South Beach Seafood Week Returns With Chef Battles, Stone Crabs, and Cocktails

In a few months, the sixth-annual South Beach Seafood Week will return to the sand with a celebration of the sea — and stone crabs.

Running October 16 through 20, the five-day extravaganza will include intimate dinners, educational seminars, chef battles, an ocean-inspired cocktail showdown, and a day-long beachside tasting.

A peek into this year's events include an evening at Joe's Stone Crab; a six-course surf 'n' turf meal at Meat Market; and Crabs, Slabs, and Cabs, an informal cocktail hour-style gathering at the Shelborne.