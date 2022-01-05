Tim Petrillo and Alan Roth Double Down With a New Rooftop Lounge and a Restaurant

Tim Petrillo, cofounder of the Restaurant People (TRP), and Alan Roth, a Miami restaurateur and businessman, have partnered to combine their expertise in the South Florida hospitality business.
Rosa Sky, a rooftop lounge at the new AC Hotel Brickell, is set to open in February. It will be followed by an as-yet-unnamed 140-seat restaurant to be unveiled later in 2022, also in Miami.
Since TRP's inception in 1997, Petrillo's group has developed, managed, and operated dozens of restaurants, including well-known establishments YOLO, S3, Boatyard, Rooftop @1WLO, and Casablanca Café.
"We've been planning an expansion into the Miami market for years, but the pandemic put things on hold," Petrillo tells New Times. "We were also waiting for an opportunity to develop a team to deliver what TRP is known for, and partnering with Alan Roth was the final component."
In Miami, Roth spent the past three decades immersed in the city's culinary and nightlife business. His career began with a job as one of the first cashiers at the legendary News Café on Ocean Drive, later working as part of the opening team at the Delano Hotel's Blue Door Restaurant. After nearly a decade away from Miami's nightlife scene, Roth tells New Times he's back, this time alongside Petrillo, to bring their combined vision for several new dining and nightlife-focused concepts to Miami.
"Miami has finally grown up. In the past few years, it's become a global destination for dining and nightlife, and it's primed for more," says Roth. "Nine months ago, I woke up and decided it was time to get back in the industry. My passion has always been to bring the latest and greatest concepts to Miami, and joining with Tim and TRP will take our vision to the next level. We’re melding markets in all the best ways and these projects will be a symbol of this partnership."
Rosa Sky at the AC Hotel Brickell. 115 SW Eighth St., Miami; 786-258-1500; marriott.com.