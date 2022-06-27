Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Openings

New Restaurants to Try This Week: 2 Korean Girls, Naf Naf, and Smile Empanadas

June 27, 2022 10:00AM

2 Korean Girls has opened a pop-up location at the Shelbourne Miami Beach.
2 Korean Girls has opened a pop-up location at the Shelbourne Miami Beach. Photo courtesy of 2 Korean Girls
South Florida's latest round of openings includes a 2 Korean Girls pop-up in Miami Beach, a Wilton Manors restaurant for Smile Empanadas, and the first Florida location for the Naf Naf Grill Middle Eastern chain.

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected].
click to enlarge A 2 Korean Girls bibimbap bowl - PHOTO COURTESY OF 2 KOREAN GIRLS
A 2 Korean Girls bibimbap bowl
Photo courtesy of 2 Korean Girls

2 Korean Girls

1801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-531-1271
2koreangirls.com

Shelborne South Beach has welcomed 2 Korean Girls, a pop-up restaurant operating within the hotel’s Oasis Garden with direct access from the Miami Beach boardwalk. Known for serving bibimbap and contemporary twists on traditional Korean dishes, 2 Korean Girls is the work of sisters Jennifer and Michele Kaminski, who spearhead the business alongside their mother Chom “Sunny,” and James Beard award winning chef, Allen Susser. The menu offers small plates perfect for a day or night from Korean short ribs to kimchi fried rice and Korean fried chicken. Don't miss the O.B. aka original bibimbap, which includes a variety of choices such as: ribeye bulgogi, Korean spicy chicken or “Impos-Seoul-ible” meatballs, topped with a heart-shaped egg and gochujang. Guests can also enjoy an extensive cocktail menu created by mixologist Alexa Delgado, that includes 2KG’s signature cocktail "The Last Imoogi," a bright pink dragon fruit-infused Bacardi rum cocktail served with a swirl of rose gold shimmer, Domaine de Canton, citrus, orange bitters, and beautifully garnished with an edible flower. 5 to 10 p.m. on Thursday and Sunday, and 5 p.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday.

click to enlarge Naf Naf Grill n Pembroke Pines specializes in scratch-made Middle Eastern dishes. - PHOTO COURTESY OF NAF NAF GRILL
Naf Naf Grill n Pembroke Pines specializes in scratch-made Middle Eastern dishes.
Photo courtesy of Naf Naf Grill

Naf Naf Grill

213 N. Hiatus Rd., Pembroke Pines
954-399-8235
nafnafgrill.com
Chicago-based Naf Naf Grill continues its southeastward expansion with the opening of a restaurant in Pembroke Pines, its first Florida location. Located in Pembroke Lakes Square, the new restaurant is now serving Middle Eastern cuisine with authentic-inspired recipes and scratch-made items from pita to falafel, hummus, and chicken shawarma. Try them all with a series of build-your-own pita bowls, the burgeoning chain's most popular option. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
click to enlarge Want empanadas? Smile's got you covered. - PHOTO COURTESY OF SMILE EMPANADAS
Want empanadas? Smile's got you covered.
Photo courtesy of Smile Empanadas

Smile Empanadas

2041 Wilton Dr., Wilton Manors
305-699-1958
smileempanadas.com
A pandemic-born restaurant created by an Argentine family has opened its second location after successfully growing in-store sales via delivery platforms and at its flagship in Coral Gables. Smile Empanadas, now open in Wilton Manors, looks to pioneer a new trend by offering empanadas filled with unique flavors and healthy options. Menu items include vegetable-stuffed empanadas with spinach, mushrooms, or mozzarella and tomato; meat-based items (chicken, pork, and beef); Beyond plant-based meat alternatives; and a breakfast-themed bacon, egg, and cheese. 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based reporter who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She also loves drinking beer and writing about the area's growing craft beer community.
Contact: Nicole Danna

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Best of Miami® 2022

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation