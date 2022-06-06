Support Us

Miami Food Events This Week: Vine & Dine, Rooftop Cinema Dinner, and AmSo's Bourbon Select Release

June 6, 2022 8:00AM

Daniella Piantini/@mynameisdaniellamia
Food and drink events across Miami this week include a new secret menu launch at Bâoli Miami, a mango-themed dinner menu from Jaguar Lab and Mango Mama, and the release of American Social's own Maker's Mark expression.

Know of an event that should be shared on our list? Email [email protected].
Photo courtesy of Jaguar Restaurant
Jaguar Lab x Mango Mama Menu

This week, Oscar del Rivero, chef-owner of Coconut Grove's Jaguar Restaurant, continues his pop-up dinner series with a mango-tastic twist. The chef will cook alongside Mango Mama's Carmen Ibarra to offer guests a special à la carte menu with dishes such as corvina ceviche with mango, crispy duck with a pickled mango slaw, and pork bao buns with Ibarra's Mango Mama salsa — along with much more food and drink options. 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 6, at 3067 Grand Ave., Miami; jaguarrestaurant.com.
Photo courtesy of American Social
AmSo Maker's Mark Bottle Release

American Social (AmSo) made its own expression of Maker’s Mark, and it's being released to the public just in time for Father’s Day. After visiting a Maker’s Mark Distillery in Loretto, Kentucky, the American Social team was introduced to a variety of oak staves that could create up to 1001 combinations. The team stepped up to create its own unique version. This week, guests can purchase AmSo's limited-edition Maker's Mark, available to the public starting June 6. Over Father’s Day weekend, you can try the whiskey, sip a $14 Private Select Old Fashioned (served smoked or regular), or treat Dad to a cocktail served in a wax-dipped Maker’s glass (keep the glass for $20). Available June 6-19; sold at all South Florida locations; bottles cost $75.99 each; americansocialbar.com.
Daniella Piantini / @mynameisdaniellamia
Secret Menu Launch at Bâoli Miami

Starting this week, Bâoli's garden-themed outdoor patio will offer a more intimate setting where guests can enjoy a new late-night "Moonlight Menu" featuring food items exclusively available at the "Garden." New menu highlights include crispy tuna rice, Bâoli hamachi sashimi, and a beef carpaccio pizzeta. All are meant to be paired with a secret cocktail menu — five new libations listed in invisible ink, which diners will only be able to view using a UV light provided by a staff member. Available 11 p.m. to close (3 a.m.) Wednesday through Saturday at 1906 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-8822; baolimiami.com.
Photo courtesy of The Key Club
Vine & Dine at the Key Club

This week, newly opened Coral Gables restaurant the Key Club is launching a new dinner series called "Vine & Dine," a pairing dinner in partnership with Heitz Cellars wine. During the event, guests will partake in passed hors d'oeuvres and champagne, followed by a five-course dinner served with select Heitz Cellars wine pairings. 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 8 at 3015 Grand Ave., Miami. Dinner costs $225 per person; guests can purchase tickets by emailing [email protected].
Photo courtesy of Rooftop Cinema Club
Dinner And a Movie at Rooftop Cinema Club South Beach

Newly launched Rooftop Cinema Club South Beach is offering a new dinner-and-movie experience that comes with panoramic views of the city’s skyline. Guests can choose between two seating options, a lounge seat or an Adirondack chair, both of which prioritize comfort and leg room. Programming includes handpicked classics, cult films, and new releases, favorites like 10 Things I Hate About You, Dirty Dancing, Pulp Fiction, and Mean Girls. Arrive early to snag a seat and order food and drink from the cinema's dedicated bar and restaurant. With the city skyline as your backdrop, you can choose from classic cinema concessions or a selection ranging from charcuterie boards and pretzels to hot dogs and stone-fired pizza. Various times and days at 1212 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; rooftopcinemaclub.com.
Photo courtesy of LTP Management
Sendoff Party for Miss Hooters International Pageant at Hooters Hialeah

Stop by Hialeah Hooters this week to wish Sarasota Hooters girl Madison Novo good luck before she heads to Lake Tahoe to compete in the 2022 Miss Hooters International Pageant. Novo, who will compete as Miss Miami, will go head-to-head against Hooters girls from all across the nation on June 23, vying for the title of 2022 Miss Hooters International and a cash prize of $30,000. As part of the festivities, the Hialeah Hooters location will throw its take on a beach-themed party including drink specials like Corona buckets ($22) and Pacifico draft ($6) and a raffle for a Pacifico cooler. 6 p.m. Friday, June 10, at 680 W 49th St., Hialeah; hootersflorida.com.
