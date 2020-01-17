Wynwood's No. 3 Social Launches Drag Me to Brunch

Dasha Sweetwaters will be one of the performers at No. 3 Social's Drag Me to Brunch.

On Sunday, January 19, No. 3 Social will host its first boozy Drag Me to Brunch. The event will be part of a monthly series, held every third Sunday at the Wynwood rooftop bar.

"I see Wynwood moving away from its sense of community and becoming more about big businesses," says Susan Buckley, co-owner of No. 3 Social. "We created the series to add to the positive cultural voice for which our neighborhood is known and offer a new inclusive space for art-minded people to congregate."

The event will be hosted by Rios Dio Mio, founder of New Moon Cabaret, and Grammy-nominated DJ Tracy Young will provide the tunes. Performances by drag queens Andro Gin, Dang-Ho, Dasha Sweetwaters, and Sofia Luna will carry on thought the afternoon. Starting at 2 p.m., performances will happen every 20 minutes through 7 p.m. In addition to busting moves and belting out pop songs, Buckley says the performers will put on a variety show of sketch comedy, burlesque, and acrobatics.

"This is not a drag show where people just sit and watch the show," says Buckley, who also hosts weekly rooftop cinema events, jazz, and ladies nights at the space. "We want the show to evolve with time with new artists and different performances so people come often for the novelty of it."

Accompanying the action-packed affair is a boozy brunch menu, which includes a two-hour bottomless mimosa and one dish option of breakfast fare like a sausage sandwich with egg, cheese, and special sauce; fish tacos with red snapper, smashed avocado, and mango hot sauce; deviled eggs with house bacon; or fried chicken with french toast bites and smoked maple syrup ($40 per person).

No. 3 Social will also serve up an à la carte menu with oysters ($18), stone crabs ($6), a signature No. 3 burger ($18), fried chicken and french toast bites with smoked maple syrup ($8), along with a two-hour $20 bottomless mimosa option.

Buckley says that fans of drag queen shows are welcome to wander in and out during the afternoon brunch. "We want to make it a real immersive experience, there's no curtain going up and down and there's no cover for those who just want to come up just to enjoy the show."

Drag Me to Brunch. 2 to 7 p.m. every third Sunday starting January 19, No. 3 Social, 50 NW 24th St, Miami; 917-304-5755; no3social.com. Brunch with two-hour bottom mimosas costs $40 per person.