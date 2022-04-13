Support Us

Presale Open for New Times' Best of Miami 2022 Celebration

April 13, 2022 10:00AM

Celebrate the Best of Miami...with a doggy theme!
Celebrate the Best of Miami...with a doggy theme!
Spring is in the air — which means New Times is researching the Magic City's finest eats, drinks, music, arts, shops, and services. On Wednesday, June 29, our Best of Miami® 2022 issue will reveal what makes Miami the place the world wants to visit — and live in. How can we possibly make this annual issue even better than ever?

We're adding a "Best in Show" doggy theme!

To celebrate, New Times is hosting its Best of Miami party at Mana Wynwood on Wednesday, June 22. From 8 to 11 p.m., enjoy unlimited bites, drinks, and entertainment.

Restaurants include BBQ & Craft Company Brickell, Caña Restaurant and Lounge, Miami 'N' Ice, Pez Loco, the Wagyu Bar by Meat N’ Bone, Uchi Miami, Yip, and more.

General admission tickets are only $30 and include entry into the event at 8:30 p.m., or go big with a VIP ticket ($55) and get entry to the party at 8 p.m. and access to an exclusive VIP lounge with even more restaurants. 

Tickets go on sale on Monday, April 25, at 10 a.m., but New Times readers can take advantage of a special presale starting today, April 13, at 10 a.m.

Just use promo code BOM22 at etix.com to get your tickets now through April 18 at 9 a.m.

And, as always, keep an eye out for our Readers' Poll, wherein we ask you to share your picks in 100 different categories.

New Times Best of Miami® Party. 8 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, at Mana Wynwood. 318 NW 23rd St., Miami. Tickets cost $30 to 55 via etix.com.
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.
Laine Doss

