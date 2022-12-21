Best Last-Minute Gifts for Miami Foodies

click to enlarge Bottles of Miami Coquito 305 Miami Coquito 305 photo

Coquito

click to enlarge Candles that smell like Miami's hottest club are available for your home. Hotel Collection photo

E11even Candle

click to enlarge Isabela Grutman models her jewelry collection Isa Grutman photo

Isa Grutman Jewelry

click to enlarge Dine with (virtual) manatees at Hidden Worlds. Photo courtesy of Hidden Worlds Entertainment, Inc.

Tickets to Hidden Worlds

click to enlarge Panther Coffee roasts its own coffee. Photo by billwisserphoto.com

Panther Coffee

click to enlarge The Art of Tiki Cocktail Showdown SOBEWFF photo

South Beach Wine and Food Festival Tickets

click to enlarge The most "Miami" cookie tin ever Zak the Baker photo

Zak the Baker Cookie Tin

Christmas is this week and you're probably still stressing about what to get your friends and family.If the last thing you want to do is make a trip to the mall and ordering socks from Amazon seems to be your only hope, fret not.These gifts are all local and available in time for Christmas. Plus, they're all pretty amazing. Here are seven gifts for everyone on your list.If you're going to a holiday party, forego the usual bottle of wine or vodka and present your host with a bottle locally made coquito. Miamians have turned coquito making into an art form, with small business owners making coquito in various flavors like guava, Nutella, and pumpkin spice. There's also vegan coquito, kits, and sampler packs.Candles are the perfect hostess gift. This year, however, instead of picking up a candle that smells like candy canes or sugar cookies, give one that smells like one of Miami's hottest clubs. Yep, E11even has its own scent (In case you're wondering, it's a lovely blend of vanilla, patchouli, and sandlewood.)David Grutman isn't the only entrepreneur in this trendy Miami family. Isabela Rangel Grutman has launched a line of jewelry that's petite, refined, and simply gorgeous. True, you can't eat this kind of ice, but the designs come from one of the Magic City's most famous dining dynasties — plus, they're truly delectable.Hidden Worlds, the immersive dining experience that offers a multi-course pairing dinner by chef Scott Linquist along with a multi-sensory show, returns to Miami. The dinner, designed in cooperation with Philippe and Ashlan Cousteau, grandchildren of famed oceanic explorer Jacques Cousteau, along with Hidden Worlds CEO Daniel Hettwer, will transport you under the sea, giving you a new perspective on life in our oceans. Hidden Worlds will pop up at Ampersand Studios (31 NE 17th St, Miami) from Wednesday, February 15 – Wednesday, March 4, 2023.If your gift list includes a coffee lover, Panther Coffee has a host of wonderful gifts. Pick up a pound of beans freshly roasted by Panther. Choose rare varietals like the Gorilla Summit, grown in southwestern Uganda, home of the endangered mountain gorilla, or Panther's own espresso blend.The South Beach Wine and Food Festival returns to Miami Beach this February 23-26 with dozens of different dinners, brunches, parties, and classes. This year, Guy Fieri, Bobby Flay, and Alex Guarnaschelli are some of the big names hosting events. With so many different choices and price points starting under $100, there's a ticket for every foodie on your list. The festival also offers gift cards, so your recipient can choose the event they like.We're calling it now that Zak the Baker's cookie tin will be the most collectible piece of Miami merch out there. The tin's artwork features Zak the Baker standing outside of his shop — but wait, there's more. A monkey and a mountain goat play with a snowman (in Miami), while a Lamborghini gets a parking ticket (how Wynwood)! The tin is filled with edible treasures like chocolate cranberry rugelach; coconut macaroons; classic sugar cookies; and chocolate chip and sea salt cookies.