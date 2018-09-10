Addikt at the W Miami Offers Striking Views and Innovative Cuisine

If you like a meal with a view, check out Addikt, perched on the 15th floor of the W Miami in Brickell.

“We are so excited to finally share Addikt with locals, visitors, and guests,” Gregory Polino, general manager of the W Miami, says. “The restaurant is truly representative of the hotel’s pioneering spirit, most notably with the chef’s inventive use of sauces and spices to deliver new and unexpected flavors to the dining experience."

Created by Puerto Rican native Cristian Quiñones, the menu is an ode to his roots and travels. The chef has concocted dishes that represent a myriad of cultures and flavors. Patrons can expect a range of flavors, from spices from the mountains of South America to the nutty essences of European truffles.