Christmas 2021 and More Food Events in Miami This Weekend

Happy holidays, Miami. A handful of restaurants and bars across town will host Christmas Day meals and pop-ups. Plus, Shabbat Under the Stars returns to Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen in Miami Beach.Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen — the charming Middle Eastern restaurant from hospitality entrepreneurs Omer Horev and Sam Gorenstein in Miami Beach’s South of Fifth neighborhood — will bring back another edition of Shabbat Under the Stars on Friday night. Ease into the traditional day of rest with a family-style Shabbat dinner under Abbalé’s garden pergola. On select Friday evenings, two seatings will be offered, at 6 and 8:30 p.m., each accommodating one group of six to ten people and priced at $125 per person. The four-course meal includes kiddush (one bottle each of Israeli red and white wines), house-baked challah, plus branded kippahs. Menu highlights include falafel with tahini, Moroccan-style roasted whole local red snapper, grilled lamb chops, fire-roasted baby cauliflower, and baklava for dessert. Reservations can be requested via email to [email protected] Looking for a good time on Christmas Day? Head to the Wharf on the Miami River for a holiday celebration. Doors open at 4 p.m. with more than 500,000 festive lights, oversized holiday decor, and a themed bar with cocktails. Plus, expect bites from resident food vendors including the Chicken Spot, Sake Room, Spris Artisan Pizza, and La Santa Taqueria.There’s no better way to celebrate Christmas than gathering with family and loved ones over delicious food.Here's a thought: Skip the madness that comes with hosting a holiday party and head to one of the city's local eateries instead to enjoy curated menus of food and drinks. The ten restaurants listed in alphabetical order offer the best Christmas meals in town . Tax and gratuity are not included in prices. Reservations are strongly recommended. Unless otherwise specified, all meals are available on Christmas Day only.Merry Christmas, Miami. The Miracle holiday pop-up, which has taken over the hidden back bar at Gramps, will host its last holiday-filled weekend of 2021. Through Sunday, December 26, the activation transports guests to the North Pole with holiday-inspired cocktails, seasonal décor, festive events, Christmas music, and more. Sip cocktails including the "Christmapolitan" (vodka, elderflower, dry vermouth, spiced cranberry sauce, lime, rosemary, absinthe mist) and the "Snowball Old Fashioned" (rye, gingerbread, aromatic bitters, wormwood bitters, orange essence). Last, finish your night with a shot — the "Naughty" shot, or the "Nice" shot — or both. The themed glassware will be available for purchase at all pop-ups while supplies last.