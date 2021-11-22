Support Us

Holidays

Where to Celebrate Thanksgiving Eve in Miami

November 22, 2021 8:00AM

Kush Hialeah will be throwing its "F*ck Fidel" celebration on Thanksgiving Eve.
Kush Hialeah will be throwing its "F*ck Fidel" celebration on Thanksgiving Eve. Photo courtesy of Kush Hospitality
Though Miami has a distinct lack of chilly weather, South Floridians still celebrate the upcoming holiday season with plenty of food and drink.

The night that kicks off the next six weeks of festivities is Thanksgiving Eve, AKA Drinks-giving. The nationwide booze-centric "holiday" is the time to gather friends — and in some cases family — and hit the town.

In true Miami fashion, plenty of places are celebrating this unofficial celebratory evening, from pre-holiday happy hours and special events to late-night live entertainment. For our four top picks, check out the alphabetical list below.
click to enlarge Have a few beers before Thanksgiving. - PHOTO COURTESY OF DOGFISH HEAD
Have a few beers before Thanksgiving.
Photo courtesy of Dogfish Head

Dogfish Head Miami

325 NW 24th St., Miami
305-796-2727
dogfish.com

Thanksgiving Eve means plenty of savings at Dogfish Head Miami, where craft beer lovers can gather to enjoy an all-day happy hour with $5 select beers and discounted food on Wednesday, November 24. Before you head home, make your own variety pack with a selection of vintage bottles and 16-ounce-can four-packs to keep the party rolling into Thanksgiving Day.
click to enlarge Inside Kush Hialeah - PHOTO COURTESY OF KUSH HIALEAH
Inside Kush Hialeah
Photo courtesy of Kush Hialeah

Kush Hialeah

1000 East 16th St., Hialeah
305-887-8863
kushhospitality.com

On Thanksgiving Eve, Kush Hialeah's La Cocina Cocteleria will commemorate the anniversary of Fidel Castro’s last day on earth with a Cuban-style pachanga, "F*ck Fidel." Beginning at 5 p.m., the restaurant will fire up the Caja China for "El Cubano Completo" platters that include generous portions of lechón asado, moros, and yuca alongside the bar's signature "Pata Sucia" punch (served in a souvenir cup). To keep the festivities going, the staff will pass out complimentary Havana Club rum shots starting at 10:39 p.m. for a proper farewell toast. Event highlights include a Fidel Castro piñata, domino tables, live music, customized "F*ck Fidel" cigars, and a local artisan market for guests to get a head start on Black Friday shopping.
click to enlarge Salvaje's rooftop patio - PHOTO COURTESY OF SALVAJE
Salvaje's rooftop patio
Photo courtesy of Salvaje

Salvaje

101 NE 34th St., Miami
786-622-9911
miami.salvaje.world

Hyde Midtown’s rooftop hotspot, with its moonlit panoramic views of the city, is giving diners and drinkers a special reason to gather on November 24. Beginning at 5 p.m., revelers can enjoy specially priced $10 Tito’s mules and the bar's signature "El Diablos" all night long. Later in the evening, DJs will be hitting the decks to hype up the special dance performances from the Salvaje's visiting troupe.
click to enlarge The Wharf Miami. - PHOTO COURTESY OF BREAKWATER HOSPITALITY GROUP
The Wharf Miami.
Photo courtesy of Breakwater Hospitality Group

The Wharf Miami

114 SW North River Dr, Miami
305-906-4000
wharfmiami.com

Celebrate Thanksgiving Eve Wharf-style at Miami's favorite riverside locale. This week, the venue comemmorates the night before Thanksgiving with $1 Wharf lagers and $3 select wines by the glass from 4 to 7 p.m.
Honor Delayed

This Week's Issue

