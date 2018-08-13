Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Tiki-la Tuesday, Weekday Brunch, and Rum Around the Clock

This week, Etaru launches a week-long prix-fixe menu, the Broken Shaker hosts Tiki-la Tuesday featuring cocktails made with Patrón Tequila, the Wynwood Yard continues its cooking class series with chef Julie Frans, and Novecento Brickell offers weekday brunch.
Seven Days of Ice at Etaru. Cool down at Etaru during the restaurant's week-long promotion complete with frozen desserts and highball pairings. Created by corporate executive chef Luca Spiga, the menu includes sashimi selections, sweet potato tempura, grilled tiger prawns, beef short rib, and a rice hot pot with Japanese mushrooms, along with a chef's dessert platter to share among the table. Priced at $75 per person (minimum two people), the menu is available during dinner until 10:30 p.m. nightly. Offered through Sunday, August 19, at Etaru, 111 S Surf Rd., Hallandale Beach; 954-271-3222; etarurestaurant.us.
Tiki-la Tuesday at Broken Shaker. Tuesday, sip on tropical-inspired cocktails at Broken Shaker's Patrón tequila-sponsored event. A lineup on limited-edition tequila tiki mash-up cocktails will be available through the evening. Beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 14, at the Broken Shaker, 2727 Indian Creek Dr., Miami Beach; 305-531-2727; freehandhotels.com.
Make Tropical Snapper Ceviche With Julie Frans at the Wynwood Yard. Chef Julie Frans will continue the Wynwood Yard's cooking class series, Right on Target,this Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Frans, who is the venue's director of culinary operations, will teach attendees how to make a number of summer-inspired dishes, including watermelon gazpacho with lump crab, basil oil, and toasted pepitas; as well as grilled carrots over quinoa with herb chimichurri and feta. Partially funded by Target Foundation, the cooking class will donate proceeds to the Miami-based Wellness in the Schools, which is committed to ending childhood obesity through nutrition and fitness education. 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 15, at the Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami; thewynwoodyard.com. Admission costs $50 via eventbrite.com.
Rum Around the Clock at the Wharf. Thursday, the Wharf will host Rum Around the Clock, in which more than 150 types of rum will be priced based on the time. For example, rum ordered at 5:15 p.m. will be priced at $5.15. The event will also include rum-inspired food, such as rum cake by chef Adrianne Calvo, rum-infused doughnuts from Mojo Donuts, and a to-be-annouced rum seafood dish by OG Ceviche. Other activities include a cigar lounge, a rum cocktail competition, and Polynesian fire knife dancers. 5 p.m. Thursday, August 16, at the Wharf, 114 SW North River Dr., Miami; eventbrite.com. Admission is free. Food and drink are pay as you go.
Daily Brunch at Novecento Brickell. The Argentine restaurant has rolled out a new brunch menu, which is available all week at its Brickell location. New menu items include a kale Benedict topped with a tangy house-made yogurt hollandaise; salmon toast, which smears smoked eggplant aioli on a slice of Sullivan Street bread with strips of smoked salmon; and the Croque 900, a croissant topped with ham, fried eggs, mozzarella, and béchamel. Recently added sweet items include the French toast Argentino, in which slices of brioche are garnished with condensed milk, dulce de leche, and whipped cream; and bacon pancakes, where a stack of three buttermilk pancakes are topped with candied bacon shards and a bacon-infused maple syrup. 8 to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Novecento Brickell, 1414 Brickell Ave., Miami; 305-403-0900; novecento.com. Brunch is limited to Saturday and Sunday at Novecento Aventura.
