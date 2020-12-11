Hanukkah, Dog Brunch, and Other Food Events This Weekend

This weekend, bring your pup to brunch at Brimstone Woodfire Grill Doral, and take part in the newly opened Sweetgreen's weekend giveaways. Plus, celebrate Hanukkah with strawberry sufganiyot from the Salty and festive food delivered straight to your door via MK Takeaways.
Strawberry Sufganiyot at the Salty
Celebrate Hanukkah with the return of the Salty's strawberry sufganiyot doughnut. Each one is made with 24-hour brioche, filled with strawberry jam, and covered in powdered sugar. Pre-order via the Salty website or place an order for same-day pick-up (until sold out). Available through Friday, December 18, at the Salty, 50 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-925-8126; and 6022 S. Dixie Hwy., South Miami; 786-409-4714; saltydonut.com.
Get Hanukkah Delivered with MK Takeaways
As the Celebration of Lights kicks off this weekend, order in festive, Israeli-inspired eats including latkes (potato pancakes), sufganiyot (Israeli doughnuts), and shakshuka (poached eggs in tomato garlic sauce) delivered straight to your door. Customers can access the complete Hanukkah menu via mktakeaways.com, and orders can be placed online or via phone. In addition to the Hanukkah menu, MK Takeaways' regular menu will also be available for purchase. Place an order via mktakeaways.com or 954-669-1366.
Bark 'n' Brunch at Brimstone Woodfire Grill Doral
Bark 'n' Brunch is back at Brimstone Doral. This Saturday, enjoy brunch dishes and bottomless mimosas while the pups chow down on a selection of specialty bowls and "puptails" (puppy cocktails) made from Brimstone's house-made bone broth. A limited dog-friendly food menu will also be available, featuring the Who Let the Hams Out bowl made with roasted ham, sweet potatoes, and asparagus; Pawshed Potatoes and Turkey, with turkey, mashed potatoes, and cranberry; and Chicken and Woofles. 11:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday, December 12, at Brimstone Woodfire Grill, 8300 NW 36 St., Doral; 786-837-8960; brimstonewoodfiregrill.com. Admission is free; brunch is pay as you go.
Sweetgreen Opens in Miami with Weekend-Long Giveaways
Sweetgreen, a Los Angeles-based fast-casual restaurant that aims to connect people to real food, has expanded to Miami. The chain has scheduled giveaways all weekend to celebrate the Coral Gables grand opening. Each day, Friday through Monday, the first 100 customers who order online or via the app will receive a giveaway that highlights the local purveyors and artists who have partnered with the restaurant. As for the menu, expect a selection of core bowls, salads, and main plates priced at $8.50 to $13.50. Several Miami-only menu items highlight the best of Sweetgreen's local partnerships. Beyond bread from Zak the Baker and honey from Keez Beez, Sweetgreen sources its tofu from Plant City-based Marjon Foods; fresh kale, basil, and cilantro from nearby C&B Farms; tortilla chips from Miami-based Easy Foods; and romaine lettuce from Lady Moon Farms in Loxahatchee. (Just to name a few suppliers.) 122 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables; 786-847-7300; sweetgreen.com. Open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Cafe Kush Opens Inside the Selina Miami Gold Dust Motel
This week, Matt Kuscher, founder of Kush Hospitality and the Kush family of restaurants, launched his latest concept, Cafe Kush, in partnership with the Selina Miami Gold Dust motel. The establishment is now open for lunch and dinner, with a menu of new dishes alongside familiar Kush comfort classics. Hors d'oeuvres include French onion soup, frogs' legs, and beef carpaccio ($11 to $15). Among the larger plates: a croque monsieur, ratatouille, coq au vin, and steak frites ($14 to $26). These are served alongside Kush classics from the Lokal salad and Frita burger to chicken & waffles and key lime pie ($9 to $15). The cocktail menu likewise embraces the European theme, with unique offerings that include a homemade vermouth aged for a month in-house. (A bottle is left at each table, meant to be consumed in the same fashion as the house wines you'd find in Europe, and is charged by consumption.) 7700 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-985-4764; kushhospitality.com. Opens Tuesday, December 8, 2020.
