Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: 99-Cent Coffee, Phuc Yea Anniversary, and Taco Takeover

This weekend, the Wynwood Yard hosts a pub crawl/trash cleanup, Dunkin' Donuts offers 99-cent coffee, Phuc Yea celebrates its second anniversary, the inaugural Cuervo Tradicional Taco Takeover and Cocktail Competition happens place at Soho Studios, and Three launches a Sunday supper series.

Courtesy of the Wynwood Yard

Pub Crawl Pick-Up at the Wynwood Yard. Friday, the folks at the Wynwood Yard, Debris Free Oceans, and the Full Edit will host another edition of the Pub Crawl Pick-Up. Meet at the Wynwood Yard to tidy up the streets while fueling up with suds from MIA Beer Company and food from Mason Eatery. Plus, guests get to take home a reusable canteen cup. Afterward, the Full Edit will host an upcycling bracelet-making workshop. Participants are encouraged to donate their unwanted clothing. 5:30 p.m. Friday, September 7, at the Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami; 305-351-0366; thewynwoodyard.com. Tickets cost $20 via eventbrite.com.

Score free coffee on National Coffee Day. Courtesy of Dunkin' Donuts

Hialeah Parkway Dunkin' Donuts Grand Opening. There's a new Dunkin' Donuts in town. Located at 3400 NW 79th St., the store will offer 99-cent medium iced and hot coffee this Saturday, September 8, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. All proceeds will benefit Feeding South Florida. The restaurant franchisee, Christopher Mellgren, will match the total funds raised up to $5,000. Other celebratory activities will include music from El Zol 106.7 FM, doughnut decorating, face painting, and an appearance from Dunkin' Donuts' mascot, Sprinkles. Plus, the first 100 patrons will receive free refillable coffee cups.10 a.m. Saturday, September 8, at Dunkin' Donuts Hialeah Parkway, 3400 NW 79th St., Hialeah; dunkindonuts.com.