phuong. Join owners Ani Meinhold and Cesar Zapata this Saturday to celebrate Phuc Yea's second anniversary. Inside the restaurant's recently opened cocktail lounge, Madame Phuong, expect a complimentary cocktail with RSVP, as well as $7 cocktails and $6 snacks until midnight. Music will run until 2 a.m. 9 p.m. Saturday, September 8, at Phuc Yea and Madame Phuong, 7100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-602-3710; madamephuong.com.
The Brass Tap Opens in Downtown Dadeland. Downtown Dadeland, say hello to your new neighborhood watering hole. The Brass Tap opened this week inside the former World of Beer location, which abruptly shuttered in November 2017. Hang out in the 3,100-square-foot indoor/outdoor space and sip beers from Cigar City, Funky Buddha, and Wynwood Brewing. Food standouts include four-cheese-stuffed bread containing Gouda, mozzarella, cheddar jack, and Parmesan ($12); Korean barbecue pulled-pork nachos ($13); beer-battered cod tacos ($8 to $10); and a prime-rib sandwich smeared with horseradish cream cheese ($14). As the Brass Tap settles in, expect a robust lineup of programming, from live music and trivia to sports watch parties, limited-edition beer tastings, and tap takeovers. 9010 SW 72nd Pl., Miami; 813-226-2333; brasstapbeerbar.com.
Sunday Supper Feast Series at Three. Norman Van Aken's Three Wynwood will launch a Sunday supper series this weekend. Expect a Korean barbecue-themed meal with seafood pancakes, bubble-tea ice-cream floats, and peach martinis. Dishes will be served family-style, and the meal costs $39 per person. Later this month, upcoming Sunday suppers will serve Mexican, Chinatown, and Spanish cuisine. 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, September 9, at Three Wynwood, 50 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-748-4540; threewynwood.com. Call for reservations.
