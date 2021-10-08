Out to Brunch, Spanish Marie Block Party, Tran An Anniversary, and More Food Events This Weekend

click to enlarge Spanish Marie Brewery's popular Cotton Candy series offers recipes like this blue raspberry. Photo courtesy of Spanish Marie Brewery

Spanish Marie Brewery Hosts Three-Day Block Party

click to enlarge Have fun with your friends at Out to Brunch. Photo courtesy of New Times Events

New Times' Out to Brunch

click to enlarge an assortment of dishes at Tran An Photo by Ruben Cabrera

Tran An Anniversary Celebration

click to enlarge A plate of pasta at Macchialina in Miami Beach Photo by Liz Clayman

Return of Red Sauce Sundays at Macchialina

click to enlarge Pincho's spicy vaca frita Photo courtesy of Pincho

Spicy Vaca Frita at Pincho

This weekend, enjoy endless brunch favorites at' Out to Brunch. Spanish Marie Brewing celebrates its third anniversary with a three-day block party filled with brews, food, and live music, Tran An hosts a first-birthday bash with a menu curated by local chefs with cocktails and old-school dance hits, and Macchialina relaunches its popular Red Sauce Sundays meal.Starting today (Friday), Kendall's Spanish Marie Brewery celebrates its three-year anniversary with a weekend block party. More than 50 beers will be offered on draft from a multitude of breweries. Spanish Marie will also offer a limited-release anniversary beer in anticipation of Halloween: a sour ale brewed with cotton candy, whole marshmallows, shredded coconut, cinnamon, and vanilla bean. Food will be provided by guest vendors including Luchadough, Panolo in collaboration with Haochi, and Ted's Burgers. Anniversary festivities will take place in the brewery’s taproom, known as the Speakeasy, but attendees will be able to access the brewery's main taproom and the outdoor Back Alley.On Saturday, River Landing Miami will host Out to Brunch, a brunch-centric event that includes unlimited bites from some of Miami's favorite restaurants, paired with drinks, music, and fun. Participating restaurants include Boss Burger and Brew, King of Racks BBQ, Stache Burger, 32 Degrees by MG, Stache Burger, Mau Miami, Rodilla, the Dirty Rabbit, Rusty Pelican, SoBe Vegan, Thatch Miami, Matador Room, Yip, Bachour, Ch'i, Chicago Me Up, Circus Eats, the Social Club, Chef Troy's Table, Guanaco Taqueria y Antojitos, and Esotico Miami. You'll also enjoy drinks from Korbel, Veza Sur, Stella Artois, Bud Light organic seltzer, Riboli Family wine, Tito's vodka, Miami Club rum, Bloody Revolution mixes, Jägermeister, and Señorio mezcal.Sunday, Tran An will commemorate its brick-and-mortar’s first anniversary in Little River. The outdoor celebration will feature a food menu curated by local chefs, paired with old-school dance hits and disco vibes by DJ Paul E, and cocktails by Helen Kim. Participating chefs Jon Nguyen, Brad Kilgore, Daniel Roy, and Raheem Sealey will serve up their favorite childhood comfort foods with an adult twist. Highlights include Chinese sausage fried rice, beef stir fry with French fries, pulled-pork sliders, and chicken and dumplings.Red Sauce Sundays are back at Macchialina for the month of October. Indulge in chef/owner Mike Pirolo's signature dish, a rich pasta filled with sausage, meatballs, pork ribs, and oxtail, plus whipped ricotta. The meal is available for dine-in or takeout.Pincho is bringing the fire with the arrival of the spicy vaca frita. For a limited time, customers can enjoy the concept's newest menu item, created by Pincho's culinary director, Adrian Sanchez. Throughout October and November at all eight locations in Miami Dade and Broward, hot, handheld spicy vaca frita will be available for order. Each one is served on a buttery toasted brioche bun, with 16-hour braised beef, topped with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, guacamole, and spicy Pincho sauce ($10). Pair the item with the 627 Lager, Pincho's Mexican-style beer brewed by M.I.A Beer Company. The 627 Lager is served in to-go in cans or on-tap and is sold separately in store for $6.27 per can.