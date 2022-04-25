New Restaurants to Try This Week: Alton Food Hall, Coyo Taco, Fogo de Chão, Meet Mia

[email protected]

click to enlarge The Alton Food Hall offers everything from dumplings to waffles — plus a bar. Photo courtesy of Alton Food Hall

Alton Food Hall 55 Alton Rd., Miami Beach

altoneats.com

click to enlarge Coyo Taco recently opened a new South Miami restaurant near the University of Miami. Photo courtesy of Coyo Taco

Coyo Taco 1514 S. Dixie Hwy., Coral Gables

coyo-taco.com

click to enlarge Fogo de Chão is now open in Coral Gables. Photo courtesy of Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão 2801 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables

786-297-8788

fogodechao.com

click to enlarge Meet Mia has opened at the Gabriel South Beach. Photo by Steven Lee

Meet Mia 620 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach

786-206-3882

meetmiamiami.com

click to enlarge Royal Pig Pub in Fort Lauderdale has reopened as Royal 350 with new menu items and weekly specials. Photo courtesy of Royal 350

Royal 350 Tap and Kitchen 350 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

954-617-7447

royal350.com

South Florida's latest round of openings includes a new two-story flagship location for Fogo de Chão, the grand opening of Italian-themed Meet Mia at the Gabriel South Beach, a South Beach food hall, the revamp of a Fort Lauderdale pub, and a new location for Miami-based Coyo Taco.Newly opened Alton Food Hall brings a number of Miami-based vendors to South Beach. Food offerings here are chosen to support promising local culinary talent, but a handful of national fast-food concepts are included for your carry-out convenience. The single-floor layout allows diners to choose among more than a dozen vendors. A central bar, Airmail, draws inspiration from Cuba’s first international flight-based postal service. The list of dine-in vendors includes Miami-based Cloud 9 Desserts, Be Vegan South Beach, Da' Chick, Dumpling King, Jugo Boss, Stoned Soup, Nude Pita, Los Vatos Miami Beach, SoBe Waffles, Los Quesudos, and Tacos & Tattoos. They join the aforementioned chain entries, including Wingstop, Popeyes, Moonbowls, Poke House, and Capriotti's Sandwich Shop.Coyo Taco has opened a new Coral Gables outpost, bringing its tacos, burritos, handmade tortillas, aguas frescas, and more to a standalone space across U.S. 1 from the University of Miami. The new entry in the Coyo empire boasts a sports-bar vibe and offers students and faculty members a 10 percent discount with school ID. Menus focus on bold, traditional flavors using sustainable ingredients with a variety of home-cooked dishes, fresh tortillas made from scratch, and guacamole prepared in-house daily. From February through April, visitors can also try the special edition birria taco, made with beef brisket spiced with guajillo and ancho chilies, cinnamon, and oregano served alongside consommé for dipping.Fogo de Chão, a U.S.-based restaurant chain with locations around the world, has opened a new location in Coral Gables. Founded in Southern Brazil in 1979, Fogo elevates the centuries-old cooking technique of churrasco — the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame — into a cultural dining experience. The menu focuses on simply seasoned meats that are fire-roasted, then carved tableside. Guests can also choose from dry-aged or premium Wagyu cuts or seafood and pair their meals with signature cocktails and offerings from an extensive South American wine list. The two-story restaurant is located in the Plaza Coral Gables, a new all-in-one hospitality and entertainment development steps from Miracle Mile. The brand’s new flagship establishment, the custom-designed space features an all-new Next Level lounge, a bar on the mezzanine level, and the Butchery, a grab-and-go market selling charcuterie and meats to grill at home.Toronto-based INK Entertainment Group founders Charles Khabouth, Danny Soberano, and Ricardo Tabet have opened their latest concept, Meet Mia, at the newly remodeled Gabriel South Beach. Mia is the second of many restaurants and bars INK will bring to South Florida this year as part of its North American expansion. Meet Mia's menu offers coastal Italian cuisine with dishes crafted by the group's executive corporate chef, Patrick Ochs, served in a dining room that boasts an unobstructed oceanside panorama.Royal 350 Tap and Kitchen, formerly Royal Pig Pub, has revamped and relaunched in the heart of Fort Lauderdale's Las Olas restaurant row. The makeover includes a larger variety of lighter fare options and shareable plates, specialty burgers, and fresh salads. Additional new restaurant deals and weekly happenings include a happy hour Monday through Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. featuring $6 sliders, nachos, sangria, well spirits, and a variety of white and red wines. On Monday, the restaurant's $12 "Burger and Beer" special is available from open till close.