Our Must-Read Food and Beverage Stories This Week

click to enlarge The lobster roll from Lazy Oyster Photo by Nicole Danna

click to enlarge Sample hundreds of rums during the annual Miami Rum Renaissance Festival happening in November. Michelle Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge The pastrami on rye from Necessary Purveyor Photo by Nicole Danna

This week in Miami, the food stories you devoured are all over the map, from announcing the return of two major food and drink events to the Magic City to our quest to uncover the top sandwiches across the county.In case you missed them, here are the week's top reads.No need to venture outside South Florida to find classic American comfort food favorites. They're all right here in the Magic City, and this list breaks it down for you by state or city.Hundreds of rum brands will fill the Coral Gables Woman's Club for the 14th-annual spirit festival. Learn about its evolution from a large format rum tasting to a more educational event focused on unique and emerging brands.Hungry for a good sandwich? Sure, a homemade PB&J sometimes hits the spot, but try a stacked-bread behemoth from any of these Miami spots pushing the envelope of sandwich construction, and your life will be forever changed.