Our Must-Read Food and Beverage Stories This Week

This week in Miami, the food stories you devoured are all over the map, from announcing the return of two major food and drink events to the Magic City to our quest to uncover the top sandwiches across the county.
In case you missed them, here are the week's top reads.
Got a restaurant-related tip or story you'd like to see us share? Email [email protected].
click to enlarge
The lobster roll from Lazy Oyster
Photo by Nicole Danna
No need to venture outside South Florida to find classic American comfort food favorites. They're all right here in the Magic City, and this list breaks it down for you by state or city.
click to enlarge
Sample hundreds of rums during the annual Miami Rum Renaissance Festival happening in November.
Michelle Eve Sandberg
Hundreds of rum brands will fill the Coral Gables Woman's Club for the 14th-annual spirit festival. Learn about its evolution from a large format rum tasting to a more educational event focused on unique and emerging brands.
click to enlarge
The pastrami on rye from Necessary Purveyor
Photo by Nicole Danna
Hungry for a good sandwich? Sure, a homemade PB&J sometimes hits the spot, but try a stacked-bread behemoth from any of these Miami spots pushing the envelope of sandwich construction, and your life will be forever changed.