New Restaurants to Try This Week: Grilled Cheese Gallery, 305 Wines, and Sequoia Baking Co.

Whether it's an after-work break at 305 Wines for a bottle of bubbly, or a morning stop at Miami's newest cinnamon bun bakery, there's plenty to sample this week.

Head to the newly opened Sequoia Baking Co. and snag one of Alison Elizabeth's fresh-baked honey buns, indulge your inner child with an adult grilled cheese from the Grilled Cheese Gallery, or try Coyo Taco chef Scott Linquist's marisquería-inspired menu at Como Como.

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email cafe@miaminewtimes.com.

305 Wines owners Guilherme de Macedo and Alessandra Esteves recently opened their first brick-and-mortar location in Palmetto Bay. Photo courtesy of 305 Wines

305 Wines 15904 SW 92nd Ave., Palmetto Bay

305-842-6769

305wines.com



Florida Wine Academy founders Guilherme de Macedo and Alessandra Esteves recently celebrated five years of wine education with the return of in-person courses — and their first retail location in Miami, 305 Wines. The brand's recently opened brick-and-mortar retail and digital wine shop in Palmetto Bay offers more than 400 selections from more than 50 wine regions around the world — as well as more than 30 sake labels. The new online/retail shop also caters to wine niches such as natural and rosé wines. Love bubbly? Indulge in the shop's monthlong promotion, which offers 10 percent off all sparkling wines with the online promo code “CHEERS.” Open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sunday by appointment only.

Pescado a la talla at Como Como. Photo by Hakien Pagan

Como Como 915 Washington Ave., Miami Beach

305-423-8004

comocomomiami.com



This new seafood restaurant and raw bar from the owners of Coyo Taco has opened inside the Moxy Miami South Beach hotel. The eatery touts its open kitchen, where guests can watch as whole fish are cooked over an open flame. Como Como — a play on the Spanish words for "how I eat" — is a nod to dining as entertainment; how your food is created becomes part of the show. Coyo Taco Group executive chef Scott Linquist says the Como Como menu is designed to channel the flavors of Mexico's most lauded seaside destinations, from Puerto Escondido and Los Cabos to Acapulco. Try dishes like pescado a la talla, a whole butterflied snapper served open-face with a jalapeño cilantro garlic butter and ancho chile garlic butter ($58). Open Wednesday to Sunday from 6 to 11 p.m.

Grilled cheese and tomato soup at the Grilled Cheese Gallery. Photo courtesy of the Grilled Cheese Gallery

The Grilled Cheese Gallery 1250 S Miami Ave., Miami

305-640-8858

instagram.com/grilledcheesegallery

A Palm Beach County-born chain that's now several Florida locations strong recently expanded into Miami, allowing you to get your grilled-cheese groove on. Here, this classic American childhood lunch staple gets "extra" with add-ons like mac and cheese or barbecue pulled pork stuffed inside that sandwich. The menu offers a number of specialty sandwiches, along with a daily special or two, all grilled up into toasty, cheesy perfection between two slices of your choice of thick-cut bread varieties. There's even a cheesier version of the cheesesteak — dubbed the Gallery steak melt — that combines grilled hanger steak with a cheddar-Gruyère blend, caramelized onions, and kimchi. The restaurant also offers a choice of gluten-free bread, meat-free add-ons like tofu, and vegan cheese for customizable vegan versions. Open Sunday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Local Miami entrepreneur Alison Elizabeth recently opened Sequoia Baking Co. inside the Yumbrella Food Hall. Photo courtesy of the Sequoia Baking Co.

Sequoia Baking Co. 5701 Sunset Dr., Miami

305-204-5201

sequoiabaking.com



Newly launched inside the Yumbrella Food Hall, Sequoia Baking Co. specializes in gourmet cinnamon buns and artisan cookies. Owned and operated by Alison Elizabeth, a self-taught baker with a passion for all things sweet and gooey, Sequoia offers seasonally inspired flavors, from the "BMBB" (bourbon, maple syrup, and bacon) and "Simply the Zest" (blueberry and lemon) to the very Miami "La Caridad" (guava and cheese). Feel good about devouring these buns: A portion of the proceeds goes to help victims of human trafficking. Open Tuesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or until sold out).