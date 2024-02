Log Fire Signature Is Bringing Heat to Wynwood

click to enlarge The skirt steak at Log Fire Signature is served with salsa verde. LOG Restaurant photo

click to enlarge Sitting in the bar or main dining area, guests can enjoy the lodge-like ambiance of Log in Wynwood. LOG Restaurant photo

Another cold front has swooped into Miami just after Presidents' Day weekend, so what better time to visit one of Wynwood's coziest new restaurants? Log Fire Signature , which opened in November 2023, is a wood-fired restaurant in Wynwood that has an atmosphere that may just trick you into thinking you're eating somewhere up north in Colorado. The rustic and dark atmosphere surrounds the restaurant's open kitchen and, aptly so, an actual roaring fire under a fireplace.Right by the fireplace, you'll even find booths equipped with blankets and wooden tables overlooking the kitchen — now that's cozy.Helmed by Argentinian chef Calvin Daniele, the restaurant offers dishes made from a wood-fired oven that can reach up to 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit.While Log is centered around fire, to Daniele, the restaurant stems from impressions of his childhood, which he can now share with Miami. "Growing up in Argentina, many of my memories were made by the grill," says Daniele. "I wanted to re-create that storytelling experience with Log. We are utilizing the wood ovens for approximately 90% of the menu and roasting some of the ingredients we're adding to the sauces, like the peppers mixed in our salsa verde for the skirt steak."The menu is focused on seasonality, with each dish cooked over red oak wood, which gives dishes a subtle umami (and smoky) flavor.Small plate selections include a Wagyu beef tartare prepared with hand-cut USDA prime beef filet mignon, Calabrian chili aioli served with cassava chips, a kampachi tiradito with pineapple gel, Fresno pepper, crispy potatoes, mint oil, pickled pineapple, and a leek pizza with scamorza, mozzarella, and pancetta.Among the main dish selections, guests can find different types of steak, including a skirt steak with salsa verde, a New York steak, and a tomahawk. Other options include poussin chicken and branzino.For guests in the Wynwood neighborhood who only want to stop by for a drink, the bar is one of the highlights of the restaurant; it has a wall filled with lights and hanging plants.The bar serves a variety of signature cocktails, including the smoky old-fashioned spiked with bourbon smoked tableside, vanilla syrup, Peychaud's orange and angostura bitters, and "The Gardener" shaken with 400 Conejos mezcal, Strega, Orgeat, fresh lime juice, and basil.Looking for a house classic? Try the Log martini, stirred with vodka, creme de violette, lychee syrup, lime, and egg whites.Log has recently launched its version of the viral TikTok trend "girl dinner." And every Sunday, groups of two women can enjoy a bottle of red or white wine and a menu featuring spiced hummus, leeks pizza, and french fries for $49.