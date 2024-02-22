Log Fire Signature Is Bringing Heat to Wynwood

Another cold front has swooped into Miami just after Presidents' Day weekend, so what better time to visit one of Wynwood's coziest new restaurants?
Log Fire Signature, which opened in November 2023, is a wood-fired restaurant in Wynwood that has an atmosphere that may just trick you into thinking you're eating somewhere up north in Colorado. The rustic and dark atmosphere surrounds the restaurant's open kitchen and, aptly so, an actual roaring fire under a fireplace.
Right by the fireplace, you'll even find booths equipped with blankets and wooden tables overlooking the kitchen — now that's cozy.
Helmed by Argentinian chef Calvin Daniele, the restaurant offers dishes made from a wood-fired oven that can reach up to 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit.
The menu is focused on seasonality, with each dish cooked over red oak wood, which gives dishes a subtle umami (and smoky) flavor.
Small plate selections include a Wagyu beef tartare prepared with hand-cut USDA prime beef filet mignon, Calabrian chili aioli served with cassava chips, a kampachi tiradito with pineapple gel, Fresno pepper, crispy potatoes, mint oil, pickled pineapple, and a leek pizza with scamorza, mozzarella, and pancetta.
For guests in the Wynwood neighborhood who only want to stop by for a drink, the bar is one of the highlights of the restaurant; it has a wall filled with lights and hanging plants.
The bar serves a variety of signature cocktails, including the smoky old-fashioned spiked with bourbon smoked tableside, vanilla syrup, Peychaud's orange and angostura bitters, and "The Gardener" shaken with 400 Conejos mezcal, Strega, Orgeat, fresh lime juice, and basil.
Looking for a house classic? Try the Log martini, stirred with vodka, creme de violette, lychee syrup, lime, and egg whites.
Log has recently launched its version of the viral TikTok trend "girl dinner." And every Sunday, groups of two women can enjoy a bottle of red or white wine and a menu featuring spiced hummus, leeks pizza, and french fries for $49.
Log Fire Signature. 10 NE 27th St., Miami; logrestaurant.com. Wednesday through Sunday 6 through 11 p.m.