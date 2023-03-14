Navigation
Openings

New Restaurants to Try This Week: Bo Legs BBQ, Calista Greek Taverna, and Dale Street Food

March 14, 2023 8:00AM

Barbecue at Bo Legs BBQ
Barbecue at Bo Legs BBQ Bo Legs BBQ photo
South Florida's latest round of restaurant openings includes the relaunch of Bo Legs BBQ, a second location for Calista Taverna, and the addition of Cuban-themed Dale Street Food to Time Out Market.

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected].
click to enlarge
Ribs at Bo Legs BBQ
Bo Legs BBQ photo

Bo Legs BBQ

533 NE 83rd St., Miami
305-462-5815
hiphopeatery.com
Those who miss chef Kevin Dority's smoked meats can find them at a new location. This month, South Florida restaurant group Hip Hop Eatery officially relaunched Bo Legs BBQ to expand Miami's food scene while providing access to affordable food. Located inside Skatebird Miami, the restaurant is a partnership between Bo Legs founder and Hip Hop Eatery executive chef Marco Molinet, whose goal was to breathe new life into the North Miami staple that operated for more than 30 years. The menu will focus on oak wood-smoked meats like St. Louis-style spare ribs, beef brisket, turkey legs, and jerk chicken. Guests can pair any with Bo Legs' signature sauces and sides, including longtime staples like mac and cheese, collard greens, baked beans, and corn on the cob. Thursday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
click to enlarge
Dips at Calista Greek Seafood Tavern
Calista Greek Seafood Taverna photo

Calista Greek Seafood Taverna

1444 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach
786-803-8657
calistataverna.com
Calista Greek Seafood Taverna, a collaboration between restaurateur Costa Grillas, chef Thomas Fotouras, and partner Charissa Davidovici, has opened a second location of its Miami-based concept off Española Way. The new Miami Beach establishment presents guests with Mykonos-inspired decor, from an ice display featuring the daily selection of fresh whole fish and seafood to massive murals and photographs by Robert McCabe. Offering lunch and dinner, Calista's menu features its take on Mediterranean fare with options that cover seafood, meats, salads, and vegetables. From noon to 3 p.m., guests have the option of ordering a $29 three-course, prix-fixe lunch special highlighting popular dishes like pikilia (trio of dips), keftedes (Greek meatballs), branzino, and desserts like mosaiko (a chocolate, hazelnut, and almond log). For dinner, try the "Calista Special" of stuffed shrimp, stuffed clams, lobster, filet of sole, and scallops. Pair it with any of the restaurant's signature cocktails, a trio offered only in Miami Beach, including the "Santorini Sunset" made with añejo tequila, tsipouro, fresh ginger, and agave. Monday to Saturday 5 to 11 p.m. and Sunday and 5 to 10 p.m.
click to enlarge
Dale Street Food offers Cuban fare at Time Out Market.
Dale Street Food photo

Dale Street Food

1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach
786-753-5388
timeoutmarket.com/miami
A contemporary Cuban, Asian-inspired concept by cousins and Cuban natives Monika and Oriel Dominguez has opened at Time Out Market. Dale Street Food is the passion project that unites their combined experience in hospitality, their love for Cuban food, and their desire to create a menu of unique takes on traditional Cuban staples. Dishes feature an array of Dale's signature items like croquetas yakitori a curry-based croqueta served with Spanish chorizo, sweet soy smoky glaze sauce, and pickled carrots or gyozas prepared with savory guava and cheese, Mexican chili powder, and scallions. There's even crispy rice topped with a choice of pulled pork or ropa vieja served with a chipotle barbecue sauce. Don't miss the "O.G lechon roll," a Cuban pulled-pork sandwich with Cholula aioli, escabeche onions, papitas, and pickles. Sunday through Thursday noon to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday noon to 11 p.m.
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based reporter who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She also loves drinking beer and writing about the area's growing craft beer community.
Contact: Nicole Danna

