Facebook Live: Testing SOBEWFF's Lee Schrager on His Food Trivia Knowledge

Lee Brian Schrager is Miami's culinary maven.

More than the founder of the South Beach Wine & Food Festival, Schrager is a cookbook author and a champion of South Florida's restaurant scene. A quick look at his Instagram feed shows him enjoying feasts with culinary superstars. With all of those credentials, Schrager should be a walking Wikipedia of food.

Related Stories SOBEWFF 2019: The Festival Turns 18 With a Record Number of Events

We'll test his culinary knowledge with a little game of food trivia live on Facebook.

New Times food editor Laine Doss will chat with Schrager at 3 p.m. today, September 20, on Miami New Times' Facebook page.

They'll play a round of food trivia and talk about the 2019 South Beach Wine & Food Festival.

The festival is set to return for its 18th year next February 20 through 24 for an extended weekend of 105 star-studded events and dinners in locations from Miami Beach to Palm Beach County.

For the 2019 edition, celebrities such as Geoffrey Zakarian, Martha Stewart, Marcus Samuelsson, and Andrew Zimmern will host fetes ranging from a rosé pool party to a festive carnival.

South Beach Wine & Food Festival. February 21 through 24, 2019, at various locations. Tickets start at $22 via sobewff.org.