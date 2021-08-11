Support Us

New Times‘ Tacolandia Returns to Miami: Presale Tickets on Sale Now

August 11, 2021 10:40AM

Tacolandia returns to Miami.
Tacolandia returns to Miami. Photo courtesy of Miami New Times
Tacolandia, Miami's celebration of tacos, finally returns in person, with tacos, fun, and entertainment.

On Saturday, November 13, River Landing Miami is the place to be for unlimited tacos from Miami's best restaurants and taquerias, including the Crazy Toston, Bartaco, Pin-Up Taco, La Tiendita,  Taqueria Jacalito, Taqueria Mexicana, InRamen Asian Street Eatery, Eclectico Restaurant & Bar, La Traila Barbecue, El Guanaco, La Catrina, Rocco's Tacos & Tequila Bar, Even Keel Fish Shack, Mayami, and Mexicantina. More restaurants will be announced in the coming weeks. Each restaurant will showcase its best tacos.

Wash down your tacos with beverages from the cash bars (or splurge with unlimited drinks by purchasing a VIP ticket). Add in festive entertainment and you've got an event to "taco 'bout" for a long time to come!

General admission tickets cost $25 and include entry into Tacolandia at 3 p.m., unlimited tacos, and entertainment.

VIP tickets cost $50 and include entry into the event at 2 p.m. (for an extra hour of taco eating), and access into the exclusive VIP lounge. The VIP area includes unlimited drinks by Stella Artois, Veza Sur, Estrella Jalisco, Stella Rosa, Tito's vodka, Señorio mezcal, and Zignum mezcal and additional restaurants. VIP ticketholders will receive a commemorative gift and will also have access to all of Tacolandia and its delicious tacos.

Presale tickets are on sale now at etix.com when you use the special code NACHOS.

New Times' Tacolandia. Saturday, November 13 from 2 to 6 p.m. at River Landing Miami. 1400 NW N. River Dr., Miami. Tickets cost $25 to $50 at etix.com.
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.
Contact: Laine Doss

