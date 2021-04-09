Levain Bakery Cookies, Bagel Balls, Brunch, and Other Food Events in Miami This Weekend

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

This weekend, NYC's Levain Bakery is available in Miami via delivery through Caviar, and Bagel Balls opens a limited-time pop-up on Lincoln Road. Plus, Burger Beast's Beast Box collab with Night Owl Cookies, Pastelito Papi, Arbetter's, and Johnnie's Pit BBQ.

Photo courtesy of Burger Beast

Beast Box at Arbetter's

On Friday night, Burger Beast's "Beast Box" will be available for pickup, featuring a selection of drool-worthy picks from local Miami spots, including chili dogs from Arbetter's, beef and cheddar sandwiches from Johnnie's Pit BBQ, pastelitos from Paselito Papi, and cookies from Night Owl ($75). The box will also include two Burger Beast burgers, made with double patties, cheese, pickles, and guava sriracha ketchup. A limited supply of boxes is available for preorder, and orders must be placed in advance of pickup. Order via burgerbeast.com while supplies last, with pick-up at Arbetter's (8747 SW 40th St., Miami) between 9 to 10 p.m. on Friday, April 9.

EXPAND Levain Bakery will pop up in Miami this weekend only. Photo courtesy of Levain Bakery

Levain Bakery Pop-Up

Levain Bakery and Caviar are launching a limited-time, delivery-only pop-up, bringing Levain Bakery’s iconic and Instagrammable cookies to Miami. Available this weekend only, Levain Bakery’s cookies will be available from Wynwood to South Beach exclusively via Caviar, an all-in-one food ordering platform. Customers will have the option of ordering two pre-packaged cookie assortments, priced at $27 each. The signature cookie assortment will include chocolate chip walnut, dark chocolate chip, dark chocolate peanut butter chip, and oatmeal raisin, while the two chip chocolate chip assortment will include four chocolate chip cookies without nuts. Orders can be placed today (Friday) between noon and 8 p.m., and on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m., or while supplies last. Friday, April 9 through Sunday, April 11 via trycaviar.com.

Preorder Bagel Balls for Saturday pickup. Photo courtesy of Bagel Balls

Bagel Balls Pop-Up on Lincoln Road

Through Mother's Day, Bagel Balls will host a weekly Sunday pop-up on Lincoln Road's Euclid Oval from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. While supplies last, you can pick up boxes of bagel balls in flavors like plain, everything, cinnamon raisin, onion, pumpernickel, sesame, garlic, chocolate chip, and guava. The original Bagel Balls were created in 1989 by Al Burger, founder of Rosters 'N Toasters. In 2020, after years of retirement, the Burger family decided it was time to bring Bagel Balls back through local pop-ups and online ordering. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday through May 9, on Lincoln Road at the intersection of Euclid Ave.and Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; instagram.com/bagel_balls.

EXPAND Casa Isola has launched a Sunday brunch. Photo courtesy of Casa Isola

Sunday Brunch at Casa Isola

Chefs Jose Mendin and Santo Angello are behind Sunday brunch at Sunset Harbour’s newest restaurant, Casa Isola. In addition to select items from the main menu, brunch items include eggs benedict with prosciutto bread, lettuce, tomato, and pancetta; eggs in purgatory with two eggs cooked in spicy tomato sauce served with toasted bread; and cannoli French toast with ricotta sweet cream, pistachios, and maple syrup. Noon to 3 p.m. Sundays at Casa Isola, 1418 20th St., Miami Beach; 786-558-5787; casaisolamiami.com.

EXPAND Steak and wine at Fleming's. Photo courtesy of Fleming's

Four-Course Hess Wine Dinner at Fleming's

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse has partnered with the Hess Collection to showcase the California winery's vintages alongside a four-course menu. For $90 per person, sip your way through Hess Shirtail Ranches sauvignon blanc, the Hess Collection chardonnay, Lion Tamer red blend, and Hess Collection cabernet sauvignon Allomi. The meal starts with a roasted golden beet salad, followed by scallops à la meunière, a choice of filet mignon or Chilean sea bass, and a strawberry panzanella for dessert. Available through June 17, 2021, at Fleming's Brickell, 600 Brickell Ave., Miami; 786-915-8790; flemingssteakhouse.com. Entire table must participate.