Miami Food Events This Week: Bites and Wine for Reproductive Rights, Burger Beast Pop-Up, Hemingway Day

Food and drink events across Miami this week include Bites and Wine for Reproductive Rights, Burger Beast Pop-up, Pandebono at Amazonica, French Connection Wine Dinner, and Hemingway Day.
Bites and Wine for Reproductive Rights
Bites and Wine for Reproductive Rights
A group of restaurants in Miami are partnering up to raise money to advocate for reproductive rights. Bites and wines will be served at Jaguar Sun from different restaurants, including salmorejo shots from NIU Kitchen; mussels on toast from Boia De; raw snapper wrapped in daikon, tomatillo, and serrano from Jaguar Sun; espresso and rum ice cream from Frice Cream; and more. For event entry, guests are required to donate $60 or more to Florida Access Network, and all the proceeds of the night will benefit the nonprofit organization. 5 to 9 p.m. Monday, July 18, at Jaguar Sun, 230 NE Fourth St., Miami. Entry with $60 minimum receipt from donation to Florida Access Network.
The Sonny Boy Burger
Burger Beast Pop-Up at Crackers Southern Dining
Food blogger Burger Beast will pop up this Tuesday at Crackers Southern Dining. Chow down on creations like the "Sonny" burger and the "Burger Beast" for $12, "Beast" Fries loaded with melted cheddar and bacon, and a flan shake for dessert. You can also purchase Burger Beast's signature guava sriracha ketchup by the bottle. If you want to enjoy this pop-up from home, the full menu will also be available for delivery on Crackers Southern Dining's UberEats and DoorDash page. Burger Beast is planning other pop-ups in the near future. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, at Crackers Southern Dining, 78 SW Canal St., Miami Springs; burgerbeast.com.
Amazonica celebrates Colombian Independence Day
Free Pandebono at Amazonica for Colombian Independence Day
Pandebono is a traditional Colombian bread baked with cassava starch and cheese. In honor of Colombian Independence Day, Amazonica will be offering a complimentary order of pandebono with any purchase. Guests are also welcome to try Amazonica's signature drink, the cholado, layered with homemade fruit puree, fresh fruit toppings, and wafer garnishes for $9.99. 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, at 1250 S. Miami Ave., Suite 601, Miami; amazonicamiami.com.
Fiola's bar
The French Connection Wine Dinner at Fiola
Fiola continues its wine dinner series through some of the world's most popular vineyards, this time to the French Countryside. Head sommelier Daniel Bishop will pour sophisticated selections from Champagne, Burgundy, and Bordeaux, all paired with a five-course Francophile-inspired menu. If you can't make it to this wine dinner, Fiola also has weekly specials, including Tuesday ladies' night featuring a complimentary prosecco at the bar and agave Thursdays. Space will be limited for the wine dinner and reservations are required. 7 p.m. Thursday, July 21, at 1500 San Ignacio Ave, Coral Gables; fiolamiami.com. Tickets cost $345; to reserve a seat, email [email protected] or call 305-912-2639.
Freehold Miami Presents Hemingway Day
Freehold Miami's Hemingway Day
In celebration of the life of American novelist Ernest Hemingway, Freehold Miami will host its annual Hemingway Day. The event will pay tribute to Hemingway's special moments in life with live music and DJ sets, salsa dancing, cigar rolling, a curated menu, and specialty drinks. Another feature will be Old Havana casino games in which all the proceeds will go to local charities CUFFH
and Center for a Free Cuba
. 6 p.m. Thursday, July 21, at 2219 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-280-0330; freeholdmiami.com. Admission is free with RSVP via posh.vip.