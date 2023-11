New Miami Restaurants to Try This Week: K-Bop Bop, Log Fire Signature, and South Beach Brewing

[email protected]

click to enlarge K-Bop Bop is a new vendor at Carousel Club in Gulfstream Park. Mad Room Hospitality photo

K-Bop Bop 901 S. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach

954-228-3378

carouselclub.com

click to enlarge Log Fire Signature offers wood-fired fare from chef Calvin Daniele. Log Fire Signature photo

Log Fire Signature 10 NE 27th St., Miami

305-603-8970

logrestaurant.com

click to enlarge Find South Beach Brewing Co. has a new Miami Beach beer garden and restaurant. Photo by Nicole Danna

South Beach Brewing Company 210 11th St., Miami Beach

786-791-8918

southbeachbrew.com

Miami's latest round of restaurant openings includes new vendor K-Bop Bop at the Carousel Club at Gulfstream Park, Log Fire Signature in Wynwood, and South Beach Brewing Company's permanent Miami Beach location.Korean cuisine has arrived at the Carousel Club at Gulfstream Park. The new vendor from Mad Room Hospitality — also known for Ball & Chain, Mai-Kai, Los Altos Taquerias, and Taquerias el Mexicano — recently opened K-Bop Bop inside the open-air venue. Dishes include Korean fried chicken wings coated in a sweet-spicy sauce, bibimbap-inspired bowls, bulgogi (grilled skirt steak), boneless chicken thighs, and samgyeopsal (pork in a garlic-soy glaze). Plant-based options include sautéed vegetables and vegan tofu.New Miami restaurant Log Fire Signature recently opened in Wynwood, an establishment inspired by fire and helmed by chef Calvin Daniele, an Argentinian native who has cooked at Miami-based Tigre and Walrus Rodeo. At Log Fire Signature, breads, pitas, pizzas, and prime meats are fired under red oak wood, giving dishes a touch of umami flavor. The menu spotlights a Wagyu beef tartare, wood-fired oysters, grilled langoustines, and a pizza topped with scamorza and mozzarella cheeses, pancetta, and leeks.After more than four years in planning — and a handful of temporary pop-up locations — South Beach Brewing Company has relocated to its permanent Miami Beach home. The brewery recently opened the doors to its Key West-style brewery, taproom, and beer garden. The brand is best known for its brunch-inspired beers like the strawberry orange mimosa and South Beach bellini sparkling ale. Inside, the taproom offers guests a bar designed to pay homage to Miami Beach with artwork and murals created by local Miami artist, the late David "Lebo" LeBatard . Menus highlight craft beer, wine, cocktails — some infused with South Beach Brewing beer — and food. Dishes range from fish dip and queso, chips, and salsa to a Cuban-inspired quesadilla and street-style pork tacos.