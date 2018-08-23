South Beach Seafood Week Returns With Chef Battles, Stone Crabs, and Cocktails

In a few months, the sixth-annual South Beach Seafood Week will return to the sand with a celebration of the sea — and stone crabs.
Running October 16 through 20, the five-day extravaganza will include intimate dinners, educational seminars, chef battles, an ocean-inspired cocktail showdown, and a day-long beachside tasting.
A peek into this year's events include an evening at Joe's Stone Crab; a six-course surf 'n' turf meal at Meat Market; and Crabs, Slabs, and Cabs, an informal cocktail hour-style gathering at the Shelborne.
As with previous years, the festival will also feature the popular Chefs' Showdown event, in which 14 Miami toques — including Meat Market's Sean Brasel, Joe's Stone Crab's David Salinas, and Dragonfly's Masa Hamaya — will go head-to-head for seven seafood-centric titles, including best oyster, sushi, and lobster. Attendees will sample fare from each competing chef and vote for their favorite dishes.
As for drinks, the festival will host the third-annual Brown Forman Cocktail Showdown, in which ten competing bartenders will churn out unique ocean-inspired concoctions.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Closing out the week, approximately 14,000 foodies will make their way to Lummus Park to dine on stone crabs, smoked oysters, fish tacos, and jumbo shrimp. Dozens of Miami restaurants — including Ella's Oyster Bar, Lobster Bar Sea Grille, the Rusty Pelican, Stiltsville, Naked Taco, and Joe's Stone Crab — will set up minicafés on the sand from noon till night.
In addition, there will be three live music stages, a Jack Daniel's basketball court, a craft cocktail bar, and an educational culinary showcase featuring Norman Van Aken, among others.
Upgrade to VIP, which includes additional perks such as a yoga and wellness area, a late-night dance party, and extra food and drink.
South Beach Seafood Week. Tuesday, October 16, through Saturday, October 20, at various locations. Tickets cost $45 to $250 via sobeseafoodfest.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!