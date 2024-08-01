Miami Restaurants That Opened and Closed July 2024

From the long-awaited opening of New York's Felice in Brickell, an Italian restaurant with Tuscan influence serving delicious pasta and wines, to the opening of Elia, a new Mediterranean restaurant with waterfront views of the Miami River, Miami has some great new openings to check out. Plus, Miami is home to some new fast-casual spots, like healthy Florida-grown chain Vale in Pinecrest and award-winning national sandwich chain, Capriotti's, which opened with a bang in Plantation in July.
Unfortunately, South Florida also lost a great, homegrown spot this past month. In July, Fort Lauderdale lost the beloved Mexican restaurant Carlos & Pepe's after 45 years of serving delicious Mexican food.
Without further ado, here are the openings and closings for July 2024.
Openings
Bar Tulio's: 2839 NW First Ave., Miami; bartulios.com
Belly Fish: 3060 SW 37th Ave., Ste. 104, Miami; eatbellyfish.com
Capriotti's Sandwich Shop: 1023 S. University Dr., Plantation; 954-999-0837; capriottis.com
Elia: 1400 N. River Dr., Miami; eliaontheriver.com
Felice Brickell: 1450 Brickell Ave., Miami; felicerestaurants.com
Kojin: 804 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables; kojin2.com
Latin American Grill:15342 NW 79th Ct., Miami Lakes; 305-231-0083; latinamericangrill.net
Maman Miami Beach: 1874 Bay Rd., Miami Beach; mamannyc.com
Noe Sushi Bar: 5958 S. Dixie Hwy, South Miami; noesushimiami.com
Pecorino's: 1717 N. Bayshore Dr., Miami; 305-533-7163; pecorinos.com
Piegari: 137 NW 26 St., Miami; instagram.com/piegariusa
Selvatico: 299 NW 23rd St., Miami; instagram.com/selvaticowynwood
Vale Pinecrest: 9537 S. Dixie Hwy, Pinecrest; 786-636-8887; valefoodco.com
ClosingsCarlos & Pepe's: Fort Lauderdale staple Carlos & Pepe's has closed after 45 years in Fort Lauderdale. Although longtime fans and customers are disappointed, there is some good news: Carlo's and Pepe's will continue to operate as a food truck, Carlos and Pepe's on Wheels.
Coming SoonBig Chicken Chicken-centric, fast-casual concept from former Miami Heat center Shaquille O'Neal
Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer New York burger and shake restaurant to open Aug. 5 at Brickell City Centre
BurgerFi and Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza dual concept coming to Miami Worldcenter
Buccan Palm Beach's popular modern American bistro will make its Miami debut in Coral Gables in 2025
Chop Steakhouse & Bar The Canadian steakhouse will open in Coconut Grove at the former location of the Key Club
Dave's Hot Chicken Opening in Pembroke Pines on Friday, August 2
Earl's Kitchen & Bar Coming to Miami Worldcenter in 2024
Emmy Squared The award-winning and popular pizza and burger chain is opening in Coral Gables in late August
Gaby by Call Me Gaby The Miami Beach date night spot is opening a location inside of Aventura Mall
Ghee Indian Kitchen Downtown Dadeland Indian restaurant is opening a Wynwood location this fall
Hills Cafe An employee of the former Beverly Hills Café is bringing back the beloved restaurant
Juvia Miami staple with rooftop views coming to Miami Worldcenter in 2025
Mai-Kai Beloved Polynesian-themed tiki bar and restaurant is opening in September 2024
Marina Village Vendors opening in Fort Lauderdale in the former Bahia Mar location
Maple & Ash The Chicago steakhouse opening at Miami Worldcenter in early 2025
Melting Pot The fondue chain is opening a second Miami location in 2025 in Coral Gables
Miami Dumpling Shop Contactless dumpling shop coming to Miami Worldcenter
Momento by Ikaro The Spanish restaurant will open in downtown Miami this summer by chefs behind a Michelin spot
Motek The Mediterranean restaurant is opening in South Beach where Prime Fish used to be in fall 2024
Mother Wolf Award-winning chef Evan Funke is opening his highly acclaimed Italian restaurant in Miami in fall 2024
No Man's Land Fort Lauderdale bar and restaurant opening a Miami location
Omakai Hand Roll Bar Miami's first sushi hand roll by bar by Omakai is opening in Brickell on Aug. 2
Prince Street Pizza Opening in Miami Beach this fall 2024
Serafina NYC-based Italian restaurant coming to Miami Worldcenter
Serendipity3 Miami Beach hot spot is coming back in 2024
Shiso New restaurant from Raheem Sealey and David Fuentes in partnership with Forward Hospitality Group
Sixty Vines Vineyard-inspired sustainable restaurant coming to Miami Worldcenter
Shoma Bazaar Hialeah Doral food hall opening a second location
Solana is set to open in the summer of 2025 at the rooftop of the Standard Residences in Midtown
Sra. Martinez Michelle Bernstein is bringing back the beloved restaurant
Stalk & Spade Plant-based, fast-casual restaurant coming to South Florida
Sunny's Restaurant and bar from Jaguar Sun and Sunny's Someday Steakhouse residency at Lot 6 opening fall 2024
Sushi by Boū NYC-based omakase restaurant headed for Arlo Wynwood
Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café Third South Florida location coming to Miami Worldcenter
Sweetwaters New restaurant from Rusty Pelican owners headed for Huizenga Park in Fort Lauderdale
Tacocraft Taqueria & Tequila Bar to open in Coral Springs on Monday, Aug. 5
Tap New York-based Brazilian spot that's entirely gluten-free is coming to Brickell with gluten-free pão de queijo Aug. 9
Thomas Keller The master chef is opening an as-yet-unnamed restaurant in Palm Beach
Torno Subito Massimo Bottura will open a restaurant on the rooftop space at Julia & Henry's
Yaya The founder of Drunken Dragon will open a new waterfront Mediterranean restaurant in Miami on Aug. 14