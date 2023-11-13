New Miami Restaurants to Try This Week: K-Bop Bop, Log Fire Signature, and South Beach Brewing

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected].
K-Bop Bop901 S. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach
954-228-3378
carouselclub.comKorean cuisine has arrived at the Carousel Club at Gulfstream Park. The new vendor from Mad Room Hospitality — also known for Ball & Chain, Mai-Kai, Los Altos Taquerias, and Taquerias el Mexicano — recently opened K-Bop Bop inside the open-air venue. Dishes include Korean fried chicken wings coated in a sweet-spicy sauce, bibimbap-inspired bowls, bulgogi (grilled skirt steak), boneless chicken thighs, and samgyeopsal (pork in a garlic-soy glaze). Plant-based options include sautéed vegetables and vegan tofu. Friday 4 p.m. to 3 a.m., Saturday noon to 3 a.m., and Sunday noon to 10 p.m.
Log Fire Signature10 NE 27th St., Miami
305-603-8970
logrestaurant.comNew Miami restaurant Log Fire Signature recently opened in Wynwood, an establishment inspired by fire and helmed by chef Calvin Daniele, an Argentinian native who has cooked at Miami-based Tigre and Walrus Rodeo. At Log Fire Signature, breads, pitas, pizzas, and prime meats are fired under red oak wood, giving dishes a touch of umami flavor. The menu spotlights a Wagyu beef tartare, wood-fired oysters, grilled langoustines, and a pizza topped with scamorza and mozzarella cheeses, pancetta, and leeks. Tuesday through Sunday 6 to 11 p.m.
South Beach Brewing Company210 11th St., Miami Beach
786-791-8918
southbeachbrew.comAfter more than four years in planning — and a handful of temporary pop-up locations — South Beach Brewing Company has relocated to its permanent Miami Beach home. The brewery recently opened the doors to its Key West-style brewery, taproom, and beer garden. The brand is best known for its brunch-inspired beers like the strawberry orange mimosa and South Beach bellini sparkling ale. Inside, the taproom offers guests a bar designed to pay homage to Miami Beach with artwork and murals created by local Miami artist, the late David "Lebo" LeBatard. Menus highlight craft beer, wine, cocktails — some infused with South Beach Brewing beer — and food. Dishes range from fish dip and queso, chips, and salsa to a Cuban-inspired quesadilla and street-style pork tacos.