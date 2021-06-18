Father's Day, Juneteenth Food & Music Festival, and More Food Events in Miami This Weekend

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

This weekend, the third-annual Juneteenth Food & Music Festival returns, while Ch’i opens to the public, featuring a late-night lounge with bottle service. Plus, R House hosts "Escandalo," a dinner and drag-show event celebrating Wynwood Pride, and various restaurants offer Father's Day brunch specials.

Barbecue pork taquitos at Ch'i, now open at Brickell City Centre. Photo by Michael Pissari

Ch'i Opens Dining Room and Late-Night Lounge

Ch'i's 12,000-square-foot indoor/outdoor space will fully open to the public today (Friday). Inside, find three full-service bars, multiple lounge and dining areas, and a menu of Asian fusion cuisine inside the main dining room. Plus, the late-night lounge includes bottle service and DJ booths. 701 S. Miami Ave., Miami; chibrickell.com; Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Thursday through Saturday 11 a.m. to midnight.

Celebrate Pride Month at R House in Wynwood. Photo courtesy of R House

"Escandalo" at R House

On Saturday, shimmy on over to R House for dinner, drinks, and fierce drag queens serving up Latin-themed performances in celebration of Wynwood Pride. DJ Cesar Hernandez will be spinning tunes throughout the evening alongside live drummer Angel Emilio. Enjoy drag performances by Athena Dion, Chachita Rubio, Gadfrie Arbulu, and Morphine Love. R House's a la carte dinner and drinks menu will be available. Beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at R House, 2727 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-576-0201; rhousewynwood.com. Reservations are highly recommended but walk-ins are also welcome.

Get into the pride spirit by ordering a margarita at Coyo Taco, where $1 of each sale goes toward a charitable endeavor. Photo courtesy of Coyo Taco

Drink for a Cause for Wynwood Pride at Coyo Taco

This weekend only, order a margarita and support Pride Month at Coyo Taco Wynwood. Through Sunday, one dollar for every drink sold — including Coyo's classic draft margarita ($8) and the frozen Red Bull version ($12) — will be donated to the Yes Institute. The Yes Insitute's mission is to prevent suicide and ensure the healthy development of all youth through powerful communication and education on gender and orientation. Through Sunday, June 20, at Coyo Taco Wynwood, 2300 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-573-8228; coyo-taco.com.

Juneteenth Food & Music Festival: See Saturday Photo courtesy of Starex Smith

Juneteenth Food & Music Weekend Celebration

The Hungry Black Man's third-annual Juneteenth Food & Music Weekend Celebration returns this weekend. Today (Friday) includes a Chef Cypher and Concert in Overtown, featuring music from underground R&B acts paired with bites (including vegan options) and cocktails from Black chefs and mixologists. On Saturday, the Sand Bowl at the North Beach Bandshell will host the Juneteenth Food & Music Festival, filled with food and drink pairings, music, and games. 8 p.m. Friday at Space Called Tribe Co-Work and Urban Innovation Lab, 937 NW Third Ave., Miami; and noon Saturday at the Sand Bowl at the North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; thehungryblackman.com. Admission is free.

Rusty Pelican's terrace. Photo courtesy of Rusty Pelican

Miami's Best Father's Day 2021 Menus

Father's Day is Sunday, so it's time to plan how you're going to celebrate the father figure in your life. One of the best ways to show your love and appreciation is to take dad out for a feast at a great restaurant so he can just sit back, relax, and enjoy whatever he wants. Check our list for the best options around, including the Bazaar by José Andrés, Jaya at the Setai, and the Rusty Pelican. Prices do not reflect taxes, or gratuity and all deals are on Father's Day unless otherwise specified.