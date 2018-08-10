Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: National S'mores Day, Wynwood Cleanup, and Miami Spice

This weekend, Kiki on the River celebrates National S'mores Day, the Wynwood Yard hosts a neighborhood cleanup with free food and drink, Market at the Edition rolls out beer floats to benefit Miami's Nicklaus Children's Hospital, and Miami Spice continues across town.



EXPAND Courtesy of Kiki on the River

National S'mores Day at Kiki on the River. Friday, August 10, indulge in a chocolate and marshmallow dessert for National S'mores Day at Kiki on the River. The restaurant will churn out $9 s'mores throughout the day, which allows diners to roast marshmallows tableside over a personal fire. Each order includes a serving of a rich chocolate sauce and a handful of graham crackers. Noon to 7:30 p.m. Friday, August 10, at Kiki on the River, 450 NW North River Dr., Miami; 786-502-3243; kikiontheriver.com.

Courtesy of Bulla Gastrobar

Miami Spice Survival Guide. The two-month promotion kicked off nearly two weeks ago, with prix-fixe menus for some of the area's best restaurants at the reduced price of $23 for lunch and brunch, and $39 for dinner. The Miami Spice program was created 17 years ago by the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau as a way to promote area restaurants to visitors and locals during the city's hotter and slower months. Since its inception, the promotion has grown from 40 participating restaurants to more than 240 and counting. With all those eateries, it can be daunting to find the perfect place to start your Spice journey. Don't fret — just use this handy survival guide for the best places to dine.

Photo by Chris Carter

Wine and Clean at the Wynwood Yard. Bump up your sustainability game with HaloVino, the makers of reusable wine tumblers. At this edition of Wine and Clean, participants will meet at Charcoal in the Wynwood Yard for some wine (which will be poured inside a reusable wine tumbler) and small bites, followed by a neighborhood stroll to collect trash with a pit stop at chef Brian Nasajon's newest restaurant, Mason. 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 10, at the Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami; 305-351-0366; thewynwoodyard.com. Tickets cost $10 via eventbrite.com.

Paletas for pups Courtesy of Cielito Artisan Pops

Hope Express Pet Adoption Event at Cielito Artisan Pops. Sunday, August 12, swing by the Wynwood popsicle store for an early afternoon pet adoption event. In addition to Cielito's lineup of popsicles, expect special pops made specifically for your four-legged friends. Maybe you'll leave with a new furry best friend too. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, August 12, at Cielito Artisan Pops, 2750 NW 3rd Ave., Miami; 305-397-7392; cielitoartisanpops.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Market at Edition

Root Beer Float Week at Market at Edition. To celebrate the 35th anniversary of Marriott International's partnership with Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, the Edition's Market is offering root beer floats (alcohol and non-alcoholic) in exchange for a donation. All proceeds raised will go to Miami's Nicklaus Children's Hospital. Beginning Sunday, August 12, at Market at Edition, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-257-4500; editionhotels.com.