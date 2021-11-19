Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Things To Do

Brickell Wine and Food Festival, DJ Khaled's Chicken Wings, and More Food Events in Miami This Weekend

November 19, 2021 8:00AM

Attend Cochon 555's Heritage Fuego this Sunday.
Attend Cochon 555's Heritage Fuego this Sunday. Photo courtesy of Cochon555
This weekend, two food and wine festivals take over South Florida: Brickell Wine and Food Festival and Las Olas Wine and Food Festival. Plus, Cochon 555's Heritage Fuego will pop up at the Biltmore, featuring bites from more than 20 local chefs, plus craft cocktails and a selection of sweet treats.
And Chef Adrianne shares her game-day tailgate recipes on the Today show.
click to enlarge Adrianne Calvo will share recipes for game day eats on Today. - PHOTO BY INES AYRA
Adrianne Calvo will share recipes for game day eats on Today.
Photo by Ines Ayra

Chef Adrianne Calvo Shares Game-Day Snacks on the Today Show

Tune in to the Today show on NBC this morning, Friday, November 19, at 9 a.m. to get some great tips on how to make your tailgate more delicious. Miami chef Adrianne Calvo pays homage to the upcoming game that has the Pittsburgh Steelers facing the Los Angeles Chargers with two recipes. Her "outrageous" Italian sandwich pays tribute to Pittsburgh with a hero made with petso, mortadella, capicola, salami, pepperoncini, pepperoni, roasted red peppers, and sliced mozzarella atop crusty ciabatta bread. Serve her  her mac 'n' cheeseburger tots, or a queso fundido dip with chorizo that brings a taste of Los Angeles to your game-day viewing party.
Brickell Wine and Food Festival is happening this weekend. - PHOTO BY PHILLIP PESSAR / FLICKR
Brickell Wine and Food Festival is happening this weekend.
Photo by Phillip Pessar / Flickr

Brickell Wine & Food Festival

Highlighting the best of Miami food and drink, the first-ever Brickell Wine & Food Festival debuts this weekend. Through Sunday, take your pick at one of the festival's curated events and enjoy a "big bite" sampling at every participating restaurant, plus a featured cocktail, wine, or beer. Through Sunday, November 21, in various locations in Brickell; brickellwff.com. Explore events here.
click to enlarge American Social's wings will be one of the tastings at the Las Olas Wine and Food Festival. - PHOTO BY ADORNED PHOTOGRAPHY
American Social's wings will be one of the tastings at the Las Olas Wine and Food Festival.
Photo by Adorned Photography

Las Olas Wine and Food Festival

The 25th-annual Las Olas Wine and Food Festival will return this Friday (today), featuring four blocks of sips and samples from nationally recognized wineries and award-winning South Florida restaurants. Walk down Las Olas Boulevard as you enter each of the tasting blocks, enjoying bites from restaurants including American Social, Bahia Mar, Casa Sensei, Rivertail, and Louie Bossi's. Beginning at 7:30 p.m. Friday, November 18, on Las Olas Boulevard between SE Sixth Ave. and SE 11th Ave.; lasolaswff.com. $150 via eventbrite.com.
click to enlarge Cochon555 is all about the bacon. - PHOTO COURTESY OF COCHON555/AGENCY 21 CONSULTING
Cochon555 is all about the bacon.
Photo courtesy of Cochon555/Agency 21 Consulting

Cochon 555's Heritage Fuego

Sunday, Cochon 555's Heritage Fuego event will take place at the Biltmore hotel. Presented by Goya Foods, this fire-filled, open-air culinary experience will feature bites from local chefs, craft cocktails, and a selection of sweet treats. More than 20 of South Florida’s chefs will be on-site dishing up samples, including Cesar Zapata (Phuc Yea), James Pastor (tThe Rusty Pelican), Scott Linquist (Como Como), Brian Nasajon (Beaker & Gray), and Andrew Gonzalez (Night Owl Cookies), among others. Beginning at 5 p.m. Sunday, November 21, at the Biltmore Hotel, 1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables; cochon555.com. Tickets start at $99.
click to enlarge Grammy winner DJ Khaled has launched Another Wing in partnership with Miami-based Reef Technologies. - PHOTO COURTESY OF ANOTHER WING
Grammy winner DJ Khaled has launched Another Wing in partnership with Miami-based Reef Technologies.
Photo courtesy of Another Wing

DJ Khaled's Delivery-Only Chicken Wing Restaurant Is Open

The Grammy Award-winning artist and record producer is channeling his entrepreneurial spirit into a new industry, this time as a virtual restaurateur. Miami-based Reef has partnered with Khaled on Another Wing, a delivery-only restaurant that specializes in bone-in and boneless chicken wings in seven signature flavors. Customers can order bone-in or boneless chicken wings in boxes of six to 20 pieces or choose from combos like the ten-piece "All I Do is Wing," served with fries and a drink, or the 30-piece "Major Bag Alert," which comes with two sauces, as well as sides, drinks, and dessert. Khaled fans can also pair their wings or tenders with sides like spicy togarashi fries, jalapeño cheese or truffle Parm fries, onion rings, and chocolate chip cookies. Another Wing by DJ Khaled. anotherwing.co. Delivery only.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Clarissa Buch Zilberman is a writer and editor, with her work appearing in print and digital titles worldwide.
Contact: Clarissa Buch

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Honor Delayed

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation