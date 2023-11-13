 New Miami Restaurants: South Beach Brewing, Log Fire Signature, and K-Bop Bop | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Openings & Closings

New Miami Restaurants to Try This Week: K-Bop Bop, Log Fire Signature, and South Beach Brewing

Miami welcomes a wood-fired restaurant in Wynwood and South Beach Brewing Co. in Miami Beach.
November 13, 2023
New Wynwood restaurant Log Fire Signature features wood-fired fare.
New Wynwood restaurant Log Fire Signature features wood-fired fare. Log Fire Signature photo
Share this:
Miami's latest round of restaurant openings includes new vendor K-Bop Bop at the Carousel Club at Gulfstream Park, Log Fire Signature in Wynwood, and South Beach Brewing Company's permanent Miami Beach location.

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected].
click to enlarge
K-Bop Bop is a new vendor at Carousel Club in Gulfstream Park.
Mad Room Hospitality photo

K-Bop Bop

901 S. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach
954-228-3378
carouselclub.com
Korean cuisine has arrived at the Carousel Club at Gulfstream Park. The new vendor from Mad Room Hospitality — also known for Ball & Chain, Mai-Kai, Los Altos Taquerias, and Taquerias el Mexicano — recently opened K-Bop Bop inside the open-air venue. Dishes include Korean fried chicken wings coated in a sweet-spicy sauce, bibimbap-inspired bowls, bulgogi (grilled skirt steak), boneless chicken thighs, and samgyeopsal (pork in a garlic-soy glaze). Plant-based options include sautéed vegetables and vegan tofu. Friday 4 p.m. to 3 a.m., Saturday noon to 3 a.m., and Sunday noon to 10 p.m.
click to enlarge
Log Fire Signature offers wood-fired fare from chef Calvin Daniele.
Log Fire Signature photo

Log Fire Signature

10 NE 27th St., Miami
305-603-8970
logrestaurant.com
New Miami restaurant Log Fire Signature recently opened in Wynwood, an establishment inspired by fire and helmed by chef Calvin Daniele, an Argentinian native who has cooked at Miami-based Tigre and Walrus Rodeo. At Log Fire Signature, breads, pitas, pizzas, and prime meats are fired under red oak wood, giving dishes a touch of umami flavor. The menu spotlights a Wagyu beef tartare, wood-fired oysters, grilled langoustines, and a pizza topped with scamorza and mozzarella cheeses, pancetta, and leeks. Tuesday through Sunday 6 to 11 p.m.
click to enlarge
Find South Beach Brewing Co. has a new Miami Beach beer garden and restaurant.
Photo by Nicole Danna

South Beach Brewing Company

210 11th St., Miami Beach
786-791-8918
southbeachbrew.com
After more than four years in planning — and a handful of temporary pop-up locations — South Beach Brewing Company has relocated to its permanent Miami Beach home. The brewery recently opened the doors to its Key West-style brewery, taproom, and beer garden. The brand is best known for its brunch-inspired beers like the strawberry orange mimosa and South Beach bellini sparkling ale. Inside, the taproom offers guests a bar designed to pay homage to Miami Beach with artwork and murals created by local Miami artist, the late David "Lebo" LeBatard. Menus highlight craft beer, wine, cocktails — some infused with South Beach Brewing beer — and food. Dishes range from fish dip and queso, chips, and salsa to a Cuban-inspired quesadilla and street-style pork tacos.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based contributor who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She began covering food and beverage news as the entertainment editor and reporter for the Colorado Daily. Her work has also appeared in the New York Times, the New York Post, New York Moves, and her hometown newspaper, Darien Times, among others.
Contact: Nicole Danna

Trending

NYC's Brooklyn Dumpling Shop Is Coming to Miami

Openings

NYC's Brooklyn Dumpling Shop Is Coming to Miami

By Nicole Danna
Brooklyn-Based Emmy Squared Opens First Florida Restaurant

Openings & Closings

Brooklyn-Based Emmy Squared Opens First Florida Restaurant

By Jesse Scott
Miami Food and Drink Events This Week: Wine, Whiskey, and Sake Pairing Dinners

Things To Do

Miami Food and Drink Events This Week: Wine, Whiskey, and Sake Pairing Dinners

By Rachel Costa
Black Restaurant Week Returns to Miami

Things To Do

Black Restaurant Week Returns to Miami

By Nicole Danna
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation