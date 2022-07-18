Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Things To Do

Miami Food Events This Week: Bites and Wine for Reproductive Rights, Burger Beast Pop-Up, Hemingway Day

July 18, 2022 8:00AM

Wine and dine with the best of the great wine regions of France at Fiola.
Wine and dine with the best of the great wine regions of France at Fiola. Photo courtesy of Fiola Miami
Food and drink events across Miami this week include Bites and Wine for Reproductive Rights, Burger Beast Pop-up, Pandebono at Amazonica, French Connection Wine Dinner, and Hemingway Day.

Know of an event that should be shared on our list? Email [email protected].
click to enlarge Bites and Wine for Reproductive Rights - PHOTO COURTESY OF JAGUAR SUN
Bites and Wine for Reproductive Rights
Photo courtesy of Jaguar Sun

Bites and Wine for Reproductive Rights

A group of restaurants in Miami are partnering up to raise money to advocate for reproductive rights. Bites and wines will be served at Jaguar Sun from different restaurants, including salmorejo shots from NIU Kitchen; mussels on toast from Boia De; raw snapper wrapped in daikon, tomatillo, and serrano from Jaguar Sun; espresso and rum ice cream from Frice Cream; and more. For event entry, guests are required to donate $60 or more to Florida Access Network, and all the proceeds of the night will benefit the nonprofit organization. 5 to 9 p.m. Monday, July 18, at Jaguar Sun, 230 NE Fourth St., Miami. Entry with $60 minimum receipt from donation to Florida Access Network.

click to enlarge The Sonny Boy Burger - PHOTO COURTESY OF BURGER BEAST
The Sonny Boy Burger
Photo courtesy of Burger Beast

Burger Beast Pop-Up at Crackers Southern Dining

Food blogger Burger Beast will pop up this Tuesday at Crackers Southern Dining. Chow down on creations like the "Sonny" burger and the "Burger Beast" for $12, "Beast" Fries loaded with melted cheddar and bacon, and a flan shake for dessert. You can also purchase Burger Beast's signature guava sriracha ketchup by the bottle. If you want to enjoy this pop-up from home, the full menu will also be available for delivery on Crackers Southern Dining's UberEats and DoorDash page. Burger Beast is planning other pop-ups in the near future. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, at Crackers Southern Dining, 78 SW Canal St., Miami Springs; burgerbeast.com.
click to enlarge Amazonica celebrates Colombian Independence Day - PHOTO COURTESY OF AMAZONICA
Amazonica celebrates Colombian Independence Day
Photo courtesy of Amazonica

Free Pandebono at Amazonica for Colombian Independence Day

Pandebono is a traditional Colombian bread baked with cassava starch and cheese. In honor of Colombian Independence Day, Amazonica will be offering a complimentary order of pandebono with any purchase. Guests are also welcome to try Amazonica's signature drink, the cholado, layered with homemade fruit puree, fresh fruit toppings, and wafer garnishes for $9.99. 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, at 1250 S. Miami Ave., Suite 601, Miami; amazonicamiami.com.
click to enlarge Fiola's bar - PHOTO COURTESY OF FIOLA
Fiola's bar
Photo courtesy of Fiola

The French Connection Wine Dinner at Fiola

Fiola continues its wine dinner series through some of the world's most popular vineyards, this time to the French Countryside. Head sommelier Daniel Bishop will pour sophisticated selections from Champagne, Burgundy, and Bordeaux, all paired with a five-course Francophile-inspired menu. If you can't make it to this wine dinner, Fiola also has weekly specials, including Tuesday ladies' night featuring a complimentary prosecco at the bar and agave Thursdays. Space will be limited for the wine dinner and reservations are required. 7 p.m. Thursday, July 21, at 1500 San Ignacio Ave, Coral Gables; fiolamiami.com. Tickets cost $345; to reserve a seat, email [email protected] or call 305-912-2639.
click to enlarge Freehold Miami Presents Hemingway Day - PHOTO COURTESY OF FREEHOLD MIAMI
Freehold Miami Presents Hemingway Day
Photo courtesy of Freehold Miami

Freehold Miami's Hemingway Day

In celebration of the life of American novelist Ernest Hemingway, Freehold Miami will host its annual Hemingway Day. The event will pay tribute to Hemingway's special moments in life with live music and DJ sets, salsa dancing, cigar rolling, a curated menu, and specialty drinks. Another feature will be Old Havana casino games in which all the proceeds will go to local charities CUFFH and Center for a Free Cuba. 6 p.m. Thursday, July 21, at 2219 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-280-0330; freeholdmiami.com. Admission is free with RSVP via posh.vip.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
God & Gun

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation