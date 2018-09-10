Addikt at the W Miami Offers Striking Views and Innovative Cuisine

If you like a meal with a view, check out Addikt, perched on the 15th floor of the W Miami in Brickell.
“We are so excited to finally share Addikt with locals, visitors, and guests,” Gregory Polino, general manager of the W Miami, says. “The restaurant is truly representative of the hotel’s pioneering spirit, most notably with the chef’s inventive use of sauces and spices to deliver new and unexpected flavors to the dining experience."
Created by Puerto Rican native Cristian Quiñones, the menu is an ode to his roots and travels. The chef has concocted dishes that represent a myriad of cultures and flavors. Patrons can expect a range of flavors, from spices from the mountains of South America to the nutty essences of European truffles.
Quiñones recommends the Hooked on Carrots ($14), an arrangement of heirloom carrots dotted with harissa creme atop a spicy lentil salad. Another favorite is the Purple Haze ($38), a clever plate composed of tender filet mignon, creamy mash, and a vibrant beet purée.
The restaurant also offers an innovative bar program. Cocktails include an Old Manhattan ($15), a brawny and pungent riff on the classic; and the W Crush, a tart libation made with lychee-infused tequila and spicy jalepeño ($15).
No meal is complete without dessert. Try the Vanilla Sky, a smooth vanilla bean panna cotta paired with a dollop of corn-on-the-cob ice cream sprinkled with cornbread crumbles and caramel-chili corn ($14).
Addikt, which offers views of Brickell Avenue and Biscayne Bay, is open daily for breakfast, weekday lunch, and dinner. Brunch is served Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Addikt. 485 Brickell Ave.; Miami; 305-503-0373; wmiamihotel.com. Daily 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
