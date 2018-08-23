South Florida's Best Russian Imperial Stouts

South Florida has a fair amount of interesting connections to Russia.

Of course there was the Russian national Ksenia Khodukina and her husband Yevgen Risanov, who were arrested and accused of running a high-end prostitution ring out of Sunny Isles' Trump Tower III. But there is also a large population of Russians immigrants who have brought their food, culture, and hearty lifestyles to our shores. In fact, Sunny Isles Beach is nicknamed "Little Moscow."

This influx may explain why there's a bold and opaque beer on the rise called the Russian imperial stout.

The drink earned its title after Russia's Catherine the Great ordered large quantities from London's Anchor Brewery (not associated with Anchor Brewing Company in San Francisco), according to the late British journalist John Pudney who penned A Draught of Contentment.

Traditionally, Russian imperial stout is made with "generous quantities" of roasted malt or grain. This produces a dark beer with deeply intense flavor and lots of alcohol.

Popular brands in the United States include North Coast Brewing's Old Rasputin and Dark Lord by 3 Floyds Brewing. In South Florida, local breweries such as Funky Buddha, LauderAle Brewery, and J. Wakefield are behind their own interpretations.

El Congo by Legacy Caribbean Craft Brewery. Courtesy of Ismael Fernandez

1. El Congo by Legacy Caribbean Craft Brewery. At 16 percent alcohol-by-volume (ABV), Legacy Caribbean Craft Brewery's El Congo Russian imperial stout is a heavy-hitter. Using additional grains and a nine-month aging process, Legacy's brew is smooth and rich. It's considered a special release, which means it's not found in the taproom year-round. It's expected to be available in November and will be sold in four, 12, and 16-ounce servings at $1 per ounce. 13416 NW 38th Ct., Opa-locka; 786-681-6572; legacyccb.com.

EXPAND Funky Buddha Brewery's Nikolai Vorlauf Russian Imperial Stout. Courtesy of Funky Buddha Brewery

2. Nikolai Vorlauf by Funky Buddha Brewery. Nikolai Vorlauf, Funky Buddha's Russian imperial stout, is available intermittently due to the fact that it's barrel-aged, according to the brewery's marketing director John Linn. Two special releases will be available in the coming months, including a version aged in cabernet wine barrels. Then there's the Love Below, which is aged in red wine and bourbon barrels, then blended with chocolate and cherries. This one will be released in February close to Valentine's Day. The brew is served in a 12-ounce glass for $7.42 after tax and sits at 9.5 percent ABV. 1201 NE 38th St., Oakland Park; 954-440-0046; funkybuddhabrewery.com.

EXPAND SS Copenhagen Russian Imperial Stout. Courtesy of LauderAle Brewery

3. SS Copenhagen by LauderAle Brewery. SS Copenhagen Russian imperial stout, which was released by LauderAle Brewery this past April, is a barrel-aged version of Rapture of the Deep. The beer is part of the brewery's Shipwreck Series, which names each beer after shipwrecks off the Florida coast. The actual SS Copenhagen was a steamship that launched in Scotland in 1898 and sunk near the coast of Pompano Beach in 1900. Twenty-two-ounce bottles of SS Copenhagen are available in the LauderAle taproom for $25 each and the beer weighs in at 12.5 percent ABV. 3305 SE 14th Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-653-9711; lauderale.co.

J. Wakefield Brewing Company's La Nada (The Nothing) Russian imperial stout. Courtesy of Eric Novielli/Beeropathy

4. The Nothing (La Nada) by J. Wakefield Brewing Co. J. Wakefield Brewing Company's La Nada (The Nothing) is a Russian imperial stout named after the nefarious entity from the movie, The Neverending Story. On its Untappd page, the beer is described as an "inconceivable, formless, featureless negation of existence impossible to describe, surrounded by an otherworldly mist of chocolate and roast." However you want to describe it, the brew is 13 percent ABV and can be found at the brewery's taproom for $9 for a nine-ounce glass. 120 NW 24th St., Miami; 786-254-7779; jwakefieldbrewing.com.

EXPAND Hollywood Brewing Company's Bushka Russian imperial stout. Courtesy of Hollywood Brewing Company

5. Bushka by Hollywood Brewing Co. From Russia with love, the Bushka Russian imperial stout sits at 9.4 percent ABV and a pint sells for $6.50. They also have a Wednesday special where a pint of Bushka comes with a free shot of house bourbon whiskey. 290 N. Broadwalk, Hollywood; 304-414-4757; hollywood.beer.