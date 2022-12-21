Best Last-Minute Gifts for Miami Foodies

Christmas is this week and you're probably still stressing about what to get your friends and family.
If the last thing you want to do is make a trip to the mall and ordering socks from Amazon seems to be your only hope, fret not.
These gifts are all local and available in time for Christmas. Plus, they're all pretty amazing. Here are seven gifts for everyone on your list.
Bottles of Miami Coquito 305
Miami Coquito 305 photo
Coquito
If you're going to a holiday party, forego the usual bottle of wine or vodka and present your host with a bottle locally made coquito. Miamians have turned coquito making into an art form, with small business owners making coquito in various flavors like guava, Nutella, and pumpkin spice. There's also vegan coquito, kits, and sampler packs. Find a list of places to get locally made coquito here.
Candles that smell like Miami's hottest club are available for your home.
Hotel Collection photo
E11even Candle
Candles are the perfect hostess gift. This year, however, instead of picking up a candle that smells like candy canes or sugar cookies, give one that smells like one of Miami's hottest clubs. Yep, E11even has its own scent (In case you're wondering, it's a lovely blend of vanilla, patchouli, and sandlewood.) The oversized candle costs $64.95, and a reed diffuser in the same scent costs $59.95 at hotelcollection.com.
Isabela Grutman models her jewelry collection
Isa Grutman photo
Isa Grutman Jewelry
David Grutman isn't the only entrepreneur in this trendy Miami family. Isabela Rangel Grutman has launched a line of jewelry that's petite, refined, and simply gorgeous. True, you can't eat this kind of ice, but the designs come from one of the Magic City's most famous dining dynasties — plus, they're truly delectable. Available at the Webster (1220 Collins Ave., Miami Beach) and Curio at Faena Bazaar (3400 Collins Ave., Miami Beach), or shop at isagrutman.com.
Dine with (virtual) manatees at Hidden Worlds.
Photo courtesy of Hidden Worlds Entertainment, Inc.
Tickets to Hidden Worlds
Hidden Worlds, the immersive dining experience that offers a multi-course pairing dinner by chef Scott Linquist along with a multi-sensory show, returns to Miami. The dinner, designed in cooperation with Philippe and Ashlan Cousteau, grandchildren of famed oceanic explorer Jacques Cousteau, along with Hidden Worlds CEO Daniel Hettwer, will transport you under the sea, giving you a new perspective on life in our oceans. Hidden Worlds will pop up at Ampersand Studios (31 NE 17th St, Miami) from Wednesday, February 15 – Wednesday, March 4, 2023. Tickets cost $240 for the dinner experience and can be purchased at ourhiddenworlds.com.
Panther Coffee roasts its own coffee.
Photo by billwisserphoto.com
Panther Coffee
If your gift list includes a coffee lover, Panther Coffee has a host of wonderful gifts. Pick up a pound of beans freshly roasted by Panther. Choose rare varietals like the Gorilla Summit, grown in southwestern Uganda, home of the endangered mountain gorilla, or Panther's own espresso blend. Order online or pick up at one of Panther's six Miami locations.
The Art of Tiki Cocktail Showdown
SOBEWFF photo
South Beach Wine and Food Festival Tickets
The South Beach Wine and Food Festival returns to Miami Beach this February 23-26 with dozens of different dinners, brunches, parties, and classes. This year, Guy Fieri, Bobby Flay, and Alex Guarnaschelli are some of the big names hosting events. With so many different choices and price points starting under $100, there's a ticket for every foodie on your list. The festival also offers gift cards, so your recipient can choose the event they like. Purchase tickets at sobewff.org.
The most "Miami" cookie tin ever
Zak the Baker photo
Zak the Baker Cookie Tin
We're calling it now that Zak the Baker's cookie tin will be the most collectible piece of Miami merch out there. The tin's artwork features Zak the Baker standing outside of his shop — but wait, there's more. A monkey and a mountain goat play with a snowman (in Miami), while a Lamborghini gets a parking ticket (how Wynwood)! The tin is filled with edible treasures like chocolate cranberry rugelach; coconut macaroons; classic sugar cookies; and chocolate chip and sea salt cookies. The tin costs $40 and is available at the bakery (295 NW 26th St., Miami; zakthebaker.com) while supplies last.