Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Tiki-la Tuesday, Weekday Brunch, and Rum Around the Clock

This week, Etaru launches a week-long prix-fixe menu, the Broken Shaker hosts Tiki-la Tuesday featuring cocktails made with Patrón Tequila, the Wynwood Yard continues its cooking class series with chef Julie Frans, and Novecento Brickell offers weekday brunch.

EXPAND Courtesy of Etaru

Seven Days of Ice at Etaru. Cool down at Etaru during the restaurant's week-long promotion complete with frozen desserts and highball pairings. Created by corporate executive chef Luca Spiga, the menu includes sashimi selections, sweet potato tempura, grilled tiger prawns, beef short rib, and a rice hot pot with Japanese mushrooms, along with a chef's dessert platter to share among the table. Priced at $75 per person (minimum two people), the menu is available during dinner until 10:30 p.m. nightly. Offered through Sunday, August 19, at Etaru, 111 S Surf Rd., Hallandale Beach; 954-271-3222; etarurestaurant.us.

EXPAND Photo by Adrian Goat / Courtesy of the Freehand

Tiki-la Tuesday at Broken Shaker. Tuesday, sip on tropical-inspired cocktails at Broken Shaker's Patrón tequila-sponsored event. A lineup on limited-edition tequila tiki mash-up cocktails will be available through the evening. Beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 14, at the Broken Shaker, 2727 Indian Creek Dr., Miami Beach; 305-531-2727; freehandhotels.com.