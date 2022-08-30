Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival Returns for Year 15 of Highlighting County's Best Chefs

One of South Florida’s longest-standing foodie festivals returns this December to celebrate its 15th year.
What has grown steadily from a one-night, three-hour evening to a lineup of 25-plus events over four days is now considered one of the best ways to taste your way across Palm Beach County.
“We pride ourselves in having a lineup that offers something for everyone — even kids. If you’re looking to experience the best of the Palm Beaches, these events will give you quite the introduction,” Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival founder David Sabin tells New Times.
With Brightline offering direct service from Miami to West Palm Beach, Miamians should consider the trek north to experience this year’s Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival (PBFWF). The four-day festival will take place from Thursday, December 8 to Sunday, December 11, 2022, set against the luxurious backdrop of Palm Beach.
This year, the culinary extravaganza will offer more than 20 events for guests. From wine tastings and cocktail parties to cooking demonstrations and private dinners, each features an all-star lineup of noteworthy celebrity toques alongside the growing list of esteemed Palm Beach County chefs.
According to Sabin, the upcoming festival is a perfect way for those new to the area’s food scene to explore the best of what Palm Beach County has to offer.
“Our goal, as always, is to continue to enhance our returning events, and bring on fresh new offerings,” said Sabin. “That is especially true this year.”
While some events have stayed the course — from the longstanding “Daniel & Friends” lunch at Café Boulud to the cumulative “Grand Tasting” with celebrity guest judges Maneet Chauhan, Robert Irvine, and Marc Murphy — added offerings highlight a number of new Palm Beach County establishments making their inaugural PBFWF debut.
Several all-new events range from a barbecue showdown and wine tasting to the festival’s third seated dinner.
“Smoke & Sunshine” is a new event meant to showcase the best of craft barbecue with a walk-around format featuring live music and cocktails alongside food prepared by several pitmasters and West Palm Beach-based Tropical Smokehouse chef/owner Rick Mace.
Following pandemic-related restrictions, Sabin says he’s also excited to resume the signature "Grand Tasting," back as a fully live event for the first time since 2019.
Taking place at the Palm Beach County Convention Center, the Grand Tasting offers samplings from dozens of South Florida’s best restaurants, as well as wine and spirit tastings from distributors. It also sets the stage for the "Grand Chef Throwdown," where three local chefs compete for a $10,000 local charity prize presented by Creekstone Farms.
“We wanted to make sure we kept the Grand Tasting under $100 per person. It was important for us to not raise the price from years past, so people can continue to enjoy the festival as they have for the past decade," adds Sabin.
Event tickets range from $50 to $350 per person and are on sale now at pbfoodwinefest.com.
Although a handful of the festival’s most popular events have already sold out, Sabin suggests following PBFWF announcements on social media for a chance to snag tickets to new events that are added during the ongoing planning process.
“For everyone involved in coordinating and organizing the festival, this year is all about gratitude, and thanking the community for continuing to support this event," Sabin sums up. “We're celebrating our 15th year, and excited not only for December, but also for what the future holds for the Palm Beach Food & Wine Fest.”
Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival. Thursday, December 8 through Sunday, December 11, 2022; 800-210-0689. Tickets cost $50 to $350 at pbfoodwinefest.com.