New Restaurants to Try This Week: Avra, Habit Burger, and Sweet Melody

click to enlarge Guests are encouraged to choose their own fish from a seafood ice display at Avra Miami. Avra Estiatorio photo

Avra Miami at the Estates at Acqualina 17945 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach

786-807-7555

theavragroup.com

click to enlarge The Habit Burger has opened its sixth South Florida location in Miami Lakes. The Habit Burger photo

The Habit Burger 18100 NW 57th Ave., Miami Gardens

786-798-7588

habitburger.com

click to enlarge Sweet Melody Ice Cream Co. founder Mike Romeu has opened a Coral Gables shop. Sweet Melody Ice Cream Co. photo

Sweet Melody Ice Cream Co. 3814 SW Eighth St., Coral Gables

305-381-0597

sweetmelodyicecream.com

click to enlarge New South Florida-based breakfast and lunch restaurant Yellow Yolk has opened in Coral Springs. Yellow Yolk photo

Yellow Yolk 2864 N. University Dr., Coral Springs

954-688-9862

yellowyolk.com

Miami's latest round of openings includes the first Florida outpost of Avra Estiatorio in Sunny Isles Beach, the grand opening of the Habit Burger in Miami Gardens, and a new location for Sweet Melody.Greek restaurant Avra Estiatorio has opened Avra Miami at the Estates at Acqualina in Sunny Isles Beach, marking the brand's fifth outpost following three Manhattan locations and a fourth in Beverly Hills. Avra was inspired by the seaside tavernas that dot the Greece coastline. The menu offers iterations of fresh fish with familiar favorites such as branzino, red snapper, wild Dover sole, and rarer Mediterranean gems like fagri and lithrini. Executive chef Jose David Diaz creates dishes that are unique to Avra Miami, like the Dover sole meunière with Ossetra caviar. Guests can choose their fish from the open ice display that features in-season catches, a signature part of the Avra experience. The fish is cooked whole over charcoal, deboned, and finished with Avra’s signature ladolemono sauce or baked in salt. Diners can also try it raw as a carpaccio or a ceviche. When it comes to spirits, Avra offers a wide variety including hard-to-find-American whiskies and Greek spirits like ouzo and mastiha.California-based the Habit Burger — best known for its made-to-order chargrilled burgers and sandwiches featuring tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade albacore tuna cooked over an open flame — has opened a second Miami-Dade outpost. The fast-casual restaurant chain opened its first Florida location in Delray Beach in 2015, followed by Royal Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Miami, Pembroke Pines, and Plantation. The new Miami Lakes restaurant offers dine-in, takeout, drive-thru ordering, curbside pick-up, and delivery available via the Habit Mobile app and online. Guests also have additional convenient ordering options with the brand's new indoor self-serve kiosks. A new Cutler Bay location is on the way.Have you ever had Sweet Melody's famous “Kooki Monster,” a blue vanilla concoction loaded with chewy, homemade chocolate chip cookies and tons of Oreos? If not, get ready to remedy your sweet tooth at the new Coral Gables outpost of the Miami-born ice cream company that joins the brand's first Miami location dubbed “La Ventanita." Sweet Melody’s story began when owner Mike Romeu bought a $50 ice cream maker at Brandsmart in 2014. It sat untouched for a year and a half before he unexpectedly lost his job and began experimenting with it as a way to keep busy. Today, the shop is beloved for its creative and whimsical flavors, each telling its own "story" — one pint at a time. Try “Bo & Jo's Guava Cream Cheese,” an ode to Romeu's childhood, a classic Cuban combo of cheesecake and swirls of guava marmalade to amplify the sweet fruit flavor. Or “Abuela’s Flan,” inspired by his grandmother’s caramel-heavy and chewy signature dessert. The shop features a variety of flavors from signature, seasonal, and popular one-offs to zodiac-themed ice creams, sorbets, and dairy-free options.A new South Florida-based breakfast and lunch concept is now open at the Walk at University in Coral Springs. Marking the brand’s first location, Yellow Yolk is a pop-art-themed restaurant that offers quintessential diner-style, hearty breakfast and lunch dishes. Breakfast options include dinner-sized waffles with hot syrup, triple-stacked pancakes, classic eggs Benedict, and an assortment of veggie- and meat-filled omelets. Don't miss Yellow Yolk's take on avocado toast: ripened avocado sliced and heaped on toasted walnut and raisin bread with two poached eggs. Daily homemade soups, fresh chicken sandwich combos, the house smash burger, and hearty chopped salads top the lunch list.