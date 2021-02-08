Miami's Best Valentine's Day Food and Drink Gifts

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Valentine's Day is right around the corner, so it's time to think of how you're going to honor your darling and let them know how much they brighten up your days.

Whether you want to say it with sweets, booze, or a meal, read on for a list of V-Day food-and-drink gifts that are sure to please.

EXPAND The "I Want It All" brownie from Eat Me Guilt Free. Photo courtesy of Eat Me Guilt Free

Eat Me Guilt Free 4600 SW 71st Ave., Miami

305-640-5205

Remind your favorite health-conscious foodies of your love with a gift of Eat Me Guilt Free protein-loaded goodies. Wake them up to a low-carb cinnamon toast breakfast cake ($38/box of 12) or a box of "Valentine Vixen" treats, packed with six red velvet and six original chocolate brownies ($38). If you want to kick things up a notch, surprise them with "I Want It All," a variety box packed with two of each of the brand's most popular brownie options: "Galaxy," with chocolate topped with starlike sprinkles; "PB Bliss," with peanut butter, birthday cake, and red velvet; and "Tuxedo," made with dark and white chocolate. Orders must be placed via the shop's website by February 9 for Valentine's Day delivery.

EXPAND Chocolate hearts from Garcia-Nevett Photo by Leslie Gabaldon

Garcia-Nevett 7312 Red Rd., Miami

305-749-0506

Give the gift of chocolate and you might just get rewarded with some extra sugar from your love bug. Garcia-Nevett is offering a special Valentine's collection of hand-painted chocolate hearts ($40), along with a set of mini chocolate hearts with Nutella ganache (starting at $18) and heart-shaped chocolate lollipops ($2.50 each). Available for pickup and delivery. Orders must be placed by Wednesday, February 10 for Valentine's Day delivery.

EXPAND Valentine's Day box of froyo chocolate kit by g.l.o.w. Photo courtesy of g.l.o.w.

g.l.o.w. 97 NW 25th St., Miami

305-200-3294

g.l.o.w. has sweetened the chocolate deal with delicious frozen yogurt in each bite. The heart-shaped box costs $15 and includes a dozen treat variations. Available for pickup only at the store. Orders must be placed by February 11 for Valentine's Day pickup.

EXPAND JustCBD's Sweet Heart gummies. JustCBD



Make the holiday of love a relaxing one with JustCBD Valentine’s Day-themed gummies. The celebratory "Sweet Hearts" treats come in wild cherry and strawberry-banana flavors ($20-$50) and will be available for delivery through February. The wellness product line also offers options of sugar-free ($18-$99) and vegan CBD gummies ($20 for a pack), and for those who are always on the go, squeezable sweet sticks filled with an infusion of CBD and natural honey ($10 for a ten-stick pack). Orders must be placed on the website.

EXPAND Salmon is sexy. Photo courtesy of Oshen

Oshen Salmon 305-261-2417

oshensalmon.com

Nothing says "I love you" more to a pescatarian than the gift of sustainable seafood. Oshen's salmon delivery options are eco-friendly and come with suggested recipes to boot. Special gifts include the "One Night Stand Box," packed with four portions of salmon ($45), and the "Ocean's Twelve," a dozen frozen portions weighing six ounces each ($75). Orders must be placed by noon on February 10 for Valentine's Day delivery.

EXPAND Vecinos Market's special V-Day kit Photo by Jordan Braun

Vecinos Market 305-918-1188

vecinosmarket.com

Tell your beloved what's on your mind this V-Day with Vecinos Market's "Thinking of You" curated gift box set. Start by lighting up a soy wax candle labeled "Make Love Not War" from Wynwood's boutique store Frangipani, then follow with a glass of Adami Garbèl brut prosecco, sweetened up by an organic cacao chocolate bar from Anacacao. The special kit costs $45. Orders must be placed via the market's website by noon on February 12 for Valentine's Day delivery.