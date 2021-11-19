Brickell Wine and Food Festival, DJ Khaled's Chicken Wings, and More Food Events in Miami This Weekend

This weekend, two food and wine festivals take over South Florida: Brickell Wine and Food Festival and Las Olas Wine and Food Festival. Plus, Cochon 555's Heritage Fuego will pop up at the Biltmore, featuring bites from more than 20 local chefs, plus craft cocktails and a selection of sweet treats.
And Chef Adrianne shares her game-day tailgate recipes on the Today
show.
Adrianne Calvo will share recipes for game day eats on Today.
Photo by Ines Ayra
Chef Adrianne Calvo Shares Game-Day Snacks on the Today Show
Tune in to the Today
show on NBC this morning, Friday, November 19, at 9 a.m. to get some great tips on how to make your tailgate more delicious. Miami chef Adrianne Calvo pays homage to the upcoming game that has the Pittsburgh Steelers facing the Los Angeles Chargers with two recipes. Her "outrageous" Italian sandwich pays tribute to Pittsburgh with a hero made with petso, mortadella, capicola, salami, pepperoncini, pepperoni, roasted red peppers, and sliced mozzarella atop crusty ciabatta bread. Serve her her mac 'n' cheeseburger tots, or a queso fundido dip with chorizo that brings a taste of Los Angeles to your game-day viewing party.
Brickell Wine and Food Festival is happening this weekend.
Brickell Wine & Food Festival
Highlighting the best of Miami food and drink, the first-ever Brickell Wine & Food Festival debuts this weekend. Through Sunday, take your pick at one of the festival's curated events and enjoy a "big bite" sampling at every participating restaurant, plus a featured cocktail, wine, or beer. Through Sunday, November 21, in various locations in Brickell; brickellwff.com. Explore events here.
American Social's wings will be one of the tastings at the Las Olas Wine and Food Festival.
Photo by Adorned Photography
Las Olas Wine and Food Festival
The 25th-annual Las Olas Wine and Food Festival will return this Friday (today), featuring four blocks of sips and samples from nationally recognized wineries and award-winning South Florida restaurants. Walk down Las Olas Boulevard as you enter each of the tasting blocks, enjoying bites from restaurants including American Social, Bahia Mar, Casa Sensei, Rivertail, and Louie Bossi's. Beginning at 7:30 p.m. Friday, November 18, on Las Olas Boulevard between SE Sixth Ave. and SE 11th Ave.; lasolaswff.com. $150 via eventbrite.com.
Cochon555 is all about the bacon.
Photo courtesy of Cochon555/Agency 21 Consulting
Cochon 555's Heritage Fuego
Sunday, Cochon 555's Heritage Fuego event will take place at the Biltmore hotel. Presented by Goya Foods, this fire-filled, open-air culinary experience will feature bites from local chefs, craft cocktails, and a selection of sweet treats. More than 20 of South Florida’s chefs will be on-site dishing up samples, including Cesar Zapata (Phuc Yea), James Pastor (tThe Rusty Pelican), Scott Linquist (Como Como), Brian Nasajon (Beaker & Gray), and Andrew Gonzalez (Night Owl Cookies), among others. Beginning at 5 p.m. Sunday, November 21, at the Biltmore Hotel, 1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables; cochon555.com. Tickets start at $99.
Grammy winner DJ Khaled has launched Another Wing in partnership with Miami-based Reef Technologies.
Photo courtesy of Another Wing
DJ Khaled's Delivery-Only Chicken Wing Restaurant Is Open
The Grammy Award-winning artist and record producer is channeling his entrepreneurial spirit into a new industry, this time as a virtual restaurateur. Miami-based Reef has partnered with Khaled on Another Wing
, a delivery-only restaurant that specializes in bone-in and boneless chicken wings in seven signature flavors. Customers can order bone-in or boneless chicken wings in boxes of six to 20 pieces or choose from combos like the ten-piece "All I Do is Wing," served with fries and a drink, or the 30-piece "Major Bag Alert," which comes with two sauces, as well as sides, drinks, and dessert. Khaled fans can also pair their wings or tenders with sides like spicy togarashi fries, jalapeño cheese or truffle Parm fries, onion rings, and chocolate chip cookies. Another Wing by DJ Khaled. anotherwing.co. Delivery only.