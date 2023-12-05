Wynwood Restaurant Is First to Offer GoBox Pickup Service

The next time you're downing a smoked burger at the Mad Butcher, you may notice a little something new on its counter.
The Wynwood restaurant just became the very first in the Sunshine State to roll out a GoBox system. The technology – which was created by Truffle Systems – allows customers to place an order online, set a pickup time in-store, and, upon arrival, scan a QR code that opens a box onsite with their goodies.
"Our technology is tamper-evident, can maintain the proper temperature of the food, and keeps it safer, allowing no one to rummage through it or walk away with it," Stephanie Simpson, vice president of sales for Truffle Systems, tells New Times. "Plus, it is very convenient for the customer."
According to Simpson, Truffle Systems will move its corporate office to Florida within the next six months in an effort to grow the brand statewide. The company currently has a GoBox presence in more than 20 states.
"As for why we went with the Mad Butcher for our first go in Florida? It's location, location, location," says Simpson. "The restaurant specializes in quick service, so it's a match made in heaven to get customers through the last step of a transaction."
From the perspective of Luis Ginestra, CEO of the Dirty Rabbit Group, operator of the Mad Butcher, the technology complements the latest evolution of the Wynwood hotspot, which opened in 2022.
"Initially, we focused on smoked brisket, ribs, and burgers," shares Ginestra. "Understanding the market and the location, we've evolved into more of a smoked burger and sandwich spot and added beer, wine, and more to our offerings in recent times. And, as in this case, we are always looking to add technology to make everything more seamless for our customers and employees."
That includes a new burger launched through a collaboration with La Tiendita Taqueria, also a Dirty Rabbit brand. For a limited time, the Wynwood restaurant will be serving up a nacho birria burger piled high with shredded birria beef, guacamole, nacho cheese sauce, and tortilla strips.
Beyond the Mad Butcher, Ginestra says he could add the GoBox technology to La Tiendita Taqueria in the near future. Moving forward, expect more openings from the group, which recently opened its latest concept, One K Raw, in Brickell. According to Ginestra, the company is also working on an all-new restaurant known as Musa, which will be located on the Miami River across from well-known riverfront establishments Seaspice and Kiki on the River.
The Mad Butcher. 2300 NW Second Ave., Miami; 786-393-1916; madbutcher.com. Monday through Wednesday Noon to 11 p.m. and Thursday through Sunday noon to 2 a.m.