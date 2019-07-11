The Pastrami Joint Closes Following Landlord Dispute

Four months after opening and quickly becoming a beloved spot for traditional New York-style deli sandwiches, the Pastrami Joint in Little Haiti has closed citing issues with its landlord, the co-working property 360 Spaces.

The sandwich spot was initially supposed to share the space, its rent, and profits with a poke restaurant that never materialized. Soon, the building's owner demanded they cover the rent in full, said Lisa Olek, who started the sandwich spot along with her husband Steven.

When New Times published an article on the restaurant's permanent Miami location, they then began demanding 25 percent of the business, Lisa added.

"The place couldn’t pass inspection, they promised there was a grease trap. There was no grease trap, and I would've had to pay for it, but I wasn’t willing to do it because they didn’t give us the adjacent space for our kitchen," Steve said.

360 Spaces didn't immediately respond to calls and emails.

In the meantime, the delay hasn't seemed to slow the pair down, and they're planning to dish out sandwiches at two Broward County events this week: Food in Motion at Peter Feldman Park in Fort Lauderdale on July 12 and Dania After Dark street food festival on July 13.

Though a disappointment, such hardship is nothing new for the Oleks, who got into slinging brisket, pastrami, corned beef, and smoked turkey back in 2015 when a thief cleaned out their jewelry store, leaving them with nothing other than the opportunity to pursue what had been Steve's lifelong passion. Olek grew up in Canarsie, Brooklyn, and began working in the iconic now-shuttered neighborhood deli called Grabstein’s when he was 15.

Throughout the years he'd bring out his smoked meats for holidays and family gatherings but it was years before he ever considered selling it.

He and Lisa's big break came when they took up a spot in Hollywood's Yellow Green Farmer's Market and soon become so successful they found themselves dishing out more than 200 pounds of brisket each weekend.

"We were so broke we had to go buy old refrigerators, whatever we could to keep up,” Lisa said.

The Pastrami Joint's unexpected closing is another wrinkle in Miami's complicated, decades long love affair with deli and Jewish food.

In the middle of the 20th century, the city supported a vibrant cluster of them as older Jews from New York migrated south. Places like Wolfie Cohen's Rascal House in Sunny Isles Beach, Pumpernik's on 67th Street in Miami Beach, and Corky's in North Miami Beach buzzed with activity.

But as Jews passed away or moved north to cities such as Fort Lauderdale and Boca Raton, the scene faded. In recent years chefs and cooks took up the deli mantle likely because at its core it offers simple, technique driven fare. Yet the efforts have met with varied success.

Zak Stern's deli in his original bakery space shuttered about a year after opening while Hank & Harry's, which quickly opened locations across Miami, quickly shuttered last summer. A few months after the Pastrami Joint opened, Hialeah saw the long awaited re-emergence of the iconic Stephen's Deli under the ownership of Matt Kuscher with its original chef Henderson "Junior" Biggers still overseeing the kitchen as he's done for the past six decades.