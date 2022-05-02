Food Events This Week in Miami: Claws for Kids, Save Old Stiltsville, and Crafted by Corsair

This week's food events in Miami include a plethora of Cinco de Mayo fiestas and specials, the return of Claws for Kids at Joe's Stone Crab, and a Crafted by Corsair dinner featuring J. Wakefield Brewing at the Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa.
Know of any events that should be shared on our list? Email [email protected].
click to enlarge
The 11th annual Claws For Kids takes place at Joe's Stone Crab this week.
Photo by World Red Eye
Claws For Kids at Joe's Stone Crab
This Tuesday, Joe’s Stone Crab in Miami Beach will host the annual Claws for Kids fundraiser presented by Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade
. The lunch kicks off with a cocktail reception at 11 a.m., followed at noon by lunch, where guests can order stone crabs and the restaurant's other signature menu items. Funds raised during the event will benefit local Boys & Girls Clubs Dade programs, including after-school activities, homework assistance, computer training, social skills, dance, arts and crafts, professional mentoring, and summer and athletic programs. Sponsorship opportunities are available and range from $500 to $30,000. 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 3, at 11 Washington Ave., Miami Beach. Tickets cost $350 at bit.ly/ClawsForKids22.
click to enlarge
Help save the historic Stiltsville site with Kush Hospitality's S.O.S. fundraiser.
Photo courtesy of Deering Estate
S.O.S. Save Old Stiltsville Fundraiser
Nearly every Miami local knows about Stiltsville: a cluster of wooden structures built on pilings situated on the sandbanks of Biscayne Bay a mile south of Cape Florida. This week, Kush Hospitality Group will host a raffle fundraiser in support of the site. The Stiltsville Trust
will raise donations through raffle ticket sales at three price points ($20, $50, and $100) with 100 percent of all proceeds benefiting the trust. The event will be held at Kush's Coconut Grove location, where a $10 general admission ticket includes passed hors d'oeuvres and a draft beer and/or a glass of sparkling wine. Thanks to a sponsorship Brugal 1888, Kush will donate a portion of proceeds from sales of a specialty cocktail — the "S.O.S.," made with Brugal 1888 rum, Ancho Reyes chile liqueur, lime, and pineapple — to the fundraising initiative. The event includes a curated photo gallery of vintage Stiltsville photographs and a presentation from an advocate who'll provide background on the history of the floating homes. 6 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, at 2911 Grand Ave., Miami; 305-456-5723.Tickets cost $10 per person at eventbrite.com
.
click to enlarge
The Bisol Prosecco Superiore tour makes its way through Miami this week.
Photo courtesy of Bisol
Prosecco Superiore Tour at Kimpton Epic Hotel
Gianluca Bisol of Bisol 1542, the 21st generation of the Bisol family that produces Prosecco Superiore from Valdobbiadene in Italy, is bound for Miami as part of a 14-city, 25-day coast-to-coast tour
in which he’s driving across the U.S. in an Alfa Romeo. This Prosecco Superiore rooftop celebration takes place at Area 31’s rooftop, located on the 16th floor of the Kimpton Epic Hotel in Brickell. Throughout the ticketed event, which is open to the public, guests will be able to sip their way through some of Bisol’s most popular expressions and meet with him to learn more about the company's 500-year winemaking traditions. 6 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, May 3 at 270 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Tickets cost $25 per person at exploretock.com
.
click to enlarge
J. Wakefield Brewing is the feature brewery during this month's Crafted by Corsair dinner.
Photo courtesy of J. Wakefield Brewing
Crafted by Corsair with J. Wakefield Brewing
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo this year with Mexican-inspired cuisine and a four-course beer dinner at Crafted by Corsair at Corsair Kitchen & Bar. The evening will feature brews from J.Wakefield Brewing, beginning with a Berliner Weiss welcome cocktail, followed by a four-course meal crafted by executive chef Gordon Maybury and chef de cuisine Derrick Connor. Each course will be matched with a complementing signature brew from the Wynwood-based brewery, with pairings like Florida ceviche served alongside "Slammin' Bones," a New England-style IPA. Crafted by Corsair is held the first Thursday of each month as part of JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa’s monthly beer dinner series. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 5, at 19999 W Country Club Dr., Aventura; 786-279-6800. Tickets cost $65 per person at marriott.com.
click to enlarge
Carna pops up at the SLS Brickell for a multicourse dinner.
Photo courtesy of Carna
Carna by Dario Cecchini Pop-Up at SLS Brickell
Food, décor, and ambiance combine for one day only when Carna by Dario Cecchini
— the contemporary steakhouse concept helmed by Italian butcher Dario Cecchini — will host a pop-up dinner at SLS Brickell. The ticketed event features a multicourse tasting menu with wine and cocktail pairings hosted by Cecchini and SLS Brickell executive chef Victor Rosado. A live grilling demonstration by Cecchini completes the culinary experience. 7 p.m. Friday, May 6 ,at 1300 S. Miami Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $299 per person at tixr.com.