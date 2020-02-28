Night Owl Cookie’s Andrew Gonzalez Competes in Chopped Sweets

Fresh off a successful South Beach Wine & Food Festival weekend, Night Owl's Andrew Gonzalez is gearing up to see his face on television in a different capacity. Gonzalez will be one of the contestants featured on Food Networks' Chopped Sweets airing Monday night.

The competition reality show typically features chefs concocting a meal out of mystery ingredients, but this season Food Network sweetened up its offerings with a dessert-focused spinoff. "It's like Chopped but all about sweets," explains Gonzalez, adding how the inspiration for the show came after a successful dessert-themed episode in the original series.

Last summer, Gonzalez was contacted by a casting director and invited to be on the series' cookie-themed episode. "They had seen my Instagram and loved what I was doing with Night Owl Cookies and invited me to be on the show," says the Miami native. "Since every episode has its own theme, I'm in the one that's all about cookies — naturally."

Gonzalez describes being a contestant on the show with a situation that many college kids are probably familiar with: "Imagine being really hungry and opening up your fridge and finding ramen, old Chinese food, and milk and having to come up with a dessert based on those ingredients," he says. It sounds like an impossible mission, but where there's a grumbling stomach, there's an extraordinary meal waiting to be made — or in this case, a cookie.

"I went in expecting to have to work with some crazy ingredients, and they definitely exceeded my expectations," he says with a laugh.

A teaser for the March 2 "Tough Cookies" episode reads: "The humble cookie takes the spotlight as Scott Conant challenges four pastry artists to create an imaginative twist on popular cookie varieties. The competitors discover a jar of something alarming in the first basket."

Chopped Sweets will be the Night Owl founder's first time on national television. He walked onto that soundstage confident as hell, but that all went away as soon as he opened his first box of ingredients.

"I tried to stay true to my Miami roots with my creation on the show, which may have been a little too ambitious of me," he says, adding how he's both excited and nervous for people to see the episode.

Without giving too much away on the type of sugary invention he came up with, Gonzalez does promise Miamians will get a chance to sample it for themselves. In celebration of his Chopped Sweets episode airing Monday night, Night Owl will be offering a limited run of the cookie featured on the show beginning Friday, March 6, through Sunday, March 8.

"The cookies won't be on our permanent menu, but I want to share what I came up with on the show with our Night Owl customers," says Gonzalez.

Gonzalez started Night Owl in 2013 after a visit to a cookie shop in Gainesville. The cookies he tasted were mediocre, and he thought how he could make something better. A self-taught baker, Gonzalez subsequently experimented in his mother's kitchen for about three weeks before he settled on a recipe and launched his own cookie business.

"I feel like a cookie never gets old. It's a classic, traditional sweet that is never going to die out."

Chopped Sweets episode with Andrew Gonzalez airs Monday, March 2, at 11 p.m. on Food Network.