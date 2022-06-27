New Restaurants to Try This Week: 2 Korean Girls, Naf Naf, and Smile Empanadas

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected].
2 Korean Girls1801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-531-1271
2koreangirls.com
Shelborne South Beach has welcomed 2 Korean Girls, a pop-up restaurant operating within the hotel’s Oasis Garden with direct access from the Miami Beach boardwalk. Known for serving bibimbap and contemporary twists on traditional Korean dishes, 2 Korean Girls is the work of sisters Jennifer and Michele Kaminski, who spearhead the business alongside their mother Chom “Sunny,” and James Beard award winning chef, Allen Susser. The menu offers small plates perfect for a day or night from Korean short ribs to kimchi fried rice and Korean fried chicken. Don't miss the O.B. aka original bibimbap, which includes a variety of choices such as: ribeye bulgogi, Korean spicy chicken or “Impos-Seoul-ible” meatballs, topped with a heart-shaped egg and gochujang. Guests can also enjoy an extensive cocktail menu created by mixologist Alexa Delgado, that includes 2KG’s signature cocktail "The Last Imoogi," a bright pink dragon fruit-infused Bacardi rum cocktail served with a swirl of rose gold shimmer, Domaine de Canton, citrus, orange bitters, and beautifully garnished with an edible flower. 5 to 10 p.m. on Thursday and Sunday, and 5 p.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday.
Naf Naf Grill213 N. Hiatus Rd., Pembroke Pines
954-399-8235
nafnafgrill.comChicago-based Naf Naf Grill continues its southeastward expansion with the opening of a restaurant in Pembroke Pines, its first Florida location. Located in Pembroke Lakes Square, the new restaurant is now serving Middle Eastern cuisine with authentic-inspired recipes and scratch-made items from pita to falafel, hummus, and chicken shawarma. Try them all with a series of build-your-own pita bowls, the burgeoning chain's most popular option. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
Smile Empanadas2041 Wilton Dr., Wilton Manors
305-699-1958
smileempanadas.comA pandemic-born restaurant created by an Argentine family has opened its second location after successfully growing in-store sales via delivery platforms and at its flagship in Coral Gables. Smile Empanadas, now open in Wilton Manors, looks to pioneer a new trend by offering empanadas filled with unique flavors and healthy options. Menu items include vegetable-stuffed empanadas with spinach, mushrooms, or mozzarella and tomato; meat-based items (chicken, pork, and beef); Beyond plant-based meat alternatives; and a breakfast-themed bacon, egg, and cheese. 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.