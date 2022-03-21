Support Us

Miami Music Week

Food Events During Miami Music Week: Free Tacos and Jarritos, Tiki-Riffic Luau, and Hooters Calendar Signing

March 21, 2022 9:39AM

Have a tiki-riffic time at the luau-themed event this week at the Perez Art Museum.
Have a tiki-riffic time at the luau-themed event this week at the Perez Art Museum.
Looking for ways to eat and drink your way through the work week? This week, partake in the "Tiki-riffic" Luau taking place at The Perez Art Museum, try an online cooking class with chef Norman Van Aken to raise money for Ukraine, or stop by the Hooters Fort Lauderdale Beach Place location for a calendar signing.
click to enlarge Get free tacos and Jarritos soda during the Respect the Taco event this Tuesday. - PHOTO COURTESY OF A-MARI-MIX FRESH MEX FUSION
Get free tacos and Jarritos soda during the Respect the Taco event this Tuesday.
Photo courtesy of A-Mari-Mix Fresh Mex Fusion

Free Tacos & Jarritos with Respect the Taco

With so many small businesses still feeling the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mexican soda brand, Jarritos, has taken action. The company recently launched a national campaign dubbed "Respect the Taco" as a way to encourage diners to support the taco restaurants and small businesses that carry their product, a program that also serves to show hungry patrons just how well tacos and Jarritos pair up. This week, the Miami leg of the campaign is making its official debut, when Jarritos will pay the tab for Magic City locals during lunch with free tacos and a Jarritos soda at A-Mari-Mix Fresh Mex Fusion and dinner at La Diosa Taqueria. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at A-Mari-Mix Fresh Mex Fusion (9700 SW 24th St. 305-982-8214; amarimix.com) and 5 to 8 p.m. at La Diosa Taqueria (3458 SW Eighth St, Miami; 305-603-9134; ladiosataqueria.com) on Tuesday, March 22; the event is free to attend.
click to enlarge Miss Hooters 2022 and Miss Hooters 2022 first runner-up will be at Hooters of Beach Place this week to sign calendars. - PHOTO COURTESY OF HOOTERS
Miss Hooters 2022 and Miss Hooters 2022 first runner-up will be at Hooters of Beach Place this week to sign calendars.
Photo courtesy of Hooters

Hooters Calendar Signing

The 2022 Hooters Calendar Cover Girl Gianna Tulio, and Miss March Sloan Miavitz, will be at the Hooters of Beach Place this week to greet guests in honor of Spring Break. Patrons will be able to purchase the calendar and have it signed by both South Florida Hooters girls. The calendar package costs $15 and includes the 2022 Hooters calendar and a branded bottle beer Koozie. All-day Tuesday, March 22 and Wednesday, March 23 at Hooters Beach Place, 17 S. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-507-4158; hooterssflorida.com.
click to enlarge Chef Norman Van Aken - PHOTO BY CANDACEWEST.COM
Chef Norman Van Aken
Chef Norman Van Aken

Cooking For Ukraine With Chef Norman Van Aken

This week, Miami chef Norman Van Aken will be teaching an online cooking class in collaboration with #CookForUkraine, a movement made up of chefs, food writers, restaurant owners, and home cooks who are raising funds to aid children and families in Ukraine. Aken will be donating all of the class proceeds to benefit World Central Kitchen, helmed by his colleague and fellow chef, José Andres. The one-hour class theme is "Southern Glory," where students can expect to learn how to easily cook pork chops, cheesy grits, and fried green tomatoes. The online cooking class takes place at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 24. $20 per person at  register.mywalrusapp.com.
click to enlarge Krüs Nights is the new way to experience a seasonally-inspired menu from Krüs Kitchen and Los Felix chef/owner Sebastian Vargas. - PHOTO COURTESY OF KRÜS KITCHEN
Krüs Nights is the new way to experience a seasonally-inspired menu from Krüs Kitchen and Los Felix chef/owner Sebastian Vargas.
Photo courtesy of Krüs Kitchen

Krüs Nights at Krüs Kitchen

From the creators of Coconut Grove eatery, Los Felix, comes a new dinner service at chef/owner Sebastian Vargas' day-time eatery and market, Krüs Kitchen. Dubbed Krüs Nights, the evening-only menu features elevated dinner fare and natural wine from Vargas, who offers a specialty menu of small bites, entrees, and desserts only available on the Krüs dinner menu. This season's eats will be available through May, and include a day catch crudo (finger lime ponzu-marinated bonito with pickled and raw wabi-sabi radishes) and a ragu made with bone marrow, grass-fed beef cheeks, and ground heritage pork. 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday at Krüs Kitchen, 3413 Main Hwy., Miami; 786-518-3998; resy.com.
click to enlarge Tiki cocktails. - PHOTO BY LAINE DOSS
Tiki cocktails.
Tiki cocktails.

Tiki-riffic Luau at  Verde at the Perez Art Museum

Thursday, the Perez Art Museum Miami will be hosting a “Tiki-riffic” Luau event at Verde. Guests are invited to mingle at the breezeway to enjoy live music, light bites for purchase, and complimentary cocktail samples of Diplomatico Rum’s rum fizz cocktail. In addition to the menu of light bites, chef Jeremey Shelton has curated a number of luau-themed items including slow-roasted pork prepared in a traditional Cuban caja China, which will be on display on Verde’s waterfront portico. The evening will include two sets by guest DJs. 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, March 24 at Verde at the Perez Art Museum. 1103 Biscayne Blvd.; 786-345-5697; pamm.org. Admission is free.
