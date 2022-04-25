New Restaurants to Try This Week: Alton Food Hall, Coyo Taco, Fogo de Chão, Meet Mia

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected].
Alton Food Hall55 Alton Rd., Miami Beach
altoneats.comNewly opened Alton Food Hall brings a number of Miami-based vendors to South Beach. Food offerings here are chosen to support promising local culinary talent, but a handful of national fast-food concepts are included for your carry-out convenience. The single-floor layout allows diners to choose among more than a dozen vendors. A central bar, Airmail, draws inspiration from Cuba’s first international flight-based postal service. The list of dine-in vendors includes Miami-based Cloud 9 Desserts, Be Vegan South Beach, Da' Chick, Dumpling King, Jugo Boss, Stoned Soup, Nude Pita, Los Vatos Miami Beach, SoBe Waffles, Los Quesudos, and Tacos & Tattoos. They join the aforementioned chain entries, including Wingstop, Popeyes, Moonbowls, Poke House, and Capriotti's Sandwich Shop. Sunday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight.
Coyo Taco1514 S. Dixie Hwy., Coral Gables
coyo-taco.comCoyo Taco has opened a new Coral Gables outpost, bringing its tacos, burritos, handmade tortillas, aguas frescas, and more to a standalone space across U.S. 1 from the University of Miami. The new entry in the Coyo empire boasts a sports-bar vibe and offers students and faculty members a 10 percent discount with school ID. Menus focus on bold, traditional flavors using sustainable ingredients with a variety of home-cooked dishes, fresh tortillas made from scratch, and guacamole prepared in-house daily. From February through April, visitors can also try the special edition birria taco, made with beef brisket spiced with guajillo and ancho chilies, cinnamon, and oregano served alongside consommé for dipping. Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight.
Fogo de Chão2801 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables
786-297-8788
fogodechao.comFogo de Chão, a U.S.-based restaurant chain with locations around the world, has opened a new location in Coral Gables. Founded in Southern Brazil in 1979, Fogo elevates the centuries-old cooking technique of churrasco — the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame — into a cultural dining experience. The menu focuses on simply seasoned meats that are fire-roasted, then carved tableside. Guests can also choose from dry-aged or premium Wagyu cuts or seafood and pair their meals with signature cocktails and offerings from an extensive South American wine list. The two-story restaurant is located in the Plaza Coral Gables, a new all-in-one hospitality and entertainment development steps from Miracle Mile. The brand’s new flagship establishment, the custom-designed space features an all-new Next Level lounge, a bar on the mezzanine level, and the Butchery, a grab-and-go market selling charcuterie and meats to grill at home. Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.; and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Meet Mia620 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach
786-206-3882
meetmiamiami.comToronto-based INK Entertainment Group founders Charles Khabouth, Danny Soberano, and Ricardo Tabet have opened their latest concept, Meet Mia, at the newly remodeled Gabriel South Beach. Mia is the second of many restaurants and bars INK will bring to South Florida this year as part of its North American expansion. Meet Mia's menu offers coastal Italian cuisine with dishes crafted by the group's executive corporate chef, Patrick Ochs, served in a dining room that boasts an unobstructed oceanside panorama. Sunday through Thursday from 5 to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 5 to 11 p.m.
Royal 350 Tap and Kitchen350 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
954-617-7447
royal350.comRoyal 350 Tap and Kitchen, formerly Royal Pig Pub, has revamped and relaunched in the heart of Fort Lauderdale's Las Olas restaurant row. The makeover includes a larger variety of lighter fare options and shareable plates, specialty burgers, and fresh salads. Additional new restaurant deals and weekly happenings include a happy hour Monday through Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. featuring $6 sliders, nachos, sangria, well spirits, and a variety of white and red wines. On Monday, the restaurant's $12 "Burger and Beer" special is available from open till close. Monday through Wednesday from 4 to 11 p.m.; Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.