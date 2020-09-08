South Beach Brewing Company Set to Open Its Lebo Art-Clad Brewpub

The "I Love Right Now" slogan will be a visible cornerstone of South Beach Brewing Company's new space.

It has been quite the summer for South Beach Brewing Company.

In July, the brewery — known for its Florida-inspired brunch beers like the Blood Orange Sunset IPA — was slated to open its very first standalone brewpub in the form of a beach-y bungalow on 11th Street between Washington and Collins Avenues.

Very much in the heart of the pandemic, those plans were halted due to the climate of restrictions for breweries and bars. Additionally, with the new brewpub being a separate business entity from its primary brewery operations in St. Petersburg, it did not qualify for Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funding.

A couple months removed from its original launch date, it’s time for another go.

According to founder Lorenzo Borghese – who some folks may also recognize as the face of the Animal Aid USA nonprofit or his stints on the Bachelor and Celebrity Big Brother UK – the brewpub hopes to be open “in a few weeks,” pending the approval of a few remaining permits.

“While we haven’t been able to bring in revenue at the new location, there have been some positives,” he says. “Had we opened, we likely would have had to furlough employees and we couldn’t have operated at a low percentage volume. On the flip side, we’ve been able to focus even more on being authentic and build our brand.”

Among the developments in recent months, Borghese notes an increased focused for South Beach Brewing Company to become more of a lifestyle company, with a snazzy selection of tees, hats and merchandise designed by brand partner and renowned Miami artist, Lebo.

He also notes the vibrant new Lebo mural in the brewpub space that proclaims, “I Love Right Now” and a retro-vibed mini model of the South Beach landscape at the bar.

“Just think of Jimmy Buffet’s Margaritaville with a nice South Beach twist,” he says. “We’re aiming to have local clientele as well as some tourists.”

Borghese says that the South Beach space will be utilized to brew small batches of beer for tastings, where guests will get to weigh in on which varieties could stay in rotation. Among South Beach Brewing Company’s latest innovations is a hybrid between beer and hard seltzer.

“We had to create a new category in order to get shelf placements in stores,” said Borghese. “We wanted to create a new beer that taps into current trends, low-calorie and low carbs. Our beer is less than 130 calories, 100 percent natural and Gluten and GMO free. It is brewed with real Florida OJ and is the first of what we expect to be many of our Sparkling Ale, or Brunch Beer, series.”

Speaking of brunch, South Beach Brewing Company is also working on a number of beer-infused sauces and dressings and plans to have some brunch events in the very near future.

“We just want to help people remember that things will get better,” said Borghese. “I feel awful for everyone who hasn’t been able to make it through. But, we will make it out of this stronger.”

South Beach Brewing Company. 210 11th St., Miami Beach; southbeachbrew.com.