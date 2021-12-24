Christmas 2021 and More Food Events in Miami This Weekend

Shabbat Under the Stars at Abbalé Telavivian KitchenAbbalé Telavivian Kitchen — the charming Middle Eastern restaurant from hospitality entrepreneurs Omer Horev and Sam Gorenstein in Miami Beach’s South of Fifth neighborhood — will bring back another edition of Shabbat Under the Stars on Friday night. Ease into the traditional day of rest with a family-style Shabbat dinner under Abbalé’s garden pergola. On select Friday evenings, two seatings will be offered, at 6 and 8:30 p.m., each accommodating one group of six to ten people and priced at $125 per person. The four-course meal includes kiddush (one bottle each of Israeli red and white wines), house-baked challah, plus branded kippahs. Menu highlights include falafel with tahini, Moroccan-style roasted whole local red snapper, grilled lamb chops, fire-roasted baby cauliflower, and baklava for dessert. Reservations can be requested via email to [email protected] 6 p.m. or 8:30 p.m. Friday, December 24. Follow Abbalé on Instagram @abbaletv for 2022 dates. 864 Commerce St., Miami Beach; 305-902-3477; abbatlvkitchen.com.
Christmas at the WharfLooking for a good time on Christmas Day? Head to the Wharf on the Miami River for a holiday celebration. Doors open at 4 p.m. with more than 500,000 festive lights, oversized holiday decor, and a themed bar with cocktails. Plus, expect bites from resident food vendors including the Chicken Spot, Sake Room, Spris Artisan Pizza, and La Santa Taqueria. 4 p.m. Saturday, December 25, the Wharf Miami, 114 SW N. River Dr., Miami; 305-906-4000; wharfmiami.com. RSVP via eventbrite.com.
The Best Spots for Christmas Day Dining in Miami
There’s no better way to celebrate Christmas than gathering with family and loved ones over delicious food.
Here's a thought: Skip the madness that comes with hosting a holiday party and head to one of the city's local eateries instead to enjoy curated menus of food and drinks. The ten restaurants listed in alphabetical order offer the best Christmas meals in town. Tax and gratuity are not included in prices. Reservations are strongly recommended. Unless otherwise specified, all meals are available on Christmas Day only.